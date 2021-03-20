March Madness live updates: The scores and moments you need to know from Saturday at men's NCAA Tournament

The first day of the men’s NCAA Tournament more than made up for the 2020 hiatus, with three overtime games, a healthy dose of upsets and already several emerging storylines to track – particularly the dichotomy between the presentation of the men’s tournament compared to what the women are experiencing.

On the court, both No. 1 seeds dominated, while a two-seed – Ohio State – fell to Cinderella candidate Oral Roberts. With 16 more games on tap for Saturday, which other top teams should steel themselves for heartbreak?

Follow along for the latest updates and analysis from USA TODAY Sports’ team of reporters, editors and columnists.

Buffaloes blow out Hoyas

FINAL: Colorado 96, Georgetown 73

The Buffaloes shot 64% (16-for-25) from three and the Hoyas could not keep up. Jabari Walker made all five of his three-point attempts and finished with 24 points, while D'Shawn Schwartz drilled five of his own and finished with 18 points.

Groves brothers shining for Eastern Washington

HALFTIME: Eastern Washington 46, Kansas 38

Jacob Groves and Tanner Groves, brothers who hail from Spokane, both lit it up in the first half with 16 points and three triples each. The two are coming off all-Big Sky Tournament team selections, as the Eagles are trying to pull off the 14-3 upset.

Florida State, Kansas in close ones

Neither No. 4 Florida State nor No. 3 Kansas are having an easy go of it against their respective double-digit-seeded opponent.

No. 13 North Carolina-Greensboro trailed by three at halftime and tied the game early in the second half against the Seminoles. The 14th-seeded Eastern Washington Eagles led by nine as halftime neared thanks to hot starts from the Groves brothers.

Colorado leads big

HALFTIME: No. 5 Colorado 47, No. 12 Georgetown 23

The Buffaloes made 11 3-poiinters in the first half (on 17) attempts and outpaced the Hoyas in assists 15-4. Jabari Walker has 14 points off the bench for Colorado, while Georgetown is 1-for-9 from behind the arc.

In other action, No. 4 Florida State appears to be handling No. 13 North Carolina-Greensboro (truTV), with fourth-ranked Kansas set to take on 13th-seeded Eastern Washington at 1:15 p.m. EST on TBS.

Colorado’s Jabari Walker hot, whistled for flagrant

The Buffaloes raced out to an early lead on the Hoyas, with freshman guard Jabari Walker playing a significant role. He’s already notched a career high in 3-pointers made (four) and had 14 points.

With about seven minutes remaining in the half, Walker was whistled for a flagrant one foul after he shoved Georgetown’s Timothy Ighoefe while they were both on the ground.

Dikembe Mutombo cheering on Hoyas

Dikembe Mutombo won’t be involved in March Madness solely via Geico commercials this year. The former NBA center and Georgetown great was on hand for the Hoyas’ game against Colorado at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Saturday.

Dikembe Mutombo in the house for G’Town ☝️ pic.twitter.com/QcYt6vOvXM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 20, 2021

Georgetown vs. Colorado starts Day 2

Tipping off Saturday's (CBS) action is Big East tournament champion Georgetown, a 12-seed, taking on No. 5 Colorado. The Buffaloes, thanks to a trio of early triples and an 8-0, built early 10-point lead over Patrick Ewing’s Hoyas.

Colorado led 17-7 at the under-12 media timeout.

Virginia cleared to play

No. 4 Virginia should be cleared for its first-round matchup against No. 13 Ohio later Saturday (7:15 p.m. EST, truTV), as ESPN reported the Cavaliers cleared COVID-19 testing twice upon arrival in Indianapolis – once Friday afternoon and again early Saturday morning.

As I just reported on @CollegeGameDay, Virginia's traveling party passed its two COVID-19 tests since landing in Indianapolis, sources told ESPN. One test at 1:15 p.m., one at 1:15 a.m. Cavaliers have been cleared for afternoon shootaround, will be able to play vs. Ohio tonight. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 20, 2021

Virginia had to forfeit ahead of the ACC Tournament semifinals after a positive test within the program. At least five Cavaliers need to be cleared for Virginia to play,

Sister Jean confident

Known for her emails to players and coaches following every game, Sister Jean Schmidt had to improvise after her email apparently went awry during her stay in Indiana to watch her eight-seeded Loyola-Chicago Ramblers.

The 101-year-old went old-school and wrote her missives to the team by hand.

Sister Jean is going old-school! Her email "went awry" so she had to handwrite her letter to Loyola players today. And she's doubling down on the Ramblers in the Battle for Illinois: "I believe again we can do it." — Nancy Armour (@nrarmour) March 20, 2021

The Ramblers defeated No. 9 Georgia Tech during the first round Friday, setting up a Sunday date against in-state foe and No. 1 seed Illinois. Don't expect Sister Jean to tell the Ramblers to back down.

"I believe we can do it," she said.

Contributing: Scott Gleeson, Nancy Armour, Chris Bumbaca

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY Sports: NCAA March Madness live: Saturday men's tournament updates, scores