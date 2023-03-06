March Madness: Caitlin Clark, Iowa win second straight Big Ten title; Washington State pulls Pac-12 stunner

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts to the crowd against Ohio State in the Big Ten tournament final in Minneapolis on Mar 5, 2023. (Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports)

Tennessee Tech of the Ohio Valley Conference was the first women’s college basketball team to punch its ticket to the NCAA tournament after winning its conference championship on Saturday. Several more teams secured their tournament spots on championship Sunday. Yahoo Sports is tracking all the major conference championship games, plus the Big East on Monday and the Big 12 tournament this week.

Big Ten championship: Caitlin Clark, Iowa dominate Ohio State

Ohio State never stood a chance on Sunday afternoon.

Caitlin Clark made sure of that.

Clark and Iowa absolutely dominated the Buckeyes 105-72 at a Target Center that was full of Hawkeyes fans to win a second straight Big Ten tournament title. Clark finished with a triple-double, her fourth of the season and 10th of her career, with 30 points, 17 assists and 10 rebounds. It’s also the third 30-point triple-double in her career, which sets an all-time Division I record.

The Hawkeyes outscored Ohio State 26-9 in the first quarter, and then took a 61-24 at halftime. Clark had 23 points and nine assists at the break, one point shy of matching Ohio State’s team total.

By then, it was over. Iowa rolled to the 33-point win and second consecutive tournament title. Iowa's win marked the most points scored in a Big Ten title game, and the largest margin of victory in the game's history.

Monika Czinano added 26 points and seven rebounds for Iowa in the win, as she missed just one field goal in 12 tries. Kate Martin added 13 points and three assists. As a team, the Hawkeyes shot 62.1% from the field and outrebounded Ohio State by 16.

Taylor Mikesell led the Buckeyes with 24 points after shooting 8-of-13 from the field, and Cotie McMahon added 23 points and seven rebounds.

Iowa entered the day as a projected No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament. Ohio State wasn’t far behind as a No. 3 seed. Whether that changes between now and Selection Sunday, and if Iowa’s final showing is enough to bump them up, remains to be seen.

Pac-12 championship: Washington State caps stunning run with a title

The biggest surprise of the day came in Las Vegas, where overlooked Washington State stunned the rest of the conference by taking home the tournament title via a 65-61 win over UCLA on Sunday.

It's WSU's first conference tourney win in program history. The Cougars were the 7 seed in the tournament and had to win four games in five days to pull off the championship. That included a massive upset of AP No. 3 ranked Utah in the quarterfinals and another win over No. 20 Colorado in the semis.

Not surprisingly, Charlisse Leger-Walker and Bella Murekatete led the Cougars on Sunday, as they have all season. Leger-Walker dropped 23 points, including 5-of-7 makes from 3-point range, while Murekatete added 21 points.

WSU was on the NCAA tournament bubble at the start of the Pac-12 tournament. Now it will enter the Big Dance as a dangerous mid seed.

SEC championship: Aliyah Boston, South Carolina win again

It was always going to be Aliyah Boston and South Carolina.

The Gamecocks never trailed on Sunday afternoon at Bon Secours Wellness Arena en route to a seventh SEC tournament title in nine years. They beat Tennessee 74-58 to get to 32-0 on the season behind 18 points from Boston.

While things were tight early, South Carolina shut down Tennessee’s offense after the opening period. The Gamecocks held the Vols to just 12 points in the second and then 11 points in the third, which gave them a 13-point lead entering the final period.

From there, the Gamecocks pushed their lead and rolled to the 16-point win in South Carolina. Boston finished with 18 points, 10 of which came in the first quarter, in the win for South Carolina. She added seven rebounds and shot 5-of-10 from the field, too. Zia Cooke led the Gamecocks with 24 points and five rebounds after shooting 8-of-17 from the field. Cooke accounted for half of South Carolina’s four 3-pointers.

Jordan Horston led Tennessee with 19 points and nine rebounds, and Rickea Jackson added 17 points and nine rebounds. The appearance in the title game marked the first for the Volunteers since 2015, when they also lost to South Carolina.

While there was little doubt, the Gamecocks will take a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

ACC championship: Virginia Tech dominates Louisville to win first title in program history

Virginia Tech has won the very first ACC title in their program’s history, defeating Louisville 75-67 in a game that Tech led for all but 8 minutes.

Tech made the first basket of the game and went up 6-2 before playing what would be its worst stretch of the entire game. Louisville went on an 8-0 run over two minutes that made it seem like Tech was going to be in a lot of trouble for the rest of the contest. But once Kayana Taylor made a 3-point jumper to break Louisville's scoring streak, Tech surged forward and didn't look back. Tied at 14-14 with under three minutes left in the quarter, it went on a 9-0 run that put it up 22-14 after a Cardinals scoring drought of nearly four minutes.

Virginia Tech’s lead only increased in the second quarter as Liz Kitley and sharpshooter Georgia Amoore combined for 28 total points in the first half, an eye-popping stat once you consider that Louisville ended the first half with 28 total points to Tech’s 38.

Louisville turned on the jets at the start of the third quarter, narrowing Tech’s lead and making it a three-possession game. It felt like the Cardinals could be mounting a comeback, but Tech’s offensive proficiency made it tough for them to string points together. Despite that, Louisville went into the fourth quarter down just seven points, hoping this fantastic block from Olivia Cochrane would spark the massive comeback it needed.

That's TOUGH, Olivia 😤



Battling as we head to the fourth



Tech put a stop to that pretty much immediately. It started the fourth quarter with three straight baskets, lifting it to a 58-44 edge, including a ridiculous stepback three from Amoore (who was named the player of the tournament). It took Louisville over three minutes to score its first basket of the fourth quarter, which was an indicator for how the rest of the game would go for the Cardinals. Virginia Tech kept pressing, closing it out to win its 11th straight game and the program’s very first conference title.

Big East

Monday, March 6

Championship: at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

No. 1 seed UConn vs. No. 2 seed Villanova | 7 p.m. ET (FS1)

Big 12

Thursday, March 9

Big 12 first round at Municipal Auditorium, Kansas City

No. 8 Texas Tech vs. No. 9 Kansas State, 6 p.m. ET (Big 12 Now)

No. 7 Kansas vs. No. 10 TCU, 8:30 p.m. ET (Big 12 Now)

Friday, March 10

Big 12 quarterfinals at Municipal Auditorium, Kansas City

No. 4 Oklahoma State vs. No. 5 West Virginia, noon ET (ESPNU)

No. 1 Texas vs. TBD, 2:30 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

No. 2 Oklahoma vs. TBD, 6 p.m. ET (Big 12 Now)

No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 6 Baylor, 8:30 p.m. ET (Big 12 Now)

Saturday, March 11

Big 12 semifinals at Municipal Auditorium, Kansas City, 1 p.m. ET and 3:30 p.m. ET (Big 12 Now)

Sunday, March 12

Big 12 championship at Municipal Auditorium, Kansas City, 2 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

