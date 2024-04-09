March Madness NCAA championship odds: Duke, UNC among favorites to win 2025 national title

The 2023-24 college basketball season came to a close on Monday, with No. 1 overall seed UConn once again claiming the NCAA Tournament national championship with a 75-60 win vs. Purdue.

Next up: looking ahead to the 2024-25 season, and to which team might be the last one dancing in March Madness next year. Of course, the prospect of accurately picking next season's top contenders has become harder than ever with the transfer portal, not to mention impending NBA draft declarations.

Still, for fans already starving for college basketball action, looking ahead to the next season can offer a brief respite, especially with seven long months separating Monday's national title game and the beginning of the 2024-25 regular season. And it offers fans of numerous programs a chance to imagine what sort of caliber team they'll have.

Fans of teams such as Duke and North Carolina, for example. Jon Scheyer and Hubert Davis' blue-blood rivals are not only among the highest-ranked teams in numerous way-too-early top 25 polls, but also among the favorites to win the 2025 NCAA Tournament, even after leaving much to be desired in their respective runs through March Madness.

Duke ended its season with a second loss on the year to 11 seed NC State in the Elite Eight, keeping Scheyer from earning his first Final Four bid since taking over for Duke legend Mike Krzyzewski. Davis' 1 seed Tar Heels ended their season a round sooner, in the Sweet 16, following an upset by eventual Final Four team Alabama.

Where do those teams stand in the 2024-25 championship odds? Here's a look:

Duke basketball championship odds 2024-25

According to the latest odds from BetMGM, Duke is the co-favorite to win the 2024-25 national championship, tied only with Bill Self's Kansas squad at +1100 odds.

UNC basketball championship odds 2024-25

Though not the favorite, UNC's Tar Heels squad still is still listed among the top-five most likely teams to win the 2025 national championship, at +1600.

March Madness 2025 national championship odds

Apart from Duke (+1100) and UNC (+1600), fellow Research Triangle program NC State is among the teams listed to take home the championship. The Wolfpack's surprising Final Four run seems not to have swayed oddsmakers, however, with the team boasting +12500 odds — tied for 50th.

Here is a look at teams with the top 10 odds to win March Madness in 2025. For full odds from BetMGM, click here.

T-1. Duke (+1100)

T-1. Kansas (+1100)

3. UConn (+1200)

4. Houston (+1400)

5. UNC (+1600)

6. Kentucky (+1800)

T-7. Alabama (+2000)

T-7. Arizona (+2000)

T-7. Baylor (+2000)

T-7. Gonzaga (+2000)

