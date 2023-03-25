March Madness: Elite Eight schedule, TV times, announcers and more

And then there were eight.

The Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament is officially over. It’s now time to see who can make it out of the regional rounds this weekend and earn a trip to Houston for the Final Four.

Here’s everything you need to keep up with the Elite Eight action on Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday, March 25

No. 9 FAU vs. No. 3 Kansas State

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York

Time: 6:09 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Broadcast Crew: Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, Allie LaForce

No. 4 UConn vs. No. 3 Gonzaga

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

When: 8:49 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Broadcast Crew: Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy, Lauren Shehadi

It's time for the Elite Eight in the NCAA tournament. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Sunday, March 26

No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 5 San Diego State

Where: KFC Yum! Center, Louisville

Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Broadcast Crew: Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel, Evan Washburn

No. 5 Miami vs. No. 2 Texas

Where: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City

When: 5:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Broadcast Crew: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson