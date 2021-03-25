March Madness: Cinderellas in the Final Four?

PointsBet released updated odds on who will make the Final Four and if you have pre-tourney odds on ANY of these teams, you are looking good!

This year's March Madness Tournament is all about the underdogs. This season's Sweet 16 features an average seed of 5.88, the highest in the tournament's history.

This 16-team field features seven teams that are a No. 6 seed or higher and four of a No. 11 seed or higher. I do not consider either No. 6 USC or No. 7 Oregon as Cinderellas. They could have won the Pac-12 and were arguably under-seeded in the tournament and as a result, the conference showed up going 9-1 SU (90%) as a group.

Taking out Oregon and USC, we have five teams that are No. 8 seeds or higher. In the last five NCAA Tournaments, only two teams have made the Final Four as a No. 10 seed or higher, Loyola-Chicago (2018) and Syracuse (2016).

Let us examine the best teams to bet on for a Final Four appearance and whom to fade, starting with, guess who, Loyola-Chicago and Syracuse!

No. 8 Loyola-Chicago Ramblers To Reach the Final Four +150

Loyola-Chicago is the only team of a No. 8 seed or higher that is favored this weekend, no surprise. The Ramblers are ranked No. 1 in adjusted defensive efficiency (86.1), second in defensive rebounding percentage (20.6%) and 11th in minutes continuity (74.8%) in the nation.

It is hard to judge Loyola-Chicago as a Cinderella since they won the Missouri Valley Conference, but not many people though they would handle No. 1 Illinois like they did.

The Ramblers start four seniors and one sophomore. They have another senior off the bench in the eight-man rotation, giving them five total.

Center Cameron Krutwig is the engine behind the Ramblers defense and becomes the most impactful player on the offensive end when he is on his game. Krutwig leads the team in points (15.0), rebounds (6.9), assists (3.0) and blocks (1.1) per game. In his last four games, Krutwig has averaged 16.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.

Story continues

Described best as a B-version of Nikola Jokic, he is a mismatch for most teams and dominated Kofi Cockburn and Illinois for 19 points, 12 rebounds and five assists in 33 minutes.

The Ramblers are 2-3 SU (40%) when they allow opponents to score 65 or more points this season. When they hold opponents to 64 or fewer points, Loyola-Chicago is 24-1 this year.

The Ramblers are 16-2 when they reach 70 points and Oregon State has hit that number in 19-of-31 games this season. Defense again will be the backbone of Loyola-Chicago's gameplay - keep Oregon State under 65 points and more than likely, we have a Ramblers' win.

Loyola-Chicago has the fifth-best odds to make the Final Four and the second-best in the Midwest Region behind Houston (+100). While the Ramblers' +150 odds do not hold much value, the Final Four path is paved without a No. 1 seed, the only region without one - that is critical.

Betting Notes:

Loyola-Chicago is 12-4-1 ATS (75%) in its 17 road or neutral court games and 18-9-1 ATS (66.6%) on the season. The Ramblers have covered in five-straight games and went 6-4 (60%) to the Under in the last 10 games.

No. 11 Syracuse Orange To Reach the Final Four +400

How do they do it? The shooting coming from players in a Syracuse uniform is utterly ridiculous in the NCAA Tournament. Syracuse has gone 29-of-58 (50%) from three versus San Diego State and West Virginia and attempted 41 two-pointers, making 24 (58.5%) through two games.

Buddy Boeheim is certainly making his dad, Head Coach Jim, proud with his past six games. The Orange are 5-1 SU (83.3%) in that span and Buddy has averaged 26.0 points per game in his last six and 27.5 in the two NCAA Tournament games.

Syracuse had four players score double-figures versus West Virginia and five players with eight or more points against San Diego State. The Orange recorded 1.30 points per possession versus San Diego State and 1.09 against West Virginia. The offense is rolling right now with 43.8% from three and an effective field goal percentage of 59.9% in the previous five outings, both ranking top 10 in the nation.

The opponent, No. 2 Houston is on a nine-game winning streak and one of the best defensive teams in the country. Only four-of-30 opponents have scored 65 or more points versus Houston this season.

That will be the key to a Syracuse victory as the offense thrives off tempo and high-scoring affairs. Syracuse has scored 65 or more points in 24-of-27 games and 75 or more points in 17-of-27 games. Houston does struggle versus taller teams lately, such as Memphis or Rutgers, so there is hope for Syracuse to advance.

Syracuse is the 30th tallest team in the nation and Houston is 145th. Rutgers was 44th and Memphis 55th. All three games Houston failed to cover. If not for an outright upset in Syracuse's favor, a cover is likely for the orange-hot Cuse.

The Midwest Region could be a toss-up, but Syracuse and Oregon State hold solid value and make for an easy hedge situation as No. 11 and No. 12 seeds. I think rolling with either Syracuse or Oregon State are solid bets if you believe a No. 11 seed or higher will be in the Final Four. The madness is not over yet.

Betting Notes:

Syracuse has covered in six-straight games, going 5-1 SU (83.3%) in that span. Syracuse finished the regular season 2-7 ATS (22.2%) on the road and neutral courts but have covered four straight road/neutral games stretching across the ACC and NCAA Tournaments. Syracuse is 11-2 (84.6%) to the Over on the road and neutral court games this season, 3-1 since the ACC Tournament began.

Editor's Note: Get an edge with our premium Betting Tools that are packed with live odds, betting trends, predictions, player prop projections, our extensive Edge Finder and much more. And don't forget to use promo code VAUGHN10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

No. 12 Oregon State Beavers To Reach the Final Four +700

The Beavers have won eight of the last nine games and nine of the previous 12 entering the Sweet 16. Oregon State took the Pac-12 by storm and have not stopped in the tournament, defeating No. 5 Tennessee and No. 4 Oklahoma State.

Oregon State has covered in 12 of the past 13 games, coming in as hot as they come. The offense is averaging 75.6 points per game in the last five games, 37.6 rebounds, 42% from three and 45.9% from the field - all top 100 in the nation.

Versus top 25 ranked defenses, Oregon State is 5-4 SU (55.5%) this season and will face their most challenging task with the No. 1 ranked defense in Loyola-Chicago. In Oregon State's last nine games, they held seven opponents under 71 points, playing right into Loyola-Chicago's hands.

Oregon State's road to the Final Four will go through Loyola-Chicago, then either No. 2 Houston or No. 11 Syracuse. Houston is another tough defensive-minded team that could present issues for Oregon State.

Syracuse is another hot team and a matchup with Oregon State would present the Beavers' best opportunity to advance to the Final Four. I backed the Beavers for a cover in both the first two rounds and like them yet again. I find great value in +700 as Oregon State and Syracuse would be a fairly matched Elite 8 game if they both advance.

I prefer Syracuse between the two, but only because I believe Loyola-Chicago presents a tougher matchup for Oregon State compared to what Houston does for Syracuse. I would be surprised if Oregon State makes the Final Four, but not as shocked if Syracuse makes it. The Orange normally find a way.

Betting Notes:

Oregon State is 20-9-1 ATS (68.9%) on the season and covered in 12 of the previous 13. They are 12-3 ATS (80%) this year on the road and neutral courts. Oregon State is 18-12 (60%) to the Over this season and the Over has hit seven of the last eight games.

No. 11 UCLA Bruins To Reach the Final Four +500

This to me, is the most surprising team remaining in the tournament outside of Oral Roberts. UCLA ended the regular season on a four-game losing streak, then won the play-in game versus Michigan State in OT and took the next two decisively.

UCLA beat BYU by 11 and Abilene Christian by 20 points, not the most demanding path to the Sweet 16, but still a respectable one. The Bruins will face either No. 1 Michigan or No. 4 Florida State if they beat No. 2 Alabama as +6-point underdogs.

All three opponents are likely to be heavy favorites versus UCLA, so the Bruins will have to build on its 2-6 SU (25%) record against teams ranked 26th or better in Kenpom. All three opponents are ranked 13th or better in UCLA's path.

The Bruins rank outside 300th in tempo and average possession length on both the offensive and defensive end. UCLA plays a slow pace but is both offensively and defensively sound. The Bruins rank 12th in adjusted offensive efficiency (116.1) and 63rd in adjusted defensive efficiency (95.8).

UCLA is riding the hot hand of Johnny Juzang and Jaimie Jaquez Jr. The two of them have combined for 117 of UCLA's 226 points (51.7%) in the last three games. Alabama is averaging 81.3 points per game in the last three (15th) and 44.0 rebounds per outing (3rd) in the same span. UCLA will have to control the pace or keep up with Alabama, which will be no easy task.

I would not put my money on the Bruins as they have arguably the toughest path to the Final Four, unless we want to consider anyone who has to play Gonzaga or Baylor.

If you are a Pac-12 fan, well I probably cannot talk you out of this one as the conference has gone 9-1 SU (90%) in the NCAA Tournament this year. Although, to the non Pac-12 fans, I think UCLA is losing to Alabama this Sunday.

Betting Notes:

UCLA has covered in three straight and four of the last five games. The Bruins are a tricky team on the spread outside of this streak, going 15-14 ATS (51.7%) on the year. UCLA is 16-13 (55.1%) to the Over on the year. The Bruins lost by seven or more points in five of the six losses versus teams ranked top 26 or better in Kenpom.

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles To Reach the Final Four +3000

Only Florida Gulf Coast (2013) won two games in the NCAA Tournament as a No. 15 seed — that is until Oral Roberts beat No. 2 Ohio State and No. 10 Florida.

They have two-star players in Max Abmas and Kevin Obanar. Obanar averages 29.0 points and 11.0 rebounds per game, while Abmas averages 27.5 points, 5.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds in the NCAA Tournament. The two of them are averaging 72.4% of Oral Roberts' points in the tournament, the most of any two teammates.

The Golden Eagles are hot offensively. Oral Roberts is averaging the third-most points per game (84.4), the second-most three-pointers made (11.6), the sixth-most three-pointers attempted (29.8) and the best ranked free-throw percentage (86.1%) in the nation over the last 10 games.

Offensively, they are a Cinderella squad, but with 78.1 points per game surrendered in the last 10, that ranks the 31st-most. Oral Roberts enters as +11.5-point underdogs versus Arkansas. The Razorbacks have the lowest returning minute continuity (11.9%) in the nation, which could be concerning facing Abmas and Obanar.

While I do not think Oral Roberts wins outright or makes the Final Four, I believe there is value in the Over (159.5) and a potential cover (+11.5) versus Arkansas. Arkansas has played in four straight Unders, while Oral Roberts is 3-1 (75%) to the Over in that span.

Both teams can get out and run, plus Oral Roberts relies on offense, playing into Arkansas' brand of basketball. Both teams rank 39th and 42nd in offensive possession length and top 46 in adjusted tempo. Arkansas is 15-0 SU (100%) this season when they score 80 or more points. Oral Roberts have allowed 12 of its 29 opponents to score 80 or more points and are 6-6 SU (50%) in those games.

The Over or a look at Arkansas' Team Total is the best bet in that matchup, but if you think Oral Roberts can extend this winning streak past Arkansas, there is tremendous value in +3000. I would spend some cheap lunch money on this, but please do not expect Oral Roberts to win two games.

Betting Notes:

Oral Roberts has covered in six straight games and enters 16-9 ATS (64%) on the season. The Golden Eagles are 17-8 (69%) to the Over this season. On the road or neutral courts, the Golden Eagles are 10-2 (83.3%) to the Over on the season. Oral Roberts is 9-2 ATS (81.8%) in the last 11 games and 8-3 (72.7%) to the Over in that span.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner, and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.