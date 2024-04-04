March Madness Championship: How to watch the title rounds on Max, FuboTV

Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Basketball fans rejoice: the greatest time of the year is here. The Final Four matchups of March Madness for the both the men's and women's NCAA basketball tournaments are just around the corner, as the women's semifinal games are tomorrow, April 5 while the men's are soon after on Saturday, April 6.

Even if your March Madness bracket is busted already, you can still enjoy high-quality hoops courtesy of Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark, Purdue Boilermakers big man Zach Edey, and other exciting players. Following the Final Four, two teams will advance to the National Championship game and have a chance at eternal college basketball glory. To make sure you don't miss a second of the action, keep scrolling to learn all about the men's and women's March Madness Championship games and how to stream them at home.

When are the National Championship games?

The women's National Championship showdown is first, as it takes place at 3 p.m. EST on Sunday, April 7. The men's National Championship will be the day after the women's, falling on Monday, April 8, at 9:20 p.m. EST.

Where are the National Championship games?

Although it's still unclear which teams will face off in the National Championship games, the locations have been predetermined. The women will play in Cleveland, Ohio at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, which is where the Cleveland Cavaliers of the NBA usually play. Meanwhile, the men will play in Glendale, Arizona at State Farm Stadium, home to the NFL's Arizona Cardinals.

How to watch the March Madness Championship

The women's National Championship game will air on ABC, which owns ESPN. Meanwhile, the men's title game will be on both TBS and TNT.

If you'd rather stream the National Championship games, FuboTV and SlingTV will have the women's contest and Max will show the men's contest.

New FuboTV users can take advantage of a one week free trial offer to stream the women's final game, while Sling TV users can pay just $20, instead of the usual $40, for one month of the Orange plan. This plan includes ESPN3, which will simulcast all ABC basketball games.

As for the men's game, you can stream it via Max's B/R Sports add-on. When you sign up for Max right now and pre-pay for one year you can save more than 40% and ring up for as little as $5.83 per month. Alternatively, you can use the March Madness Live app to catch all the live action.

Who is playing in the March Madness Championship games?

Although we don't know the exact matchup, only four teams are in contention for the women's NCAA title. The undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks will look to continue their perfect season against No. 3 seed NC State and the ever-popular Iowa Hawkeyes will take on perennial contender UConn. South Carolina versus NC State tips off tomorrow, April 5 at 7 p.m. EST and Iowa versus UConn begins right after at 9:30 p.m. EST. The winners of these two semifinal games will meet in the National Championship.

Like the women's bracket, the men's National Championship game also isn't set yet. However, depending on how the Final Four shakes out, it could feature some of the same teams. The 11th-seeded NC State Wolfpack square off against the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday, April 6 at 6:09 p.m. EST and the reigning champion UConn Huskies face No. 4 seed Alabama later that night at 8:49 p.m. EST.

Who are the players to watch for in the National Championship games?

Women's National Championship game

Credit: USA Today Sports

There's no telling who'll make the women's National Championship game, but the betting favorite to win it all is South Carolina. Dawn Staley's undefeated Gamecocks haven't lost since March 31st of last year, and they're playing underdog NC State.

But, perhaps the most exciting matchup of all is Iowa-UConn, as it boasts some of the best players in all of college basketball. If the Hawkeyes prevail, viewers will get to watch Caitlin Clark tear it up in the title game. She became the NCAA Division-I all-time leading scorer this year and is looking to end her senior season with a championship ring.

If UConn wins, star point guard Paige Bueckers will be front and center, as she hopes to earn her storied program its 12th National Championship.

Men's National Championship game

Credit: Matt Krohn/USA Today Sports

March Madness is full of surprises, but the UConn Huskies remain the team to beat in the men's bracket.

The reigning champs have won every game of this year's tournament by at least 17 points thanks to a star-studded lineup featuring 7-foot-2 center Donovan Clingan, shifty guard Tristen Newton, and others. They'll face a talented (but less experienced) team in the Alabama Crimson Tide who are led by sharp-shooting point guard Mark Sears.

The other favorite to go to the championship round is Purdue. The Boilermakers are helmed by 7-foot-4 big Zach Edey, who was the 2023 Naismith College Player of the Year. Edey and company suffered an embarrassing first-round loss last year to a No. 16 seed, yet they could forget all about their past disappointment if they're able to move on and secure their school's first men's basketball title.

Standing in Purdue's way are the NC State Wolfpack, who are the biggest Cinderella story in college basketball this season. The Wolfpack are the No. 11 seed and haven't been to the championship game in over 40 years, however, center DJ Burns Jr. has shown no fear in the face of daunting March Madness opponents.

No matter who wins in both the men's and women's Final Fours, the championship games should entertain.

