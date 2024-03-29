What March Madness games are on today? Time, TV channel, live stream for women's NCAA tournament Sweet 16

The Sweet 16 field is set for March Madness 2024 and on the women's side of the equation, the tournament is packed with individual stars and championship contender teams. All four number one seeds are still in the tourney, including Iowa and Caitlin Clark in her final March Madness appearance and the USC Trojans and JuJu Watkins in her first. Led by powerhouse postseason play from Paige Bueckers, No. 3 UConn look like serious contenders, and Angel Reese and the reigning champion LSU Tigers are coming off a dominant win over Middle Tennessee to make it out of the second round. That's before you even get to Dawn Staley's South Carolina squad and Madison Booker and No. 1-seeded Texas, who'll face a tough text in No. 4 Gonzaga.

If Iowa and LSU both get the win in the Sweet Sixteen, it will set up a rematch of last season's NCAA championship game in the Elite Eight in the Albany 2 Region. Iowa will need to get through Colorado, while LSU will be taking on UCLA.

In Iowa's win over West Virginia, Clark continued her record-breaking season, tallying 32 points and breaking the women's NCAA single-season scoring record, formerly held by Kelsey Plum. Entering the Sweet 16 matchup with Colorado, she owns a record 1,113 points in the 2023-24 season.

Keep reading for the full Sweet 16 schedule, including dates, start times, and TV networks.

What Women’s March Madness Games are on Today?

**All times listed are ET.

Friday, March 29th — Sweet Sixteen

No. 2 Notre Dame vs No. 3 Oregon State — ESPN at 2:30pm

No. 1 South Carolina vs No. 4 Indiana — ESPN at 5pm

No. 2 Stanford vs No. 3 NC State — ESPN at 7:30pm ET

No. 1 Texas vs No. 4 Gonzaga — ESPN at 10pm ET

Saturday, March 30th — Sweet Sixteen

No. 3 LSU vs No. 2 UCLA — 1pm on ABC

No. 1 Iowa vs No. 5 Colorado — 3:30pm on ABC

No. 1 Southern California vs No. 5 Baylor — 5:30pm on ESPN

No. 3 UConn vs No. 7 Duke — 8pm on ESPN

Remaining Women’s March Madness Schedule