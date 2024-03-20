What March Madness games are on today? Women’s college basketball tournament schedule for First Four and more

Conference championships are in the books and now it's time for one of the best tournaments in sports: March Madness. Tournament action for the women will begin with the First Four games on Wednesday, March 20th and Thursday, March 21st in order to determine the final pool of 64 that will get the chance to go dancing. On the following Friday and Saturday, all 64 teams will compete to advance to the second round.

The four No. 1 seeds in the women's bracket include the South Carolina Gamecocks, Iowa Hawkeyes, Texas Longhorns and USC Trojans. Dawn Staley's dominant Gamecocks were undefeated in the regular season. Iowa, led by superstar Caitlin Clark, earned its first No. 1 seed since 1992. But the Hawkeyes face a difficult path to the Final Four that includes top seeded UCLA and LSU, which defeated the Hawkeyes in the championship game last season.

While all eyes will be on Clark as she plays in her final NCAA Tournament before heading to the WNBA, USC boasts new star JuJu Watkins, who won Pac-12 Freshman of the Year this season.

Finally, Texas beat out Stanford for the No. 1 seed in that region but both teams will be difficult to top down the stretch.

With many exciting storylines and matchups to follow, keep reading for everything you need to know about how and where to watch the women's tournament.

What Women’s March Madness games are on today?

All times listed are Eastern Time.

Wednesday, March 20th — First Four

(16) Sacred Heart vs. (16) Presbyterian | 7 p.m. | ESPNU

(12) Vanderbilt vs. (12) Columbia | 9 p.m. | ESPNU

March Madness Schedule — Women’s Tournament

Thursday, March 21 — First Four

(11) Auburn vs. (11) Arizona | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

(16) Holy Cross vs. (16) UT Martin | 9 p.m. | ESPN2

Friday, March 22 — First round

(8) North Carolina vs. (9) Michigan State | 11:30 a.m. | ESPN2

(2) Ohio State vs. (15) Maine | Noon | ESPN

(6) Louisville vs. (11) Middle Tennessee | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN2

(1) South Carolina vs. Sacred Heart/Presbyterian | 2 p.m. | ESPN

(7) Duke vs. (10) Richmond | 2:30 p.m. | ESPNews

(1) Texas vs. (16) Drexel | 3 p.m. | ESPNU

(4) Virginia Tech vs. (13) Marshall | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2

(3) LSU vs. (14) Rice | 4 p.m. | ESPN

(4) Kansas State vs. (13) Portland | 4:30 p.m. | ESPNews

(8) Alabama vs. (9) Florida State | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN2

(5) Baylor vs. (12) Vanderbilt/Columbia | 6 p.m. | ESPNU

(5) Colorado vs. (12) Drake | 7 p.m. | ESPNews

(7) Iowa State vs. (10) Maryland | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2

(3) Oregon State vs. (14) Eastern Washington | 8 p.m. | ESPNU

(2) Stanford vs. (15) Norfolk State | 10 p.m. | ESPN2

(6) Nebraska vs. (11) Texas A&M | 10:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Saturday, March 23 — First round

(6) Tennessee vs. (11) Green Bay | Noon | ESPN

(3) UConn vs. (14) Jackson State | 1 p.m. | ABC

(4) Indiana vs. (13) Fairfield | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN2

(8) Kansas vs. (9) Michigan | 2 p.m. | ESPNews

(2) Notre Dame vs. (15) Kent State | 2:15 p.m. | ESPN

(3) NC State vs. (14) Chattanooga | 2:30 p.m. | ESPNU

(1) Iowa vs. (16) Holy Cross/UT Martin | 3 p.m. | ABC

(6) Syracuse vs. (11) Auburn/Arizona | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2

(5) Oklahoma vs. (12) FGCU | 4 p.m. | ESPNews

(1) Southern California vs. (16) A&M-Corpus Christi | 4:30 p.m. | ESPN

(7) Ole Miss vs. (10) Marquette | 4:45 p.m. | ESPNU

(8) West Virginia vs. (9) Princeton | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN2

(7) Creighton vs. (10) UNLV | 7 p.m. | ESPNews

(4) Gonzaga vs. (13) UC Irvine | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2

(2) UCLA vs. (15) California Baptist | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN2

(5) Utah vs. (12) South Dakota State | 10 p.m. | ESPNU

Remaining March Madness Schedule