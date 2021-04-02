March Madness celebrations and punishment bracket explainer video
Yahoo Sports' Andy Behrens explains how to use the March Madness augmented reality experience for either a busted bracket or the winners bracket.
Next up on the long list of wannabes eager to stop, or even slow, the undefeated Gonzaga Bulldogs is a team basketball fans might have heard of: UCLA. In a strange twist that typifies a strange year, the legacy program with more national championships than anyone is a plucky up-and-comer this time around. The Bruins are listed as the biggest underdog at the Final Four in 25 years — 14 points — as they head into Saturday night's game.
Residents of a small western North Dakota tourist town forced to evacuate as a large wildfire approached have been able to return to their homes. The city of Medora, with its population of about 100, was evacuated Thursday as firefighters worked to stop the blaze from spreading. Authorities on Friday reduced the estimated size of the fire from about 15 square miles (38 square kilometers) to about 4 1/2 square miles (10 square kilometers).
Jason Shay resigned after his first season as a head coach.
Freire believes he'll dominate Emmanuel Sanchez in the semifinals of the featherweight grand prix on Showtime.
“We’re not going to go down this path of intentionally trying to lose games for years on end.”
DeMar DeRozan (San Antonio Spurs) with a 2-pointer vs the Atlanta Hawks, 04/01/2021
An Ngannou-Jones fight for the heavyweight title would be about as big as it gets in the UFC. It’s too big for the promotion to squander.
Tim Anderson knows baseball, including his new manager, has been cruel to Black players speaking up about racial injustice. But he isn't shying away.
Despite not being a main event, the Diaz-Edwards fight is getting championship rounds.
F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo has an intimidating extra incentive to earn a podium finish in his first season with McLaren. McLaren’s CEO Zak Brown gifted Ricciardo a die-cast of Dale Earnhardt’s iconic 1984 No. 3 Wrangler car, but he upped the ante by betting a drive with the actual car. Brown currently owns the real-life […]
Logano led every lap in the final stage of the race.
"I don’t know what we’re supposed to do, not try to add to our roster and just sit pat?"
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers can control one thing: his performance. And his performance in 2021 will determine much of his future.
Isaiah Thomas was waived last season after the Wizards traded him, and hasn't played since.
Julius Randle was named an All-Star for the first time this year, an honor that took him seven years and three different teams to earn.
The expected trilogy fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor appears to be at least halfway home.
One NFL executive believes the Philadelphia Eagles would be in the driver's seat for Russell Wilson if the Seahawks part ways.
Just a freshman, the UConn star has the stats and the accomplishments, except for a national title. But that may change soon.
The latest transfer news continues to swirl and Erling Haaland to Manchester United and Sergio Aguero to Chelsea are just a few of the latest reports.
Capitals defenseman Zdeno Chara, at age 44, is as willing as ever to step up for his teammates and provide a spark when the situation arises.