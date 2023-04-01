March Madness: Caitlin Clark takes down undefeated South Carolina, leads Iowa to 1st national championship game

Caitlin Clark just kept coming at South Carolina. (Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports)

South Carolina had the size advantage. It had the likely No. 1 overall pick. It had the undefeated record. It had last year’s trophy. It had the best defense in the country. It had more depth, more experience, more top recruits.

Iowa had Caitlin Clark and some disrespect.

Advantage Iowa.

Led by a supernova playing point guard, the No. 2-seeded Hawkeyes ended undefeated No. 1 South Carolina's bid for back-to-back championships with a 77-73 win on Friday. Clark finished with 41 points, 8 assists and 6 rebounds. Here are 3 of those points.

Caitlin Clark is cold pic.twitter.com/l24H0FvUX4 — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 1, 2023

Iowa advanced to face LSU in the national championship game on Sunday (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC), but the biggest game of the season has likely already been played.

How Caitlin Clark led Iowa over South Carolina

The game started the way Iowa was hoping, with Clark immediately finding net and Aliyah Boston getting into early foul trouble. The expected top pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft got two fouls in the first quarter and didn't appear at all in the second quarter.

In her place, All-SEC guard Zia Cooke led the way for the Gamecocks, scoring 18 of their 37 first-half points. South Carolina still suffered on defense, though, and Clark feasted.

Boston returned in the third quarter and played normal minutes from there, but Iowa kept building on its lead. It led by as much as 9 at one point, though you can only keep South Carolina down for so long. The Gamecocks' rebounding machine was still in full force and extended several possessions, stretching the Iowa defense to its breaking point.

South Carolina finished the game having outrebounded Iowa 49-25 and having rebounded 55% of its misses. It attempted 20 more shots than the Hawkeyes, and still lost. Because Clark was on another plane, and because Iowa got the most important rebound of the game on a Clark miss.

South Carolina has dominated the offensive glass all game. But Iowa gets maybe the biggest of the game. pic.twitter.com/rKxuTV0y99 — The Comeback (@thecomeback) April 1, 2023

Clark ended up scoring or assisting on every one of Iowa's 18 fourth-quarter points, all the way up to her free throws to seal the game.

Simply put, the greatest player in college basketball against the greatest team in college basketball did not disappoint. It exceeded expectations, with one of the greatest individual performances in NCAA tournament history.