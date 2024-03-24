March Madness expert predictions: Our picks for today's men's Round 2 games

Editor's note: Follow all of the men's March Madness action, scores and highlights here with USA TODAY Sports' live coverage.

Sunday's NCAA Tournament action for the men continues with eight second-round games that will help determine the Sweet 16. In case you missed it late Saturday, in double overtime No. 3 seed Creighton finally hit its shots and avoided an upset by beating No. 11 seed Oregon 86-73. No. 3 seed Illinois coasted past No. 11 seed Duquesne, 89-63, and into the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2005. Gonzaga's Mark Few continued his incredible run with another Sweet 16 appearance, leading the Bulldogs past Kansas.

Looking ahead to Sunday's games: We could see some giant-killers reprise their roles as James Madison, Grand Canyon and Yale are all back in action after pulling off upsets in the first round. Three No. 1 seeds − Houston, Purdue and defending champion Connecticut − look to get through to the second weekend of the tournament.

Here's a look at expert picks for Sunday's games:

(10) Colorado vs. (2) Marquette, 12:10 p.m., CBS

Dan Wolken: Marquette

Jordan Mendoza: Marquette

(8) Utah State vs. (1) Purdue, 2:40 p.m., CBS

Dan Wolken: Purdue

Jordan Mendoza: Purdue

(12) James Madison vs. (4) Duke, 5:15 p.m., CBS

Dan Wolken: James Madison

Jordan Mendoza: James Madison

(6) Clemson vs. (3) Baylor, 6:10 p.m., TNT

Dan Wolken: Baylor

Jordan Mendoza: Baylor

(12) Grand Canyon vs. (4) Alabama, 7:10 p.m., TBS

Dan Wolken: Alabama

Jordan Mendoza: Alabama

(9) Northwestern vs. (1) Connecticut, 7:45 p.m., truTV

Dan Wolken: UConn

Jordan Mendoza: Connecticut

(9) Texas A&M vs. (1) Houston, 8:40 p.m., TNT

Dan Wolken: Houston

Jordan Mendoza: Houston

(5) San Diego State vs. (13) Yale, 9:40 p.m., TBS

Dan Wolken: Yale

Jordan Mendoza: San Diego State

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: March Madness expert picks: Predictions for today's second-round games