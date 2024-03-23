March Madness: Everything Tigers players said ahead of Clemson vs. Baylor

No. 6 seed Clemson will face No. 3 seed Baylor in the second round of the West Region of the NCAA Tournament Sunday at Memphis’ FedExForum. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. EDT. The game can be seen on TNT.

The Tigers scored an impressive 77-56 rout of Mountain West Tournament champion New Mexico on Friday. Chase Hunter had one of the best games of his career, scoring 21 points on 8-of-16 shots from the field to lead all scorers. PJ Hall got into foul trouble early and had to miss the final five minutes of the first half but still finished with 14 points.

Joe Girard, the senior transfer from Syracuse, had only seven points in 35 minutes, but his 3-pointer from the top of the arc gave Clemson an early 14-point lead at the 12-minute mark of the first half in Friday’s win.

Hunter, Hall and Girard met with reporters at a scheduled NCAA Tournament press conference Saturday in Memphis.

Here’s everything the players had to say ahead of their matchup with Baylor.

