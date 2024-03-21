March Madness: No. 11 Duquesne upsets No. 6 BYU for first tournament win in over 50 years

Jimmy Clark III helped lead Duquesne to its first NCAA tournament victory since 1969. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Duquesne pulled off the first upset of March Madness.

Jimmy Clark III scored seven straight points for the No. 11 Dukes in the final three minutes as they beat No. 6 BYU 71-67. It’s the first NCAA tournament win by Duquesne since 1969 in the school’s first tournament appearance since 1977.

The Dukes entered the game with a clear plan against the Cougars: prevent the 3-point shot. BYU entered the game shooting over 32 3-pointers per game and were 8-of-25 on Thursday.

Dallin Hall hit a three to cut Duquesne's lead to two with 5.7 seconds to go, but Dae Dae Grant hit both of his free throws after BYU fouled to extend the lead back to two possessions and seal the game.

The victory means Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot's career will continue for at least one more game. The man who was LeBron James' high school coach announced before the tournament that he was retiring after the season.

Duquesne jumped out to an early 9-0 lead before BYU climbed back to take a 20-19 lead. The Dukes quickly got the lead back and BYU never led again. Duquesne led by eight at halftime before BYU crawled back into the game during the second half.

BYU tied the game at 60-6 with 1:47 to go on a dunk by Fousseyni Traore. But Clark was fouled less than 20 seconds after that dunk and hit two free throws to give Duquesne the lead for good.