March Madness: 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball: Games Today, Schedule, and Scores
The 2022 NCAA women’s basketball tournament is officially underway, and for the first time ever, the women’s tournament will be allowed to use March Madness branding.
Competition began last week with another first for the NCAA women’s tournament: four “First Four” games after the women’s bracket expanded from 64 to 68 teams for the 2022 tournament.
With March Madness getting up to full speed this weekend, here is On Her Turf’s viewing guide for the NCAA women’s basketball tournament, which includes a full tournament schedule, game times, TV channel info, and a guide to what games are being played today.
March Madness Games Today
The women’s NCAA basketball tournament schedule for Sunday March 20, 2022:
Sunday, March 20 Games
Time (Eastern)
TV Channel
No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 10 Creighton
1 p.m.
ABC
No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast
3 p.m.
ESPN
No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 8 Miami (Fla.)
3 p.m.
ABC
No. 2 Texas vs. No. 7 Utah
5 p.m.
ESPN
No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 10 South Dakota
6 p.m.
ESPN2
No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 9 Gonzaga
7 p.m.
ESPN
No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 6 Georgia
8 p.m.
ESPN2
No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 8 Kansas
9 p.m.
ESPN
NCAA Women’s Basketball Games Tomorrow
Schedule for Monday, March 21, 2022:
Monday, March 21 Games
Time (Eastern)
TV Channel
No. 1 NC State vs. No. 9 Kansas State
4 p.m.
ESPN
No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 11 Villanova
6 p.m.
ESPNU
No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 5 Notre Dame
6 p.m.
ESPN2
No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 12 Belmont
7 p.m.
ESPN
No. 3 Indiana vs. No. 11 Princeton
8 p.m.
ESPNU
No. 3 LSU vs. No. 6 Ohio State
8 p.m.
ESPN2
No. 2 UConn vs. No. 7 UCF
9 p.m.
ESPN
No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 5 North Carolina
10 p.m.
ESPN2
NCAA Women’s Basketball Bracket
Women’s March Madness – Results and Scores
Here are the results and scores from the NCAA women’s basketball games on Friday, March 19, 2022:
Winning Team
Losing Team
No. 8 Miami (FL) 78
No. 9 South Florida 66
No. 10 South Dakota 75
No. 7 Ole Miss 61
No. 10 Creighton 84
No. 7 Colorado 74
No. 1 South Carolina 79
No. 16 Howard 21
No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast 84
No. 5 Virginia Tech 81
No. 9 Gonzaga 68
No. 8 Nebraska 55
No. 2 Baylor 89
No. 15 Hawai’i 49
No. 2 Iowa 98
No. 15 Illinois State 58
No. 4 Maryland 102
No. 13 Delaware 71
No. 7 Utah 92
No. 10 Arkansas 69
No. 1 Louisville 83
No. 16 Albany 51
No. 8 Kansas 77
No. 9 Georgia Tech 58
No. 6 Georgia 70
No. 11 Dayton 54
No. 2 Texas 70
No. 15 Fairfield 52
No. 1 Stanford 78
No. 16 Montana State 37
No. 3 Iowa State 78
No. 14 UT Arlington 71
Results and scores from the NCAA women’s basketball games on Saturday, March 20, 2022:
Winning Team
Losing Team
No. 9 Kansas State 50
No. 8 Washington State 40
No. 2 UConn 83
No. 15 Mercer 38
No. 11 Villanova 61
No. 6 BYU 57
No. 3 Indiana 85
No. 14 Charlotte 51
No. 1 NC State 96
No. 16 Longwood 68
No. 6 Ohio State 63
No. 11 Missouri State 56
No. 4 Tennessee 80
No. 13 Buffalo 67
No. 3 Michigan 74
No. 14 American 39
No. 7 UCF 69
No. 10 Florida 52
No. 11 Princeton 69
No. 6 Kentucky 62
No. 3 LSU 83
No. 14 Jackson State 77
No. 12 Belmont 73
No. 5 Oregon 70 (2OT)
No. 5 North Carolina 79
No. 12 Stephen F. Austin 66
No. 5 Notre Dame 89
No. 12 UMass 78
No. 4 Arizona 72
No. 13 UNLV 67
No. 4 Oklahoma 78
No. 13 IUPUI 72
2022 March Madness – Full Schedule, Rounds and Sites
Here is a look at the schedule for the 2022 women’s NCAA basketball tournament:
Round
Dates
Hosts/Site(s)
First Round
March 18-19, 2022
Second Round
March 20-21, 2022
Regional Semifinals
March 25-26, 2022
Regional Final
March 27-28, 2022
Final Four – Semifinals
April 1, 2022
NCAA Championship Game
April 3, 2022
When is the Final Four?
The NCAA Women’s Basketball Final Four will be held at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The two semifinal games will be played on April 1, while the NCAA Championship Game is scheduled for April 3, 2022.
How to Watch March Madness
ESPN has the national broadcast rights for the NCAA women’s basketball tournament. Games will air across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, and ABC.
