March Madness brackets 2023: What to know about every team in the Midwest region

With the field for the 2023 men’s NCAA tournament now official, we’re breaking down each team in the bracket in the lead-up to the tournament. Here’s what you need to know about the Midwest region.

No. 1 Houston (+550 to win national title)

31-3, at large

The Cougars are the favorites to win the national title thanks to a decent draw and a team that ranks exceptionally high in both offensive and defensive metrics. The Cougars are the top team in KenPom.com’s rankings and rank sixth in offensive rating and first defensive rating in Sports Reference’s metrics.

But there is a slight reason for concern with Houston. Marcus Sasser missed the AAC title game because of a groin injury and his status for the NCAA tournament is unclear. Sasser is the AAC player of the year and averages 17 points a game. Houston has more than enough talent to get to the Sweet 16 without him, but he’s going to need to be on the court in the Sweet 16 and beyond if Houston is going to live up to its favorite status.

Marcus Sasser suffered a groin injury during the AAC tournament. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

No. 2 Texas (+1600)

26-8, Big 12 champions

The Longhorns have gone 19-7 under interim coach Rodney Terry after Chris Beard’s suspension and eventual dismissal and have made a great case for Terry to be named as Beard’s permanent successor. Texas beat Kansas twice over the last eight days of the season to show it’s a national title contender thanks to its great depth. Nine players get at least 12 minutes a game for the Longhorns and all nine have played in at least 31 games. Marcus Carr leads Texas with 16 points per game.

No. 3 Xavier (+5000)

25-9, at-large

The Musketeers have long odds to win the national title in part because of the absence of Zach Freemantle. He’s out for the season due to a foot injury. But Xavier still has a lot of scoring and can shoot the ball from three as well as anyone in college basketball. Xavier shoots 39% from deep and 54% overall on the way to scoring 81 points per game. Getting hot from behind the arc can carry a team a long way in the NCAA tournament. But while Xavier scores a lot, it also allows a lot of points. Opponents score 74 points per game.

No. 4 Indiana (+3500)

22-11, at-large

Trayce Jackson-Davis is one of the best players in the country. The senior forward averages 21 points and 11 rebounds a game and is capable of carrying Indiana through the tournament. The Hoosiers beat Purdue twice during the regular season and also beat Xavier in the opening weeks of the season. But Indiana also lost eight games in a relatively meh Big Ten and fell to Penn State in the postseason tournament. Freeing up Miller Kopp for great looks from deep may be a tournament key. He’s shooting 44% on four attempts per game.

Trayce Jackson-Davis averages a double-double. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

No. 5 Miami (+5000)

25-7, at-large

The Hurricanes will be hoping that Norchad Omier can give it a go in the tournament. He left Miami’s ACC title game loss to Duke early in the first half after severely twisting his right ankle while going for a rebound. Omier is the team’s third-leading scorer with 13.6 points per game and averages 10 rebounds a contest. The Hurricanes won the ACC regular-season title and are one of the best shooting teams in the country at 55% from the field.

No. 6 Iowa State (+6600)

19-13, at-large

The Cyclones salvaged a rough end to the season with back-to-back wins over Baylor in March. Iowa State had lost eight of nine Big 12 games before beating the Bears to end the regular season. ISU gives up just 63 points per game and averages nine steals a contest. That helps make up for a team that ranks outside the top 50 in rebounding. ISU made it to the Sweet 16 a year ago and another tournament run this season could show that its struggles at the end of the season were a byproduct of a tough Big 12.

No. 7 Texas A&M (+5000)

25-9, at-large

The Aggies could be the most under-seeded team in the tournament. A&M finished second in the SEC during the regular season and made it to the conference title game yet only drew a No. 7 seed after infamously missing the tournament a season ago. Guard Wade Taylor leads the team with 16 points a contest and five players average at least nine points per game. A win over Penn State in the first round sets up a likely matchup with Texas in the second round.

Texas A&M finished second in the SEC but is a No. 7 seed. (Photo by Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

No. 8 Iowa (+10000)

19-13, at-large

The Hawkeyes score 80 points a game and broke the century mark four times in 2022-23. But things can get rough for Iowa when shots aren’t falling. The Hawkeyes allow 74 points a contest and scored fewer than 74 points in just one win this season. Kris Murray leads the team with 20 points and eight rebounds a game while Filip Rebraca also shoots over 57% from the field.

No. 9 Auburn (+10000)

20-12, at-large

The Tigers went 4-8 over their last 12 SEC contests and lost to Arkansas in the first round of the SEC tournament. Auburn shoots just 31% from behind the ARC and ranks 322nd in the country. The Tigers also commit 19 fouls per game and send their opponents to the free throw line 22 times a contest. John Broome leads Auburn with 14 points and 8.4 rebounds per game and has at least 10 points in 13 of his last 14 games.

No. 10 Penn State (+15000)

22-13, at-large

The Nittany Lions are in the tournament for the first time in 12 years after a strong end to the season. Penn State made it to the Big Ten title game and nearly stole the title from Purdue in the final minute. PSU won five of its last six regular-season games after a four-game losing streak and solidified its status as a tournament team with three wins in the Big Ten tournament. Jalen Pickett averages 18 points, eight rebounds and seven assists per game while Seth Lundy scores 14 points a game.

No. 11 Nevada (+50000)

22-10, at-large

Steve Alford’s bunch gets Arizona State in the play-in round for the right to play Iowa State in the first round. Nevada was the final team into the NCAA tournament and got in after going 12-6 in a four-bid Mountain West. The Wolf Pack ended the season on a three-game losing streak but the final two losses came in overtime to UNLV and San Jose State. Jarod Lucas scores 17 points per game while Kenan Blackshear averages 14 and Will Baker scores 13 points per contest. Nevada also shoots 79% from the free throw line as a team.

No. 11 Arizona State (+50000)

22-12, at-large

ASU took down USC in the Pac-12 tournament on Thursday in a game that might have gotten the Sun Devils into the tournament. That win avenged a 68-65 loss to the Trojans in the regular season finale and a home loss to USC earlier in the year. ASU went 1-6 against the three other Pac-12 teams in the tournament; its only win was an 89-88 win over Arizona on Feb. 25. Desmond Cambridge leads the team with 14 points per game.

No. 12 Drake (+50000)

27-7, Missouri Valley champion

The Bulldogs marauded through the MVC tournament with three easy wins. The closest game was a 12-point win over Murray State and Drake beat Bradley, 77-51, in the conference title game after Bradley beat the Bulldogs by 12 to end the regular season. Drake shoots 37% from three and leading scorer Tucker DeVries averages 19 points on 14 shots per game. Drake will be a popular upset pick if Omier is unable to play for Miami.

Tucker DeVries and Drake won the MVC tournament. (Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

No. 13 Kent State (+50000)

28-6, MAC champion

The Golden Flashes are back in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2017 and just the second time since 2008. An upset win over Indiana would be the team’s first victory in the NCAA tournament since it reached the Elite Eight in 2002. Sincere Carry averages nearly 18 points and five assists per game and Kent State enters the tournament having won nine of its last 10 games since losing, 67-55, to Akron on Feb. 3.

No. 14 Kennesaw State (+100000)

26-8, Atlantic Sun champion

It’s the first tournament appearance in school history for the Owls after they beat Liberty, 67-66, to win the Atlantic Sun title. Kennesaw State is coached by Amir Abdur-Rahim. His brother Shareef played 13 years in the NBA and is currently the president of the G League. Georgia natives Chris Youngblood and Terrell Burden combined to average 28 points per game and they’re the only two players on the team who average over 30 minutes per game.

No. 15 Colgate (+100000)

26-8, Patriot champion

Colgate is in its third consecutive NCAA tournament and fourth in five seasons after the 2020 tournament was canceled. The Raiders are the best team in the country from 3-point range, shooting 41% from behind the arc on 20 attempts per game. Five players average at least 10 points per game and Colgate scores 79 points per contest. Colgate has been a popular low-seed upset pick in its three previous tournament appearances but has lost in the first round all three times. Is the fourth time the charm against Texas?

No. 16 Northern Kentucky (+100000)

22-12, Horizon champion

The Norse finished second in the Horizon League in the regular season and beat Cleveland State, 63-61, to win the conference title and make the NCAA tournament for the third time in school history. Marques Warrick scores 19 points per game and shoots 44% from the field. Houston could dominate the Norse on the glass, however. NKU ranks 360th in the country in defensive rebounding rate.