March Madness games today: TV channels, scores for Friday's NCAA Tournament first round games

The first round of March Madness concludes on Friday — and if it's anything like Thursday's schedule of NCAA Tournament games, college basketball fans are in for a heck of a day.

Thursday saw not only Michigan State's commanding 69-51 win over Mississippi State, but also a massive upset. Greg Kampe's 14 seed Oakland team upended 3 seed Kentucky 80-76 (thanks to an nearly career 3-point shooting night from Jack Gohlke).

MORE: Watch select NCAA Tournament games live with Sling TV

Three No. 1 seeds are in action on Friday's slate of first-round games, including UConn, Houston and Purdue. No. 2 seed Marquette, 3 seed Baylor and 4 seeds Alabama, Duke and Auburn are all on the slate, as well.

Here's the full schedule of Friday's first-round NCAA Tournament games:

March Madness games today

Friday, March 22

All times Eastern.

REQUIRED READING: Watch: Michigan State basketball's Jaden Akins rises for emphatic pin block

How to watch March Madness games

TV channels: CBS | TNT | TBS | truTV

Stream: NCAA March Madness Live app | Sling TV

Wednesday's March Madness games will air live on one of CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV in 2024. Streaming options include the NCAA March Madness Live app or Sling TV, which carries select NCAA Tournament games.

NCAA Tournament scores, results for Friday's first round games

This section will be updated.

(9) Northwestern vs. (8) Florida Atlantic

(14) Colgate vs. (3) Baylor

(12) UAB vs. (5) San Diego State

(15) Western Kentucky vs. (2) Marquette

(16) Stetson vs. (1) UConn

(11) New Mexico vs. (6) Clemson

(13) Yale vs. (4) Auburn

(10) TBD vs. (7) Florida

(9) Texas A&M vs. (8) Nebraska

(13) Vermont vs. (4) Duke

(16) Grambling vs. (1) Purdue

(13) Charleston vs. (4) Alabama

(16) Longwood vs. (1) Houston

(12) James Madison vs. (5) Wisconsin

(9) TCU vs. (8) Utah State

(12) Grand Canyon vs. (5) Saint Mary's

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: March Madness games today: Time, TV channel, scores for Friday's first round games