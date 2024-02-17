March Madness Bracket Preview: Where is Alabama?

Alabama men’s basketball may have gotten off to a rocky start to the 2023-2024 college basketball season, but the Tide has turned things around in SEC play.

Nate Oats and his team are 17-7 overall with an in-conference record of 9-2, with six games remaining after they get through Texas A&M.

With the NCAA March Madness Tournament looming in the not-too-distant future, projections are being made and Alabama fans have every reason to be excited.

The top team in the SEC is currently projected to be a No. 3 seed in the tournament, according to the official March Madness Bracket Preview shared to social media by the Tournament’s official accounts.

The top 16 seeds in bracket form 👀#BracketPreview pic.twitter.com/zA5RrVAKTj — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) February 17, 2024

As seen in the above graphic, Alabama would be third in the South region, joined by No. 1 Houston, No. 2 Marquette and No. 4 Ilinois.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama basketball as the regular season nears the conclusion.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire