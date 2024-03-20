March Madness bracket: Printable 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket for pick selections

With the official start to March Madness creeping closer, it's time to refine those brackets one last time and submit them.

The original 68-team field from Selection Sunday has already been updated as Wagner and Colorado State have already punched their tickets from the First Four to the first round, with two more coming later tonight between Grambling State, Montana State, Boise State, and Colorado.

Reigning national champion UConn is the No. 1 overall seed with Purdue, Houston and North Carolina rounding out the top four overall seeds. All four of those teams look to be strong contenders to hoist the national championship trophy in three weeks.

Who could stop them from doing so? Is it Iowa State, Arizona, Tennessee, Marquette, Auburn, Kentucky or Illinois? Or another Cinderella waiting in the wings?

How about this year's version of FAU as a dark horse team that busts brackets and makes it to the Final Four?

So with less than 24 hours remaining until Mississippi State and Michigan State tip off in Charlotte and christen a new NCAA Tournament, go read through that bracket for the fifth time, maybe seventh, and see who you have winning it all.

Print and fill out your NCAA Tournament bracket with the link below:

Printable NCAA bracket 2024 for March Madness

2024 NCAA Tournament printable bracket (PDF)

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Printable March Madness bracket for 2024 NCAA Tournament