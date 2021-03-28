March Madness Daily: The Other NCAA Men’s Tournament Is a Profit Machine

Eben Novy-Williams
·2 min read

As March Madness continues its Sweet 16, the NCAA’s other men’s postseason basketball event will hold its title game Sunday in Texas.

Though it’s nowhere near the commercial entity of March Madness, the National Invitation Tournament, or NIT, is a very profitable business for the NCAA. In 2019, the last year the event was held, it turned a $2.1 million profit on $3.3 million in expenses, according to financial documents. In 2018, the numbers were similar.

As a comparison, the 2019 women’s NCAA basketball tournament ran a $2.8 million deficit on $14.5 million in expenses.

The NIT was even more profitable last year amid the pandemic. Though the NCAA’s media payments from CBS and Turner fell from $827 million to $113 million when it canceled March Madness, its ESPN contract, which covers a host of events including the NIT, was paid in full. With an intact TV allotment and almost no expenses, the NCAA’s NIT division turned a profit of $3.7 million.

The NCAA has a complex way of rewarding teams for participating in March Madness. For the NIT, it’s much simpler. In addition to having travel, hotel and other expenses comped, each school in the NIT is given $4,000 for every game it plays. It’s a total payout pool of $128,000 this year.

The NIT, which dates back to 1938, was once the nation’s premier postseason college basketball tournament, but it was gradually overshadowed by March Madness. It has become a tournament for good teams not invited to the NCAA tournament, and in 2005 amid an antitrust lawsuit filed by the tournament owners, the NCAA agreed to purchase the NIT and its preseason sister tournament for $56.5 million.

In non-pandemic years, it is a 32-team tournament hosted on campuses in the early rounds, with the semifinals and finals played in New York’s Madison Square Garden. This year, the NCAA brought 16 teams down to the Dallas suburbs for a COVID-19 bubble. Mississippi State plays Memphis at 12 p.m. ET in the final on Sunday.

More from Sportico.com

Recommended Stories

  • Moving on at Miami: Osaka has won 22 consecutive matches

    Naomi Osaka might never hit a worse shot. Not that it mattered.

  • Gonzaga vs Creighton Best Bets, Odds

    The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs take on No. 5 Creighton Blue Jays to advance to the Elite 8. Vaughn Dalzell takes a shot on a player prop in this matchup. (Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

  • UCLA coach Mick Cronin is proving doubters wrong as Bruins on cusp of men's Elite Eight bid

    UCLA has been among the biggest surprises in the men's NCAA Tournament, advancing from the First Four to the Sweet 16.

  • Hurricanes’ Chris Lykes now says he’ll enter transfer portal

    Miami Hurricanes guard Chris Lykes has changed his mind and decided to enter the transfer portal, two days after coach Jim Larranaga said the senior guard was turning pro.

  • FSU's big challenge: Containing Michigan star freshman center Dickinson

    Wolverines leading scorer Hunter Dickinson will be major focus of Florida State's defensive game plan in NCAA Sweet 16.

  • Houston holds off No. 11 seed Syracuse to reach first Elite Eight since Phi Slama Jama

    Here come the Cougars.

  • Thunder waive embattled F Meyers Leonard shortly after trade deadline

    The Thunder acquired Leonard in a trade to leverage his expiring contract. He never played a game for OKC, and his NBA future is in peril after his use of an anti-Semitic slur.

  • Francis Ngannou says he's evolved since loss to Stipe Miocic: 'Everything is different ... and better'

    Ngannou scoffs at the notion he’s the same fighter who was dominated by Stipe Miocic on Jan. 20, 2018, in their heavyweight title fight.

  • NBA trade deadline tracker: Victor Oladipo to Heat; Kyle Lowry staying with Raptors

    The NBA trade deadline had a flurry of moves, including Victor Oladipo reportedly headed to the Miami Heat and Aaron Gordon to the Denver Nuggets.

  • Tennis: Depth in women's game no surprise for top players

    The WTA circuit has seen only one repeat winner in 13 tournaments this year and for Japan's Naomi Osaka, who is fast emerging as the next dominant force in women's tennis, the results underline the depth of talent on the Tour. Russian Daria Kasatkina, who bagged the Phillip Island Trophy in Melbourne last month, became the first two-time winner on the Tour this year on Sunday after the 23-year-old's triumph in the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy final. While Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic have dominated the men's game, women's tennis has been searching for a successor to Serena Williams since the 23-times major winner became a mother in 2017.

  • Clippers trade Lou Williams to Hawks for Rajon Rondo

    Rondo returns to Los Angeles after playing with the Lakers last season.

  • Olympics-Injury ends champion racewalker Tallent's bid for Tokyo swan song

    Australia's former Olympic champion racewalker Jared Tallent announced his retirement on Friday after injury stymied his bid to qualify for a fourth Summer Games in Tokyo later this year. The 36-year-old, who won gold in the 50km walk at the 2012 Olympics retrospectively and also took silver in the event at the 2008 and 2016 games, ends his career as the most decorated male Australian in track and field. "I had planned for Tokyo to be my swansong but I've had a number of setbacks from an injury to my hamstring, with the latest one putting a halt to my final preparations for the Australian 50km Race walking championships this weekend," Tallent said.

  • UFC 260 ‘Embedded,’ No. 5: Sean O’Malley feels ‘like a million bucks’

    Go behind the scenes of UFC 260 as heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic, Francis Ngannou, and others on the card prepare during fight week.

  • Gordon, McGee eager to lead Nuggets toward deep playoff run

    DENVER (AP) Among the topics JaVale McGee considers himself well-versed: Netflix shows, cryptocurrency, investments and technology as it relates to the new iPhone. The 7-footer has been a part of three championship teams over the past four seasons. McGee believes his newest Denver Nuggets castmates have that possible championship makeup, especially with the additions of athletic forward Aaron Gordon and himself at the trade deadline.

  • Longtime NBA, ABA coach Stan Albeck dies at 89

    Stan Albeck spent time leading the Nuggets, Cavs, Spurs, Nets and Bulls throughout his more than three decades in the league.

  • Predictions for Sunday's NCAA Tournament men's basketball Sweet 16 games

    The NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16 is usually when March Madness becomes less mad on the road to the Final Four. But will that be the case this year?

  • Paul, Ayton lead Suns past Raptors for 30th victory

    TAMPA , Fla. (AP) The Phoenix Suns couldn't hit a shot down the stretch Friday night. The Suns made only two of their last 14 field goal attempts, and none over the final 3:50. A 14-point lead dwindled to two and Toronto might have had a chance to to win if Mikal Bridges had not run down an offensive rebound with 7.3 seconds left.

  • Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo storms off pitch after being denied clear winner for Portugal

    Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo stormed off the pitch and threw his armband to the floor after being denied an added-time winner in their World Cup qualifying 2-2 draw against Serbia. The Juventus forward thought he had scored at the death as although his angled shot was cleared by defender Stefan Mitrovic, television replays appeared to show the ball crossing the line. However, with no goal-line technology or VAR available in Belgrade his effort was not allowed. A furious Ronaldo was booked for protesting before marching off down the tunnel at the final whistle and hurling away his captain's armband in disgust.

  • Sixers coach Doc Rivers reacts to LaMarcus Aldridge joining Nets

    Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers reacts to the Brooklyn Nets signing LaMarcus Aldridge.

  • Jon Jones fires back at Dana White doubting his desire to fight Francis Ngannou

    Francis Ngannou wowed the mixed martial arts community with an incredible performance at UFC 260, knocking out Stipe Miocic to capture the UFC heavyweight championship. But as Ngannou shined in the main event Saturday night, a superfight with Jon Jones looms. “Bones” relinquished the light heavyweight championship in 2020 with intentions to move up to heavyweight and challenge for the UFC heavyweight championship. UFC president Dana White said multiple times that Jones would face the winner of Ngannou vs. Miocic and now that a victor has emerged, the buzz surrounding this potential superfight is palpable. Jones almost immediately reacted to Ngannou’s knockout victory by encouraging the UFC to give him a hefty paycheck to fight for the heavyweight belt. https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376026372607373317?s=20 Dana White quickly responded to Jones’ Twitter call at the UFC 260 post-fight press conference. “If I’m Jon Jones and I’m sitting at home watching this fight, I start [thinking of] moving to 185,” White said. White also gave his take on what Jones meant by his tweet. “I can sit here all day and tell you what ‘show me the money’ means,” White said. “You can say you want to fight somebody, but do you really want to?” Jones then answered White’s seemingly facetious recommendation to drop down to the middleweight division. https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376031643450765317?s=20 White was then made aware of the previously mentioned tweet at the post-fight press conference and responded again to Jones. “I like it, that sounds serious then Jon,” he said. White then doubled down. “Call Hunter [Campbell] right now,” he said. “We can make that fight tonight, Jon. Call Hunter right now.” White then claimed Derrick Lewis is the fight to make, appearing to not believe Jones is truly willing to step into the octagon with the new heavyweight king. “Derrick Lewis is the fight to make. But if Jon Jones really wants that fight? Listen, it’s one thing to go out and tweet and say you want it,” White said. “Do you want the fight? I promise you, we can call Derrick Lewis or one of these other heavyweights and they want the fight. If Jon Jones really wants the fight, Jon Jones knows he can get the fight. All he’s gotta do is call and do it. Like I said, it’s easy to say you want the fight.” Jones then fired off a series of tweets, taking exception to White’s comments and asserting that he does want the title shot against Ngannou. https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376038574861086726?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376039045264859140?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376041516406202369?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376041607711973377?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376042155387457539?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376065734145548288?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376066794574675974?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376068108079656961 With all of this transpiring just minutes after Ngannou’s coronation as the new king of the heavyweight division, the developments at heavyweight within the next few days or weeks should be very interesting. UFC 260 results: Francis Ngannou KO’s Stipe Miocic, becomes new baddest man on the planet UFC 260 Scrum: Dana questions whether Jon Jones really wants to fight Francis Ngannou (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)