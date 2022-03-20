March Madness: 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball: Games Today, Schedule, and Scores

Alex Azzi
·5 min read

The 2022 NCAA women’s basketball tournament is officially underway, and for the first time ever, the women’s tournament will be allowed to use March Madness branding.

Competition began last week with another first for the NCAA women’s tournament: four “First Four” games after the women’s bracket expanded from 64 to 68 teams for the 2022 tournament.

With March Madness getting up to full speed this weekend, here is On Her Turf’s viewing guide for the NCAA women’s basketball tournament, which includes a full tournament schedule, game times, TV channel info, and a guide to what games are being played today.

March Madness Games Today

The women’s NCAA basketball tournament schedule for Sunday March 20, 2022:

Sunday, March 20 Games

Time (Eastern)

TV Channel

No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 10 Creighton

1 p.m.

ABC

No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast

3 p.m.

ESPN

No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 8 Miami (Fla.)

3 p.m.

ABC

No. 2 Texas vs. No. 7 Utah

5 p.m.

ESPN

No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 10 South Dakota

6 p.m.

ESPN2

No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 9 Gonzaga

7 p.m.

ESPN

No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 6 Georgia

8 p.m.

ESPN2

No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 8 Kansas

9 p.m.

ESPN

NCAA Women’s Basketball Games Tomorrow

Schedule for Monday, March 21, 2022:

Monday, March 21 Games

Time (Eastern)

TV Channel

No. 1 NC State vs. No. 9 Kansas State

4 p.m.

ESPN

No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 11 Villanova

6 p.m.

ESPNU

No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 5 Notre Dame

6 p.m.

ESPN2

No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 12 Belmont

7 p.m.

ESPN

No. 3 Indiana vs. No. 11 Princeton

8 p.m.

ESPNU

No. 3 LSU vs. No. 6 Ohio State

8 p.m.

ESPN2

No. 2 UConn vs. No. 7 UCF

9 p.m.

ESPN

No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 5 North Carolina

10 p.m.

ESPN2

NCAA Women’s Basketball Bracket

Women’s March Madness – Results and Scores

Here are the results and scores from the NCAA women’s basketball games on Friday, March 19, 2022:

Winning Team

Losing Team

No. 8 Miami (FL) 78

No. 9 South Florida 66

No. 10 South Dakota 75

No. 7 Ole Miss 61

No. 10 Creighton 84

No. 7 Colorado 74

No. 1 South Carolina 79

No. 16 Howard 21

No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast 84

No. 5 Virginia Tech 81

No. 9 Gonzaga 68

No. 8 Nebraska 55

No. 2 Baylor 89

No. 15 Hawai’i 49

No. 2 Iowa 98

No. 15 Illinois State 58

No. 4 Maryland 102

No. 13 Delaware 71

No. 7 Utah 92

No. 10 Arkansas 69

No. 1 Louisville 83

No. 16 Albany 51

No. 8 Kansas 77

No. 9 Georgia Tech 58

No. 6 Georgia 70

No. 11 Dayton 54

No. 2 Texas 70

No. 15 Fairfield 52

No. 1 Stanford 78

No. 16 Montana State 37

No. 3 Iowa State 78

No. 14 UT Arlington 71

Results and scores from the NCAA women’s basketball games on Saturday, March 20, 2022:

Winning Team

Losing Team

No. 9 Kansas State 50

No. 8 Washington State 40

No. 2 UConn 83

No. 15 Mercer 38

No. 11 Villanova 61

No. 6 BYU 57

No. 3 Indiana 85

No. 14 Charlotte 51

No. 1 NC State 96

No. 16 Longwood 68

No. 6 Ohio State 63

No. 11 Missouri State 56

No. 4 Tennessee 80

No. 13 Buffalo 67

No. 3 Michigan 74

No. 14 American 39

No. 7 UCF 69

No. 10 Florida 52

No. 11 Princeton 69

No. 6 Kentucky 62

No. 3 LSU 83

No. 14 Jackson State 77

No. 12 Belmont 73

No. 5 Oregon 70 (2OT)

No. 5 North Carolina 79

No. 12 Stephen F. Austin 66

No. 5 Notre Dame 89

No. 12 UMass 78

No. 4 Arizona 72

No. 13 UNLV 67

No. 4 Oklahoma 78

No. 13 IUPUI 72

2022 March Madness – Full Schedule, Rounds and Sites

Here is a look at the schedule for the 2022 women’s NCAA basketball tournament:

Round

Dates

Hosts/Site(s)

First Round

March 18-19, 2022

  • University of South Carolina (Colonial Life Arena)

  • Iowa State University (James Hilton Coliseum)

  • University of Iowa (Carver-Hawkeye Arena

  • University of Louisville (KFC Yum! Center)

  • Baylor University (Ferrell Center)

  • Stanford (Maples Pavilion)

  • University of Maryland (XFINITY Center)

  • University of Texas (Frank Erwin Center)

Second Round

March 20-21, 2022

Regional Semifinals

March 25-26, 2022

  • Bridgeport Regional (Total Mortgage Arena) – Hosted by UConn and Fairfield University

  • Greensboro Regional (Greensboro Coliseum Complex) – Hosted by ACC

  • Wichita Regional (Intrust Bank Arena) – Hosted by Wichita State University

  • Spokane Regional (Spokane Arena) – Hosted by Gonzaga University

Regional Final

March 27-28, 2022

Final Four – Semifinals

April 1, 2022

  • Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

NCAA Championship Game

April 3, 2022

When is the Final Four?

The NCAA Women’s Basketball Final Four will be held at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The two semifinal games will be played on April 1, while the NCAA Championship Game is scheduled for April 3, 2022.

How to Watch March Madness

ESPN has the national broadcast rights for the NCAA women’s basketball tournament. Games will air across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, and ABC.

More from On Her Turf

Unsponsored sprinter Mikiah Brisco wins 60m silver at 2022 Indoor Worlds Rachael Blackmore 1st female jockey to win Cheltenham Gold Cup NCAA women’s basketball tournament features 12 Black female coaches

March Madness: 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball: Games Today, Schedule, and Scores originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories