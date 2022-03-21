March Madness on Monday: Women's matchups, TV, streaming for March Madness' second-round games

Mondays are better with basketball and thankfully, there's plenty to watch.

The women's bracket is heating up as the playing field for the Sweet 16 will be set Monday.

No. 10 Creighton led by Iowa transfer Lauren Jensen, shocked No. 2 Iowa Sunday 64-62. But the madness did not stop there. Tenth-seeded South Dakota became the second 10th seed to reach the Sweet 16 when they took down No. 2 Baylor 61-47.

No. 1 seed NC State tips off the eventful evening Monday, playing No. 9 Kansas State.

All games are aired on ESPN properties (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS) with live streaming available on ESPN and FuboTV. For mobile viewing, use the Watch ESPN app.

NCAA Tournament bracket: Follow March Madness

Stay up-to-date: Subscribe to our Sports newsletter now!

North Carolina State's Aziaha James (10), Elissa Cunane (33) and Jakia Brown-Turner (11) gesture to the crowd following their victory over Longwood in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Monday's games: (all times eastern)

(1) NC State vs. (9) Kansas State, 4 p.m., ESPN (Raleigh, North Carolina)

(3) Michigan vs. (11) Villanova, 6 p.m., ESPNU (Ann Arbor, Michigan)

(4) Oklahoma vs. (5) Notre Dame, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (Norman, Oklahoma)

(4) Tennessee vs. (12) Belmont, 7 p.m., ESPN (Knoxville, Tennessee)

(3) Indiana vs. (11) Princeton, 8 p.m., ESPNU (Bloomington, Indiana)

(3) LSU vs. (6) Ohio State, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (Baton Rouge, Louisiana)

(2) UConn vs. (7) UCF, 9 p.m., ESPN (Storrs, Connecticut)

(4) Arizona vs. (5) North Carolina, 10 p.m., ESPN2 (Tucson, Arizona)

Contact Analis Bailey at aabailey@usatoday.com or on Twitter @analisbailey.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: March Madness women's schedule Sunday: TV channel, stream info, games