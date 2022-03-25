March Madness: Jermaine Samuels leads Villanova past Michigan in Sweet 16

Roob's observations: Jermaine Samuels does it all in Villanova's Sweet 16 win originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Jermaine Samuels had a season-high 22 points, seven rebounds, two blocks, two steals and an assist, and Villanova advanced to its third Elite Eight in the last six tournaments Thursday with a 63-55 win over Michigan in the South Region semifinal at the AT&T Center in San Antonio.



Villanova had a very tough shooting night against a very tough Michigan defense – the Wildcats managed just four field goals during one 15 ½-minute stretch – but after the Wolverines closed to four points with 3 ½ minutes left, Villanova held them to just one field goal on their final 13 possessions.



Jay Wright is now 15-0 in his Villanova career in the tournament against teams seeded No. 11 or worse.



No. 2 seed Villanova improved to 29-7. Michigan, the No. 11 seed, fell to 19-15.



Here are our 10 Instant Observations on Villanova’s 29th win of the year:



1. In a game where Villanova struggled to get open shots against 7-1 Hunter Dickinson and the swarming Michigan defense, Samuels was brilliant. He was 8-for-13 from the field [61.5 percent] and the rest of the Wildcats were 14-for-46 [30.4 percent]. Samuels had eight points, two rebounds and a block in the final 10 minutes, and with the Wildcats scuffling a little to close Michigan out, he was 4-for-4 from the line in the final 30 seconds. He’s the first player in Villanova history with 20 points, seven boards, two steals and two blocks in an NCAA Tournament game.



2. Eric Dixon’s stats don’t look as impressive as in Villanova’s first two games in the tournament, but Villanova has very little height and at 6-8 the former Abington star was huge in helping the Wildcats neutralize the monstrous Dickinson. Dixon, playing much of the game with three fouls and playing with four down the stretch, made life as difficult as possible for Dickinson, who finished with 15 points and 15 boards but made only 6 of 16 shots and was just 2-for-9 in the second half. Dixon added six points and seven rebounds. He's now got 31 points and 21 rebounds in 'Nova's three tournament wins, shooting 60 percent from the field.



3. You had to hold your breath every time Villanova tried to inbound the basketball down the stretch. Michigan had only committed three team fouls through 18 minutes in the second half, so the Wolverines kept trying to pile up fouls to get into the penalty and get the Wildcats to the line. But Villanova, which committed only four turnovers through 38 minutes, committed three in the last minute and a half just trying to get the ball in-bounds so Michigan could foul them. Something to work on Friday.



4. Colin Gillespie shot 4-for-10 from 3 and added six rebounds, but it looked like he may have tweaked his knee on the final rebound with 18 seconds left. With the win pretty much secured Gillespie spent the final seconds on the bench. He looked OK during the handshake line, but considering the MCL tear that ended his season last year, it’s always scary to see him grimacing in pain and limping off the court.



5. Justin Moore made 3 of 8 from 3 and Gillespie was 4-for-10, but the rest of the Wildcats were 2-for-12, and ‘Nova finished 9-for-30 for 30 percent. Needless to say, the Wildcats have to shoot better than that from range to get to the Final Four. But a lot of the credit goes to Michigan, which did not give the Wildcats a lot of open looks from 3. With Dickinson roaming the post, Villanova just didn’t have a lot of easy shot opportunities. Moore was very good, with 15 points, four rebounds and four assists, and Caleb Daniels – scoreless in the first half – scored all eight of his points in the final 12 minutes, adding nine rebounds and three assists and helping out defensively on Dickinson.



6. The Wildcats led by seven early at 18-11 before going into a crazy offensive drought for the last 10 minutes of the first half and the first five minutes of the second half. In all, Villanova scored five baskets from 10:32 left in the first half to 4:49 into the second half. At one point, they went 15 straight possessions without a basket and in all they managed five field goals in a span of 35 possessions during that 15-minute, 21-second stretch. But they were so good defensively – and Michigan just missed a lot of easy shots – that Villanova’s lead actually increased from five to six during that span.



7. Once again, Villanova had a huge advantage at the foul line, shooting 10-for-12 [83 percent] to Michigan’s 7-for-14 [50 percent]. Villanova, the most accurate foul shooting team in NCAA Division I history, is now 38-for-42 from the line in the tournament [91 percent], and they’ve been over 83 percent in 20 of their 36 games. Money in the final minutes.



8. Wright used his bench even more sparingly Thursday, with the five starters plus Daniels getting 196 of the 200 minutes. But with Dixon having his hands full with Dickinson, Samuels, Moore, Gillespie and Daniels scored 57 of Villanova’s 63 points, and the Wildcats can't keep relying on two or three players each night. Brandon Slater, who averaged 8.7 points during the season, was 0-for-4 from the field and is just 1-for-7 with three points in 72 minutes in the three NCAA Tournament games. Slater had a nice stretch late in the Big East season, averaging 13.3 points during a seven-game span in February. But he’s been quiet since, and with a short bench the Wildcats could really use Slater to make some shots and take pressure off Gillespie, Moore and Samuels.



9. Villanova’s defense on Dickinson was huge. This is a kid who shot 57 percent from the field during the regular season, which ranked sixth in all of NCAA Division I. He shot 60 percent or better 17 times, and his 38 percent shooting Thursday was his third-worst all year [he shot 31 percent vs. Illinois and 30 percent vs. Penn State]. Villanova has no business being able to defend a 7-1 kid, but the Wildcats harassed him in the paint, got hands in his face, fouled him when it made sense and doubled him as much as possible, and when he kicked the ball out to the Wolverines’ shooters, they did not have success. Overall, Michigan was just 6-for-18 from 3.



10. Villanova will face the winner of the game between No. 1 seed Arizona and No. 5 seed Houston on Saturday. Houston goes into the game later Friday night 31-5, and Arizona is 33-3. Villanova is 1-0 in the tournament vs. Arizona, with a win in 2006 at the Wells Fargo Center. Villanova is 1-1 vs. Houston in the tourney, with a win in 1981 in Charlotte and a loss in 1983 in Kansas City. Overall, Villanova is 2-2 vs. Arizona, and that 2006 tourney win is the most recent meeting. The Wildcats are 3-3 all-time vs. Houston, most recently losing 79-49 at Houston’s on-campus Hofheinz Pavilion in 1991.