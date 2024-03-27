March Madness Final Four predictions? We've got you covered with this bracket revision

The ball tipped, and the upsets began.

Then the second round tipped, and chalk held strong. Each of the four No. 1 seeds remains in the NCAA Tournament in the Sweet 16, but does that mean we think it'll be all favorites in the Final Four? Nope.

Subscribe to SEC Football Unfiltered

iTunes | Google Play | Spotify

On this basketball-flavored edition of "SEC Football Unfiltered," a podcast from the USA TODAY Network, hosts Blake Toppmeyer and John Adams revisit their March Madness predictions.

Three of Toppmeyer's Final Four picks remain in the tournament, while two of Adams' picks went down in the first round after he overvalued the SEC and went all in on Kentucky and Auburn.

TOPPMEYER: I reseed the 16 teams remaining in March Madness, 1 through 16

ADAMS: Dalton Knecht is why Tennessee basketball will beat Creighton. It's not that complicated.

The six SEC teams that lost in the Big Dance last week won't get a second chance to make things right, but that rule doesn't apply to us. We're revising our Final Four predictions:

Final Four predictions (John Adams)

UConn: Did you see their first two tournament performances? Enough said.

North Carolina: The more I watch of UNC lately, the more I like this team.

Houston: The Cougars' survival of Texas A&M will be the footnote to their Final Four run.

Gonzaga: The Zags are playing much better than their seed, and they'll face less pressure than Purdue or Tennessee.

Final Four picks before the tournament: Auburn, North Carolina, Kentucky, Creighton

Final Four predictions (Blake Toppmeyer)

UConn: The Huskies score. They're balanced. They defend. They're experienced. What's not to like?

North Carolina: I'll ride in March with senior standouts like RJ Davis and Armando Bacot.

Marquette: I faded Marquette before the tournament because I wondered about the health of Tyler Kolek. He's back on the court and playing well. That makes this a different team.

Creighton: Despite being pushed to the brink by red-hot Oregon, Creighton endured, and so does my faith in the Blue Jays' four-headed scoring attack.

Final Four picks before the tournament: UConn, North Carolina, Kentucky, Creighton

What about the SEC in the Sweet 16?

Alabama and Tennessee carry the torch for the SEC.

No. 4 Alabama will play No. 1 UNC in the Sweet 16, and No. 2 Tennessee will face No. 3 Creighton.

Which team has the better chance of reaching the Elite Eight?

Our verdict: Tennessee. UNC looks like a buzz saw that will chew up Alabama, while Vols-Creighton projects as a coin flip type of game.

Where to listen to SEC Football Unfiltered

Apple

Spotify

iHeart

Google

Blake Toppmeyer is the USA TODAY Network's SEC Columnist. John Adams is the senior sports columnist for the Knoxville News Sentinel. You can subscribe to their podcast, SEC Football Unfiltered, or check out the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: March Madness Final Four predictions? Got you covered with this revision