Advertisement

March Madness Bracket Preview: Where is Alabama?

AJ Spurr
·1 min read

Alabama men’s basketball may have gotten off to a rocky start to the 2023-2024 college basketball season, but the Tide has turned things around in SEC play.

Nate Oats and his team are 17-7 overall with an in-conference record of 9-2, with six games remaining after they get through Texas A&M.

With the NCAA March Madness Tournament looming in the not-too-distant future, projections are being made and Alabama fans have every reason to be excited.

The top team in the SEC is currently projected to be a No. 3 seed in the tournament, according to the official March Madness Bracket Preview shared to social media by the Tournament’s official accounts.

As seen in the above graphic, Alabama would be third in the South region, joined by No. 1 Houston, No. 2 Marquette and No. 4 Ilinois.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama basketball as the regular season nears the conclusion.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on X @SpurrFM. 

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire