March Madness expert predictions: Our picks for today's Round 2 games
All of the brackets are busted because who knew about Grand Canyon and James Madison? The NCAA Tournament for men continues with eight second-round games starting at 12:45 p.m. ET today.
In case you missed it, SEC teams went 3-5 in first-round games after Yale took out conference tournament champion Auburn on Friday. Next up: Tennessee takes on Texas in a matchup we've been waiting for. Rick Barnes goes up against the Longhorns, his former team now led by Rodney Terry. To read more about Barnes and Dalton Knecht, the best player in the SEC this season, check out Dan Wolken's column.
If you need the full tournament schedule and where to watch on TV, here it is. Here's where you can catch up on all of Friday's first-round action.
Today's second round games (all times ET):
EAST
No. 11 Duquesne (25-11) vs. No. 3 Illinois (27-8), 8:40 p.m., TNT
Dan Wolken: Illinois
No. 7 Washington State (25-9) vs. No. 2 Iowa State (28-7), 6:10 p.m., TNT
Dan Wolken: Iowa State
WEST
No. 9 Michigan State (20-14) vs. No. 1 North Carolina (28-7), 5:30 p.m., CBS
Dan Wolken: North Carolina
No. 2 Arizona (26-8) vs. No. 7 Dayton (25-7), 12:45 p.m., CBS
Dan Wolken: Arizona
MIDWEST
No. 5 Gonzaga (26-7) vs. No. 4 Kansas (22-10), 3:15 p.m., CBS
Dan Wolken: Gonzaga
No. 3 Creighton (24-9) vs. No. 11 Oregon (24-11), 9:40 p.m., TBS
Dan Wolken: Creighton
No. 7 Texas (21-12) vs. No. 2 Tennessee (25-8), 8 p.m., CBS
Dan Wolken: Tennessee
SOUTH
No. 14 Oakland (24-11) vs. No. 11 North Carolina State (23-14), 7:10 p.m., TBS
Dan Wolken: NC State
