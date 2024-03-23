March Madness expert predictions: Our picks for today's Round 2 games

All of the brackets are busted because who knew about Grand Canyon and James Madison? The NCAA Tournament for men continues with eight second-round games starting at 12:45 p.m. ET today.

In case you missed it, SEC teams went 3-5 in first-round games after Yale took out conference tournament champion Auburn on Friday. Next up: Tennessee takes on Texas in a matchup we've been waiting for. Rick Barnes goes up against the Longhorns, his former team now led by Rodney Terry. To read more about Barnes and Dalton Knecht, the best player in the SEC this season, check out Dan Wolken's column.

If you need the full tournament schedule and where to watch on TV, here it is. Here's where you can catch up on all of Friday's first-round action.

Today's second round games (all times ET):

EAST

No. 11 Duquesne (25-11) vs. No. 3 Illinois (27-8), 8:40 p.m., TNT

Dan Wolken: Illinois

No. 7 Washington State (25-9) vs. No. 2 Iowa State (28-7), 6:10 p.m., TNT

Dan Wolken: Iowa State

WEST

No. 9 Michigan State (20-14) vs. No. 1 North Carolina (28-7), 5:30 p.m., CBS

Dan Wolken: North Carolina

No. 2 Arizona (26-8) vs. No. 7 Dayton (25-7), 12:45 p.m., CBS

Dan Wolken: Arizona

MIDWEST

No. 5 Gonzaga (26-7) vs. No. 4 Kansas (22-10), 3:15 p.m., CBS

Dan Wolken: Gonzaga

No. 3 Creighton (24-9) vs. No. 11 Oregon (24-11), 9:40 p.m., TBS

Dan Wolken: Creighton

No. 7 Texas (21-12) vs. No. 2 Tennessee (25-8), 8 p.m., CBS

Dan Wolken: Tennessee

SOUTH

No. 14 Oakland (24-11) vs. No. 11 North Carolina State (23-14), 7:10 p.m., TBS

Dan Wolken: NC State

