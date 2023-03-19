March Madness: Ian Eagle has a blast calling 'razzle-dazzle' Kansas State-Kentucky highlights

Ian Eagle's having a blast in Greensboro.

The first half of Kansas State's NCAA tournament win over Kentucky Sunday ended with a flurry of highlights. Eagle made the most of them on the CBS play-by-play mic.

Check out this gem of a call when Kansas State's Markquis Nowell found Keyontae Johnson for a transition dunk with a behind-the-back pass.

"Oh, Johnson!" Eagle proclaimed. "Razzle-dazzle for the jam!"

Eagle didn't exclude Kentucky from his enthusiasm. Moments late on the other end of the court, Kentucky center Oscar Tshiebwe muscled up to rebound his own miss at the rim. He followed the rebound up with a power slam over Kansas State forward David N'Guessan.

Confirmed: Oscar Tshiebwe is a grown man @KentuckyMBB pic.twitter.com/QmB5TfAoPx — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 19, 2023

"Tshiebwe off the rim," Eagle said. "Tshiebwe, another rebound! Oh, Tshiebwe! That's a grown man's jam. And a foul."

A grown man's jam, indeed.

But Kansas State wasn't done providing first-half highlights. Neither was Eagle. The Wildcats closed the half with an alley-oop dish and dunk from Nowell to Nae'Qwan Tomlin to take a 29-26 lead. Here's how Eagle saw it:

"Oh, no look!" Eagle said. "That was special! Nae'Qwan Tomlin hammers it home. Nowell with the blind dish."

The Wildcats pulled away late in the second half for a 75-69 win to advance to the Sweet 16.

For now, Eagle's on CBS' No. 2 broadcast team for the NCAA tournament. But when Jim Nantz steps away after calling his last Final Four this year, the No. 1 chair will be Eagle's. He'll bring a considerably different energy to the broadcast.

In the meantime, we can continue to enjoy all of Eagle's calls until the 2023 tournament's final weekend.