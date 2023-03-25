March Madness: No. 5 Miami takes out No. 1 Houston to make NCAA tournament history

Nijel Pack made seven 3-pointers as Miami took out the last remaining No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Elite Eight won’t feature any No. 1 seeds for the first time in NCAA men's tournament history.

Nigel Pack’s hot shooting propelled No. 5 Miami to an 89-75 win over No. 1 Houston in the Midwest region on Friday night. Miami’s win came less than an hour after No. 1 Alabama lost to No. 5 San Diego State in the South region.

Pack was unconscious from behind the 3-point line as he did a fantastic job getting open looks and even making contested threes. He finished the game 7-of-10 from deep and his seventh 3-pointer came with 12:12 to go to give the Hurricanes a 62-53 lead.

Houston had cut Miami’s six-point halftime lead to two just minutes earlier but Pack’s 3 came in the midst of a 16-2 run that opened up a 17-point lead for the Hurricanes with 10:03 to go.

Houston couldn’t do anything to catch up after that. The Cougars ended up trading baskets with Miami every time they attempted to make a run. Pack scored a game-high 26 points while teammate Isaiah Wong had 20.

With the help of Pack’s shooting, Miami was extremely efficient against a Houston defense that has been one of the best in the country. Houston entered Friday night’s game leading the country in opponent field goal percentage at 36%. Miami shot nearly 52% from the field despite every other player not named Pack combining to shoot just 4-of-15 from behind the arc.

Miami also made it a point to get out and run on the Cougars. In addition to playing fantastic defense, Houston is one of the slowest teams in the country. Miami got out in transition as much as it could in the first half as Houston’s last lead of the game came with 4:48 to go before halftime.

An unpredictable NCAA tournament

Alabama and Houston entered Friday night’s Sweet 16 games as the last two No. 1 seeds remaining in the NCAA men's tournament. Purdue became just the second No. 1 seed to lose in the first round when it lost to Fairleigh Dickinson a week ago and Kansas lost to Arkansas in the second round.

Both the Crimson Tide and Cougars were favored by 7.5 points ahead of their matchups and a win by either one would have set up a rare tournament situation. Just four Elite Eights have featured a single No. 1 seed.