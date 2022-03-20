March Madness Day 3 recap: We won't get a Final Four rematch with Baylor and Gonzaga

Gonzaga’s second-half comeback ensured that two No. 1 seeds weren’t getting eliminated on Saturday in the men's NCAA tournament.

Hours after Baylor stormed back to force overtime in an upset loss to North Carolina, the Bulldogs had to come back from a 10-point deficit against Memphis. Unlike the team that beat Gonzaga in the title game of the 2021 men’s NCAA tournament, Gonzaga completed the comeback in an 82-78 escape.

Gonzaga and Kansas’ wins on Saturday ensured that it wouldn’t be the first day since 2004 where two No. 1 seeds lost on the same day in the second round. And if Arizona wins Sunday against TCU, at least three No. 1 seeds will advance to the Sweet 16 for the 17th consecutive tournament.

A Gonzaga loss would have also meant that both participants in the previous tournament’s title game failed to make the second weekend of the tournament. That doesn’t happen that often. The 2012 NCAA tournament is the last time that either team from the most recent title game didn’t make the Sweet 16 when UConn was eliminated in the first round and Butler failed to make the NCAA tournament.

Gonzaga will play Arkansas in the Sweet 16 while Kansas will face Providence. North Carolina will take on UCLA.

Here's what else you need to know from the third day of the men's NCAA tournament and the second day of the women's NCAA tournament.

— Nick Bromberg

North Carolina eliminated Baylor from the NCAA tournament on Saturday. (Photo by Andy Hancock/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Rise of the mid-majors

It was another day for the mid-majors on the women’s side of March Madness. Two double-digit seeds upset Power Five teams and two more came awfully close. There was so much chaos that a No. 11 seed and No. 14 seed were minutes from meeting in the second round.

In the Bridgeport region, No. 11 Princeton led No. 6 Kentucky for all but 150 seconds of action to move into the second round. Kentucky was a favorite sleeper pick after their SEC tournament championship run, but couldn’t break through the Tigers’ top-10 defense.

In the Wichita region, No. 12 Belmont upset No. 5 Oregon in a double-overtime thriller. It’s the second year Belmont has won in the first round as the 12 seed. They led 50-44 midway through the fourth and fended off the Ducks multiple times. No. 11 Villanova defeated No. 6 BYU, 61-57, in the Wichita region earlier in the day and was the second Big East team to pull an upset in the first round.

Story continues

As expected, Wichita is the chalkiest region so far with four lower-seeded teams advancing to face the top four seeds. The Spokane region saw some madness on Saturday too, though higher-seeded teams ultimately won out.

No. 11 Missouri State, which won its First Four game on Thursday, led by four in the fourth and stayed within two possessions of No. 6 Ohio State until the final 15 seconds. The Buckeyes, who earned a share of the Big Ten regular season title, moved on, 63-56.

Hours later on the same court, LSU was minutes from becoming the first No. 3 seed in 112 tries to lose to the No. 14 seed. Jackson State led by 10 halfway through the fourth, but couldn’t hold on and LSU escaped, 83-77. It would have been the first tournament victory for a SWAC program.

— Cassandra Negley

Two double-digit seeds in the Sweet 16

St. Peter’s became the second No. 15 seed to make the men's Sweet 16 in the past two seasons with its win over Murray State on Saturday night. The Peacocks are just the third No. 15 to advance to the Sweet 16 in men's NCAA tournament history.

Hours earlier, Michigan advanced to the Sweet 16 as a No. 11 seed with a win over Tennessee. The win gave the Wolverines a fifth consecutive Sweet 16 appearance. That's not even the longest active streak in men's college basketball, however. Gonzaga is advancing to its seventh straight Sweet 16.

Will two more double-digit seeds win on Sunday? Four double-digit seeds made the Sweet 16 in 2021 as No. 15 Oral Roberts, No. 11 Syracuse, No. 11 UCLA and No. 12 Oregon State advanced past the first weekend. If that number is going to be matched in 2022, the pressure is on No. 11 Iowa State, No. 11 Notre Dame and No. 10 Miami for two of those three teams to win.

— N.B.

Kansas ties Kentucky for most all-time wins

The race to become the winningest men’s basketball program in NCAA history is now tied.

Kansas tied Kentucky atop the all-time wins list at 2,353 with its 79-72 win over Creighton on Saturday. With Kentucky out of the tournament after a first-round loss to St. Peter’s, Kansas is in position to enter the 2022-23 season with a lead over the Wildcats in the all-time win standings.

In case you were wondering, North Carolina is third behind KU and UK while Duke is fourth and Temple is fifth in the all-time wins standings. The top four all have over 2,200 wins and Kentucky entered the season with four more wins all-time than Kansas.

The win also earned Kansas coach Bill Self his 11th 30-win season as a head coach. Only Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski and former Kansas and North Carolina coach Roy Williams have more.

— N.B.

The UConn women set another NCAA tournament record on Saturday. (Photo by Sean Elliot/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

UConn cruises into another record

UConn, the No. 2 seed in the Bridgeport region, had little trouble with No. 15 Mercer in a 83-38 win and took over another record as a result. The victory was the Huskies' 28th consecutive first-round win to break a tie with Tennessee for the most consecutive first-round wins. The Lady Vols’ streak stretched from 1982-2008. UConn hasn’t lost in the first round since 1993 when it was also their last back-to-back losses.

The Huskies tightened up defensively after halftime and put up a 20-0 shutout in the third quarter. It’s the third time since 2016 — when the women’s game switched to quarters — that a team has shut out an opponent in a quarter. Stanford did it to Montana State on Friday night and South Carolina did it to Texas in the 2021 Elite Eight.

Paige Bueckers had 12 points (5-for-7), five assists and four rebounds in 25 minutes, her most since returning from knee surgery in December. Christyn Williams led with 13 points and Azzi Fudd had nine, all on a perfect 3-of-3 day behind the arc. UConn (26-5) will face No. 7 UCF (26-3) in the second round back in Storrs, Connecticut.

— C.N.

Notre Dame's Olivia Miles posts triple-double

Notre Dame freshman Olivia Miles became the first freshman in NCAA women's tournament history to post a triple-double on Saturday night.

Miles had 12 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists as No. 5 Notre Dame beat No. 12 UMass, 89-78, in the Bridgeport Region.

Miles had all but seven of Notre Dame’s assists and outrebounded each of her teammates by five or more as the Irish controlled the boards. That was her second triple-double of the season after she had 11 points and 13 rebounds and 13 assists against Valparaiso in December. She averages nearly 14 points per game and over five rebounds and seven assists.

— N.B.

No. 4 seeds win in far different ways

One No. 4 seed was extremely convincing on Saturday in the men's tournament. Another was the opposite of that.

No. 4 Providence easily advanced to the Sweet 16 with a 79-51 win over No. 12 Richmond in the Midwest region. The Friars shot 52% from the field and nearly 55% from three as Richmond was a staggering 1-of-22 from deep.

Providence jumped out to a 15-point lead at halftime and cruised in the second half over a Spiders team that played six players a combined 197 of 200 minutes.

Arkansas, meanwhile, had its hands full with No. 12 New Mexico State in the West region. The Razorbacks eked out a 53-48 win thanks to some solid free-throw shooting. Arkansas sealed the game in the final minutes by going 22-of-25 from the stripe. That contrasted with the Hogs’ 28% shooting from the field and 19% shooting from behind the arc.

Razorbacks’ leading scorer JD Notae had 18 points and fouled out in the final minute. Four of his five fouls were on charges.

— N.B.