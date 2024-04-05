March Madness 2024: How to Watch & Stream the Men’s Final Four

It’s down to the Final Four! The 2024 NCAA men’s basketball championship continues with Final Four games on Saturday (April 6).

Keep reading for the schedule and ways to watch and stream the Final Four.

Which Teams are in the Final Four?

Purdue, NC State, UConn and Alabama will take the court in the men’s Final Four on Saturday. The doubleheader will start with Purdue vs. NC State at 6:09 p.m. ET/3:09 p.m. PT. on TBS, TNT and TrutTV.

UConn and Alabama will face off at 8:49 p.m. ET/5:49 p.m. PT on Saturday. The game will broadcast on TBS, TNT and TrutTV.

The winning teams from Saturday’s games will head to the national championship on Monday (April 8) on TBS.

March Madness officially started with Selection Sunday on March 17. The First Four in the men’s tournament was held from March 19-20.

The women’s Final Four takes place on April 5. South Carolina and North Carolina State kick off the Final Four on Friday. The game will broadcast live at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on ESPN. Iowa vs. UConn is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

NCAA Men’s Final Four: How to Watch Without Cable

Whether you’re watching basketball on your computer, phone or TV, streaming gives you the flexibility of watching games from anywhere.

Those who already have access to ESPN, TNT, TBS, truTV and ABC, through cable, satellite, internet (or an HD antenna for local channels), can watch March Madness games live, but for those who haven’t settled on a TV streamer, we’ve put together a few different options that are actually worth the money.

College basketball fans can watch and stream March Madness games through DirecTV Stream and other platforms that provide live television such as Hulu+ Live TV, Fubo and Sling TV.

How much is DirectTV? You can join for $69.99/month and gain instant access to over 75 channels (24-month agreement required). DirecTV Stream includes a free trial, along with cable channels and local channels such as ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox, alongside TNT, TBS, truTV, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, etc.

Subscribe to Max and stream NCAA games and more for as low as $5.83 per month when you prepay for a year. The limited offer saves you up to 40% off select Max streaming plans and applies to new, returning and existing customers.

This year marks the first time that Max has offered access to all 2024 NCAA Division Men’s Basketball Championship games live, in addition to studio coverage airing on TBS, TNT and truTV, including the 2024 NCAA Men’s Final Four National Semifinals and the 2024 Men’s National Championship.

In addition to game coverage, Max features debuted two new sports programs: Max Bracket Breakdown and Max Daily Replay. The tournament games will be available to stream on Max in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Sling TV is another affordable streaming option. Plans start as low as $20 for the first month to watch dozens of channels including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, TNT, TBS, FS1, FX and more.

Thinking about joining Philo? Unfortunately, channels like TNT, TruTV and TBS are not available on Philo, but the platform offers 60+ channels for just $25/month and a free trial for 7-days.

Though March Madness games and other CBS programs are available on Paramount+, Final Four games will not be available on the platform.

Can you watch NCAA tournament games on ESPN+? You won’t find the NCAA March Madness tournament on ESPN+, but there are plenty of college sports games available including basketball, football, soccer and more to stream.

To watch the Final Four internationally, try ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

March Madness Merch & Tickets: Where to Buy

And now, it’s time to talk merch and tickets. If you’re looking for March Madness merchandise you can find lots of gear at retailers such as Fanatics, FansEdge, Amazon, Walmart, Dick’s Sporting Goods and the NCAA Shop.

You can find tickets available at StubHub, Vivid Seats, Seat Geek and Gametime.

