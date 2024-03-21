March Madness: In-Depth Matchup Analysis of No. 8 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 9 Northwestern

Eighth-seeded Florida Atlantic has hopes of another Final Four run in this year's NCAA Tournament, and the Owls' journey begins in Brooklyn against No. 9 Northwestern on Friday at 12:15 p.m.

The winner of the day's opening game at Barclays Center will play the winner of the second game — Stetson vs. UConn — on Sunday afternoon at a time to be determined.

A year ago, the Owls shocked a lot of basketball fans by advancing to the NCAA Championship semifinals in Houston where they fell to San Diego State on a buzzer-beating shot.

Here is a detailed preview of the matchup between the Owls (25-8, 14-4) and the Wildcats (21-11, 12-8).

The Wildcats enter the tournament shorthanded

Purdue Boilermakers guard Lance Jones (55) defends the shot of Northwestern Wildcats guard Ty Berry (3) during the NCAA men’s basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.

Ty Berry, who has started in all 23 games that he appeared in, suffered a torn meniscus on Feb. 7 and underwent season-ending surgery shortly afterward. Berry averaged 11.6 points per game, and was second on the team in 3-pointers attempted (127) and 3-point shooting percentage (43%).

In addition to Berry, Northwestern has been without starting center Matthew Nicholson. The 7-footer injured his foot against Iowa on March 2 and hasn't played since. The Wildcats have been unclear on the nature of his injury and his status headed into the tournament, stating only that he'll be reevaluated for a limited role. Nicholson ranks second on the team in rebounds per game (4.3), and had tallied 40 blocked shots before being sidelined.

Whatever the case, Northwestern will sorely miss the pair of starters and is 1-3 in their absence. The Wildcats rank T-344 in the country (out of 351 teams) in bench points scored per game.

The Owls' biggest injury concerns are with Tre Carroll who is unlikely to see significant minutes as he battles a shoulder injury, and Giancarlo Rosado, who came back from a knee injury last month and, according to coach Dusty May, is showing flashes of being 100% in practice.

Wildcats guard Boo Buie is a legitimate threat to take over

Mar 21, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls Johnell Davis (1), Alijah Martin (15), and Nicholas Boyd (2) talk to the media at a press conference at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The graduate guard has proven to be a scoring threat against the top teams in the nation. A Big Ten first-teamer last season, Buie averaged 28 points in two games against Purdue and hung 29 points on both Illinois and Wisconsin this season. His 19.2 points per game rank fourth in the Big Ten.

Buie is a three-level scorer and has NBA range that will test the Owls defensively. He leads the Wildcats in made 3-pointers (85) and 3-point percentage (44%) and has one of the quickest first steps in the Big Ten. On top of the ability to score, Buie is a high-level distributor and boasts a 2.2-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio.

How May elects to cover Buie will be a deciding factor in the contest, but he has the tools to do so effectively. Johnell Davis and Alijah Martin are both good on-ball defenders, and it is unlikely Buie will get a lesser-equipped defender in a half-court set, since the Owls switch virtually everything on defense and have athletes on the floor at all times.

Goldin and Davis poised for a big game

Mar 21, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls head coach Dusty May watches his team practice during team practice at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Owls' star 7-foot-1 center has recorded at least 20 points in seven of his last eight games. The Wildcats' reserve big men have proven less than effective on defense; Northwestern has been outrebounded in all four games with Nicholson out.

Goldin will be a mismatch that May can count on in the half-court, and his ability to control the boards will be heightened against a Northwestern squad that is No. 284 in the country in rebounding margin at minus-2 per game. It never hurts to have one of the AAC's best rebounding wings in Martin to chip in, either.

On defense, the Wildcats have shown the propensity to hedge ball screens with the screener's defender. Davis makes his money in these situations and can split defenders with his first step or drag the mismatch further outside, setting up a dump-off to Goldin, who is physical on the block and rarely fails to seal a defender on a roll.

FAU is deeper than Northwestern

Expect a big game from the dynamic duo of Davis and Goldin. And if either one looks out of step, Martin and Brandon Weatherspoon have proven more than capable of shouldering the burden in big moments.

While the Wildcats get a little more than 11 points per game from their bench, the Owls get over 20 points per game from the reserves. Northwestern has three players (Brooks Barnhizer, Ryan Langbord, Buie) who average over 33 minutes played per game. FAU has none, meaning May has more players whom he feels comfortable leaving on the floor for long stretches than Wildcats' head coach Chris Collins.

Rotations are always shortened in the NCAA Tournament but you can still expect solid bench contributions from May's crew.

NCAA Tournament First Round

Florida Atlantic (8) vs. Northwestern (9)

Friday, noon, CBS

Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y.

