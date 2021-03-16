March Madness Hot or Not? 3 Hot, 3 Not

March is upon us and there are a few teams making series noise entering the tournament. On the other hand, there are more than a few coming in cold. We talk a look at three teams in the Midwest Region that are hot and worth riding to win the region, while there are two cold squads in the South and one in the Midwest worth fading in the NCAA Tournament.

HOT

Illinois Fighting Illini, No. 1 Midwest Region

There is no team with more attention and currently hotter than Illinois right now, maybe outside of Gonzaga of course. Everybody is running to the cashier for a ticket on the Illini to win it all after they won the Big Ten Championship. Illinois closed out the season winning 14 of the last 15 games.

Illinois, Michigan and Gonzaga are the only three teams in the country to rank top 10 in offensive and defensive efficiency. Illinois is riding a seven-game winning streak and has no issues scoring, recording 73 or more points in all seven victories. They held opponents to 71 or fewer points in six of those seven games.

Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn are the top dogs on this team, but Andre Curbelo makes his case to become a big three. Curbello has scored double-digits or in six of his last seven games and Illinois is 10-3 when he does this season. There are not many teams that will be able to slow Illinois down, but maybe the next team on this list can.

PointsBet odds peg Illinois as -22.5 point favorites over Drexel. The Fighting Illini are -304 to make the Sweet 16, -168 to make the Elite 8, +125 for the Final Four and +750 to win the NCAA Championship.

Oklahoma State Cowboys, No. 4 Midwest Region

The Cowboys are rolling and all eyes were on them as they finished this season 8-2 in the last 10 games. Oklahoma State finished the season with a loss to Texas in the Big 12 Championship, beating West Virginia and upsetting Baylor along the way.

Cade Cunningham is undoubtedly the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft. If you disagree, then you have not paid attention. The Cowboys have been rolling and a threat to make the Final Four with this loaded roster. Oklahoma State's depth ranges past Cunningham to Issac Likekele, Avery Anderson III, Kalib Boone, Matthew Alexander-Moncrieffe, Rondel Walker and more.

Oklahoma State has scored 70 or more points in nine of the last 10 games and 76 or more in six. As great as the offense has been, the Oklahoma State defense is underrated. The Cowboys defense is ranked 22nd in adjusted defensive efficiency and 19th among squads in the tournament field.

Oklahoma State won their last eight games by an average of 7.1 points, including two OT wins. Five of the Cowboys' eight losses on the season have come by five or fewer points, two to TCU, two to Texas and one to West Virginia.

They have the depth and talent to make it, but will the inexperience in March catch up for this young Cowboys' team? If they make it past Illinois, I will back this Oklahoma State team to go to the Final Four or Championship game.

PointsBet odds have Oklahoma State as -7.5 point favorites versus Liberty and -360 on the ML. The Cowboys are +135 to make the Sweet 16, +375 to make the Elite 8, +500 to make the Final Four and +3500 to win it all.

San Diego State Aztecs, No. 6 Midwest Region

Since losing to Utah State twice, San Diego State has ripped off an impeccable 14 game winning streak capped off by win versus the Aggies in the MWC Championship. Two of the Aztecs' four losses on the season have come to Utah State Aggies, so now the monkey is off San Diego State's back.

San Diego State won 11 of the 14 games by nine or more points during that span. The Aztecs swept the MWC Tournament by a combined 19 points in three games. It is hard to argue, but San Diego State is always a threat to make a run in the tournament and this year is no different.

Led by Matt Mitchell and Jordan Schakel, the Aztecs are a veteran team with a stellar defense. San Diego State ranks 11th in the nation with an 88.8 adjusted defensive efficiency, ranking ninth in the field. The Aztecs' defense owns the second-longest average length of possession, trailing only Loyola-Chicago.

Four of the five starters are seniors and the primary seven player rotation are all juniors or seniors that average 20 or more minutes per game. Beyond them are four players that average 12 or more minutes lower down the bench. San Diego State is deep enough that if they survive the first round versus Syracuse, expect a string of victories from the Aztecs.

PointsBet odds set San Diego State as -3 point favorites and -160 on the ML versus Syracuse. The Aztecs are +185 to make the Sweet 16, +600 to make the Elite 8, +900 to make the Final Four and +8000 to win it all.

NOT

Wisconsin Badgers, No. 9 South Region

Wisconsin ended the season with three wins in the last 10 games. The Badgers are a threat in the tournament to some because of the turnover-free brand of basketball they play, but Wisconsin has failed to score more than 70 points in eight of the previous 10 games.

Despite being the 41st tallest team entering the season, Wisconsin shoots 46.3% from two-point range, ranking 292nd in the country. Wisconsin knocked down 36% of its triples (69th), but that number drastically dropped to 32.7% in Big Ten play, which would be 223rd in the nation.

The Badgers are ranked 10th in Kenpom's rankings and I am confused on what makes them deserve that. They lack offensive rebounding, ranking 288th in the country with a 23.6% rate and play at the 326th slowest ranked tempo (64.9). Unless Wisconsin turns the ball over fewer than 10 times and plays lights out from three, they should be an early exit in March.

PointsBet sets Wisconsin as a +3 point underdog versus North Carolina. The Tar Heels to win is -148 odds. The Badgers are pegged +400 to make the Sweet 16, +775 to make the Elite 8, +900 to make the Final Four and +10000 to win the title.

Villanova Wildcats, No. 5 South Region

Since Collin Gillespie was ruled out for the season, Villanova has lost both games to Providence and Georgetown. Justin Moore was dealing with an injury and only played 12 and 27 minutes in his last two games, scoring 10 versus Georgetown and zero against Providence.

The Wildcats are in trouble and they can only lean only Jeremiah Robinson-Earl so much before another player needs to step up. Robinson-Earl scored 26 points versus Georgetown and it was not enough to stop the Hoyas run.

Villanova is 1-3 in its last four games and 5-5 over the previous 10. Three of the six losses on the season came by double-digits with the last two by a combined three points. While that may be impressive, Villanova has looked far from the same Wildcats team we are used to seeing.

On the season, Villanova allows opponents to hit 35.3% from three, ranking 248th in the nation and 229th in defensive two-point percentage (51.0%). The Wildcats defense ranked top 200 in both of those categories for six-straight years (2016-2020), ending that streak of solid defense this season. With no defense and no Batman to its Robin, I do not expect Villanova to last long.

PointsBet lists Villanova as -5.5 point favorites and Winthrop as +200 ML underdogs in the first round. Villanova is +700 to make the Sweet 16, +1200 to make the Final Four and +8000 to win it all.

Tennessee Vols, No. 5 Midwest Region

The Vols finished the season ranked fourth in adjusted defensive efficiency (87.0), but started to see holes near the end of the season. Tennessee surrendered 70 or more points in five of the last eight games after holding 11 of the first 15 opponents under that number.

John Fulkerson's status is TBD for Tennessee and his loss is a major blow. They usually play a heavy seven-man rotation and without him, they had to dig deep to the bench and play a few more players than the Vols would like. Fulkerson averages 9.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 26.4 minutes per game - all top four on the team.

Entering the tourney is not the time to try new lineups. The next man-up theory only goes so far in college as well. Tennessee finished the season 4-4 in the last eight games and 2-2 in the previous four, both wins against Florida.

The Vols was one of the worst offensive rebounding teams in the SEC with a 29.1% (11th) and lacked three-point shooting at 31.9% (11th) - two key stats for March success.If Fulkerson is out, Tennessee will need a new game plan.

PointsBet sets Tennessee as a -7.5 point favorite versus Oregon State. The Beavers are +275 on the ML. The Vols are +120 to make the Sweet 16, +650 to make the Elite 8, +1200 to make the Final Four and +5500 to win the title.