March Madness highlights: Best plays from Thursday NCAA tournament action

The NCAA tournament has arrived, delivering the prospects of buzzer beaters and bracket busters. If you want to catch up on the best March Madness plays or just want to relive the ones you never want to forget, we have you covered.

It started early with Mississippi State getting handed an L from a much more engaged Michigan State squad. Then the hits kept coming, with Arizona and Creighton showing their mettle, and Oregon proving they are here to dance quite a bit longer at the NCAA tournament.

March Madness is in full gear. Here are just some of the best plays on Day 1 of the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Iowa State's Hason Ward goes poster shopping.

It's been ALL Iowa State early 😅#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/aVJruag1q6 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 21, 2024

Dayton was dead in the water to Nevada. But the March Madness gods interceded and saw a 17-point comeback from the Flyers, getting them a ticket to the second round.

A 17-0 run ties it for Dayton 👀



(via @MarchMadnessMBB)pic.twitter.com/3SNFI99o2S — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 21, 2024

Dayton comes back from 17 down and ends the game on a 24-4 run to finally bring us some much needed CHAOS @MarkTitusShow



pic.twitter.com/VgmDg8OEMT — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 21, 2024

No. 11 Oregon cruised to a win over No. 6 South Carolina in one of Thursday's upsets. One of the best moments of the day was a shot from full court. Although, the adage is timing is everything, and this came at the end of the first half.

What a way for Oregon & South Carolina to go over 62.5 1st Half



pic.twitter.com/p4ygZGSIPD — Barstool Gambling (@stoolgambling) March 21, 2024

Jaden Akins harnesses his inner LeBron and chases down Josh Hubbard.

How to watch NCAA Men's Basketball March Madness 2024

All games will be broadcast on CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV. Here are additional streaming options to watch all the action on your devices.

How to watch: Catch March Madness with a Fubo subscription

Printable March Madness bracket

You can find a printable bracket for the men's tournament here.

A women's tournament printable bracket is available here.

