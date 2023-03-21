March Madness Monday roundup: Another No. 1 seed goes down and a handshake line goes awry

Chaos has been the theme of March this year, and No. 1 seed Indiana was not immune in the second day of the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Hoosiers joined Stanford as No. 1 seeds to fall in the second round, losing 70-68 to No. 8 seed Miami on Monday. The last time two No. 1 seeds have gone down in the first week of the tournament was 1998, the year that No. 16 seed Harvard made history by upsetting Stanford in the first round.

Indiana's loss ended frantically after a game-tying 3-pointer by freshman Yarden Garzon. Miami found Destiny Harden on the subsequent in-bounds play and received a game-winner, then finished the game with a steal on the other side of the court.

Both the NCAA men's and women's tournaments have now lost two No. 1 seeds before the Sweet Sixteen, and there could be still plenty of chaos to go. Miami will get its chance to add some more again Villanova (more on them later) in a few days.

Louisville-Texas gets chippy ... in the handshake line?

One of the more evenly matched games of the day between No. 5 seed Louisville and No. 4 Texas turned into a 73-51 beatdown favoring the Cardinals. It got interesting after the game, though.

Louisville star Hailey Van Lith and Texas senior Sonya Morris exchanged some words in the handshake line and they did not seem to be friendly words. Van Lith quickly moved on, but her teammates after her had more to say to Morris.

Hailey Van Lith and Sonya Morris getting into it some in the handshake line?



Van Lith was diplomatic, but not deferential in her comments about the exchange with reporters:

I think there was some frustration going on. All respect, Texas is a great team. I don't have anything to say. I'm not gonna let no one disrespect me. But my teammates got my back. And I don't have nothing bad to say. They're coached great. They have great players. So it is what it is. People are sad when they lose, I'd be sad too.

Louisville will move on to face No 8 seed Ole Miss in the Sweet Sixteen on Friday.

Ohio State pulls out a wild win

Another fun finish came in UNC-Ohio State, where the No. 6-seeded Tar Heels were on the verge of a lopsided loss before rallying to briefly take the lead against the No. 3 Buckeyes.

North Carolina star Deja Kelly had to be helped off the court with an apparent injury, but returned quickly enough to hit a game-tying shot with 9.8 seconds left. Unfortunately, that left more than enough time for Ohio State's Jacy Sheldon to make a floater and send her team to the Sweet Sixteen:

With 1.8 seconds left, @JacySheldon sinks a floater and wins it for the Buckeyes

Celeste Taylor posts a unique double-double

If you want fun stat lines, Duke's Celeste Taylor provided the gold standard in an overtime loss for the No. 3 seeded Blue Devils.

The senior guard finished the night with eight points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and 10 steals, a stat line that has never been seen in the NCAA tournament. Here is one of the steals and one of the assists:

Celeste Taylor is LIKE THAT



9 steals!??!?!?



I cannot wait to rewatch this game tomorrow

That defensive menace didn't stop Colorado from pulling off the upset, shutting down Duke in the extra period to Caitlin Clark and Iowa on Friday.

Maddy Siegrist goes off for Villanova

No. 4 Villanova's Maddy Siegrist looked like an All-American against an overmatched FGCU. Villanova opened the game on an 8-0 run and never trailed in a 76-57 blowout of the No. 12 seed, which finished 21-of-59 from the field with 14 turnovers.

Siegrist, the back-to-back Big East Player of the Year, finished with 31 points on 13-of-24 shooting, six rebounds, four steals and four blocks, breaking a Kelsey Plum record for most consecutive games with at least 20 points.

Maddy Siegrist is one of one 👏 @novawbb



She breaks the longest streak by any women's or men's D-1 player this century!

