March Madness Friday schedule: TV channels, how to watch every NCAA Tournament game today

There are 16 March Madness games on the first-round NCAA Tournament schedule on Friday, March 22.

The action gets started with No. 9 seed Northwestern against No. 8 seed Florida Atlantic at 9:15 a.m. Pacific time and ends with No. 12 seed Grand Canyon against No. 5 seed Saint Mary's at 7:05 p.m. Pacific time.

Three No. 1 seeds, UConn, Purdue and Houston, are in action. One No. 2 seed, Marquette, is also in action.

Here's what you need to know about how to watch the March Madness NCAA Tournament games on Friday, including time, TV channels, streaming information and announcers.

What teams play in March Madness on Friday?

Northwestern faces Florida Atlantic in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Friday, Colgate takes on Baylor, UAB plays San Diego State, Western Kentucky matches up against Marquette, Stetson takes on UConn, New Mexico plays against Clemson, Yale faces Auburn, Colorado takes on Florida, Texas A&M plays Nebraska, Vermont takes on Duke, Grambling State faces Purdue, College of Charleston faces Alabama, Longwood plays Houston, James Madison takes on Wisconsin, TCU faces Utah State and Grand Canyon takes on Saint Mary's.

Grand Canyon basketball takes on Saint Mary's in the final game of the Friday March Madness schedule.

What times are the March Madness games on Friday?

The first game on the Friday March Madness schedule starts at 9:15 a.m. PT, with the last game starting at 7:05 p.m. PT.

Early games are at 9:15 a.m., 9:40 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 11 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 12:10 p.m., 1:15 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. (all times Pacific).

Later games run at 3:50 p.m., 4:10 p.m., 4:25 p.m., 4:35 p.m., 6:20 p.m., 6:40 p.m., 6:55 p.m. and 7:05 p.m. (Pacific).

What channels are the March Madness games on Friday on?

All games can be seen on TBS, TNT, truTV or CBS.

Each station is broadcasting four games on the day, with CBS airing Northwestern vs. Florida Atlantic, Stetson vs. UConn, Vermont vs. Duke and James Madison vs. Wisconsin.

Tru TV will show the Colgate vs. Baylor, New Mexico vs. Clemson, College of Charleston vs. Alabama and Grand Canyon vs. Saint Mary's games.

UAB vs. San Diego State, Yale vs. Auburn, Texas A&M vs. Nebraska and Longwood vs. Houston will air on TNT.

TBS will broadcast Western Kentucky vs. Marquette, Colorado vs. Florida, Grambling State vs. Purdue and TCU vs. Utah State games.

How can I stream the March Madness games on Friday?

Games on CBS can be seen on streaming services that carry CBS, including FUBO (free trial).

The truTV, TNT and TBS games can be streamed on streaming sites that carry those stations, including Sling TV.

Who are the announcers for Friday's March Madness games?

Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst), Grant Hill (analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (reporter) are scheduled to have the call of the Northwestern vs. Florida Atlantic, Stetson vs. UConn, Vermont vs. Duke and James Madison vs. Wisconsin games.

Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Jim Spanarkel (analyst) and Jon Rothstein (reporter) will be the announcing team for the Colgate vs. Baylor, New Mexico vs. Clemson, Texas A&M vs. Nebraska and Longwood vs. Houston games.

Lisa Byington (play-by-play), Steve Smith (analyst), Robbie Hummel (analyst) and Lauren Shehadi (reporter) will be broadcasting the UAB vs. San Diego State, Yale vs. Auburn, College of Charleston vs. Alabama and Grand Canyon vs. Saint Mary's games.

Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Dan Bonner (analyst), Stan Van Gundy (analyst) and Andy Katz (reporter) are the announcers for the Western Kentucky vs. Marquette, Colorado vs. Florida, Grambling State vs. Purdue and TCU vs. Utah State games.

Texas A&M vs. Nebraska is one of several highly anticipated games on the Friday March Madness schedule.

What is the complete March Madness Friday schedule for first-round NCAA Tournament games?

-All times Pacific

