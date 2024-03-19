March Madness First Four seeds, explained: How NCAA Tournament chooses play-in teams

The First Four of the NCAA Tournament was created in 2011, when March Madness expanded the field from 64 to 68 teams.

The First Four, which is always held in Dayton, consists of eight teams and four games, with each program vying for a spot in the regular 64-team field. Two First Four games decide who receives usually an 11 seed (sometimes a 12 seed and less often a 13- or 14-seed) in two of the four regions of the tournament, while two other First Four games settle the final two 16 seed spots.

The First Four has produced some of the best Cinderella teams since its inception, with 11 seeds VCU and UCLA making runs to the Final Four in 2011 and 2021, respectively. A First Four team has also advanced to at least the Round of 32 in every season since 2011, outside of the 2019 tournament.

Last season, the first ever play-in 16 seed won a Round 1 game when Fairleigh Dickinson defeated No. 1 seed Purdue, 63-58. Why are the First Four teams almost always 11 and 16 seeds? Here's an explanation on how the First Four teams are selected:

What is the First Four in March Madness?

The First Four is essentially a play-in round to reach the regular 64-team field of the NCAA Tournament.

The NCAA selects the lowest four-ranked at-large programs to play for a No. 11 seed and the four lowest-ranked automatic qualifiers to play for two No. 16 seed spots.

The First Four was created in 2011 when March Madness expanded from 65 to 68 teams. From 2001-10, the NCAA Tournament had the "Opening Round," which consisted of one game between the two lowest-ranked automatic qualifiers for a 16 seed in the tournament.

March Madness First Four seeding, explained

To decide the bracket for the NCAA Tournament, the NCAA ranks each team all 68 teams from first to last.

At-large bids account for 36 of the 68 teams, with the remaining 32 teams coming in as automatic qualifiers. The First Four teams consist of the four lowest-ranked at-large teams and the lowest-ranked automatic qualifiers (eight in total).

At-large bid teams are typically ranked around the top 40 of the NCAA's tournament rankings, while the smaller schools that earn 16 seeds from winning their lesser-known conferences are usually ranked near the bottom. Therefore, the at-large First Four teams usually play for an 11 seed (sometimes a 12 seed and, less frequently, a 13 or 14 seed) while automatic qualifiers always play for a 16 seed.

Where is the First Four held in March Madness?

The First Four has been held each season at the University of Dayton in Ohio since its inception in 2011. The only exception came in 2021, when the entire NCAA Tournament was held in the state of Indiana. That season, Purdue's Mackey Arena and Indiana's Assembly Hall hosted two games apiece.

When is the First Four in 2024?

Here is a look at the 2024 First Four schedule. The games will begin on the Tuesday following Selection Sunday and conclude on Wednesday.

Tuesday, March 19

(16) Wagner vs. (16) Howard | 6:40 p.m. | truTV (Sling TV)

(10) Colorado State vs. (10) Virginia | 9:10 p.m. | truTV (Sling TV)

Wednesday, March 20

(16) Grambling vs. (16) Montana State | 6:40 p.m. | truTV (Sling TV)

(10) Colorado vs. (10) Boise State | 9:10 p.m. | truTV (Sling TV)

First Four teams by year

Here are all the teams to play in the First Four by year:

2024

(16) Wagner vs. (16) Howard

(10) Colorado State vs. (10) Virginia

(16) Grambling vs. (16) Montana State

(10) Colorado vs. (10) Boise State

2023

(11) Pittsburgh 60, Mississippi State 59

(11) Arizona State 98, Nevada 73

(16) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 75, Southeast Missouri State 71

(16) Fairleigh Dickinson 84, Texas Southern 61

2022

(11) Notre Dame 89, Rutgers 87 (2OT)

(12) Indiana 66, Wyoming 58

(16) Texas Southern 76, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 67

(16) Wright State 93, Bryant 82

2021

(11) UCLA 86, Michigan State 80 (OT)

(11) Drake 53, Wichita State 52

(16) Norfolk State 54, Appalachian State 52

(16) Texas Southern 60, Mount St. Mary's 52

2019

(11) Arizona State 74, St. John's 65

(11) Belmont 81, Temple 70

(16) Fairleigh Dickinson 82, Prairie View A&M 76

(16) North Dakota State 78, North Carolina Central 744

2018

(11) Syracuse 60, Arizona State 56

(11) St. Bonaventure 65, UCLA 68

(16) Radford 71, LIU 61

(16) Texas Southern 64, North Carolina Central 46

2017

(11) USC 75, Providence 71

(11) Kansas State 95, Wake Forest 88

(16) Mount St. Mary's 67, New Orleans 66

(16) UC Davis 67, North Carolina Central 63

2016

(11) Michigan 67, Tulsa 62

(11) Wichita State 70, Vanderbilt 50

(16) Florida Gulf Coast 96, Fairleigh Dickinson 65

(16) Holy Cross 59, Southern 55

2015

(11) Dayton 56, Boise State 55

(11) Ole Miss 94, BYU 90

(16) Hampton 74, Manhattan 64

(16) Robert Morris 81, North Florida 77

2014

(11) Tennessee 78, Iowa 65 (OT)

(12) NC State 74, Xavier 59

(16) Albany 71, Mount St. Mary's 64

(16) Cal Poly 81, Texas Southern 69

2013

(11) Saint Mary's 67, Middle Tennessee 54

(13) La Salle 80, Boise State 71

(16) James Madison 68, LIU 55

(16) North Carolina A&T 73, Liberty 72

2012

(12) South Florida 65, Cal 54

(14) BYU 78, Iona 72

(16) Vermont 71, Lamar 59

(16) Western Kentucky 59, Mississippi Valley State 58

2011

(11) VCU 59, USC 46

(12) Clemson 70, UAB 52

(16) UNC Asheville 81, Arkansas Little-Rock 77 (OT)

(16) UTSA 70, Alabama State 61

