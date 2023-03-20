March Madness: Gonzaga's Drew Timme said TCU fans 'didn't sound so smart' with pregame trash talk

Drew Timme and Gonzaga advanced to the Sweet 16 with the win over TCU. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Gonzaga's Drew Timme is a big fan of bulletin-board material.

Timme noted he and the Bulldogs were motivated to beat TCU after seeing a lot of trash talk posted online before their 84-81 win over the Horned Frogs on Sunday night. The victory sent Gonzaga to its eighth consecutive Sweet 16 appearance. Timme, who scored a game-high 28 points for the Bulldogs, also took the chance to troll TCU as "a highly educated school" that "didn't sound so smart with their comments."

Drew Timme saw some chatter online from TCU fans before the game and used that as some extra motivation.



"Throw lighter fluid on the fire if you wish. I thought TCU was a highly educated school and they didn't sound so smart with their comments."



That smirk, though.

That wasn't Timme's only great postgame moment. He also told Turner Sports' Andy Katz on the court that he told his teammates he didn't want to be the one that ruined Gonzaga's Sweet 16 record and, as Timme put it, "[expletive] this one up."

Timme put the team on his back

It's hard to know exactly which comments Timme was referring to, but whatever it was did enough to spur a furious Gonzaga comeback in the second half.

The Bulldogs trailed by as many as 10 in the first half before rallying to take a lead four minutes into the second period. Both teams traded shots until Gonzaga built and maintained a lead the team never relinquished, despite an unnecessary TCU 3-pointer at the end of regulation that covered the 4.5-point spread.

Timme played well throughout the contest, but a huge second-half block and the big man's third 3-pointer of the season were huge momentum shifters. Timme's performance marked his ninth NCAA tournament game with at least 20 points, which tied the all-time record held by six others. He'll have a chance to break that record against No. 2 UCLA on Friday in Las Vegas.

"That's who he is and what he does. He shines on any stage, actually," Gonzaga head coach Mark Few said of Timme after the game. "... I just think he's going to go down, when you really look at all his accomplishments, one of the all-time great college players in the history of the game."