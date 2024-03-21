March Madness bracket predictions: 7 Final Four picks for the men's 2024 NCAA Tournament

March Madness has finally arrived, and analysts and experts from around the internet want to help millions of Americans fill out their brackets.

There are seemingly infinite permutations and combinations of the 63 games to be played in each year's tournament, which only makes it that much harder to pick the winners correctly. Fortunately for everyone filling out their brackets on Thursday, there are plenty of expert Final Four picks to consult.

One common theme among these picks is an affinity for the UConn Huskies, reigning champions of men's college basketball and betting favorites to win it all again in 2024. Several other teams are common picks for this year's Final Four as well.

Here are some of the top expert picks for Final Four teams in the 2024 NCAA Division I men's tournament from around the web.

Men's NCAA Tournament 2024: 10 bold predictions for March Madness

Final Four picks for the 2024 NCAA men's tournament

Eddie Timanus, USA TODAY

Final Four: UConn, North Carolina, Houston, Purdue

Championship: UConn over Purdue

Dan Wolken, USA TODAY

Final Four: UConn, Saint Mary's, Houston, Creighton

Championship: UConn over Houston

Dan Wolken opinion: Savor this NCAA men's tournament because future Cinderellas are in danger

Dick Vitale, ESPN

Final Four: UConn, Kentucky, Tennessee, Baylor

Champions: UConn

Jay Bilas, ESPN

Final Four: UConn, Houston, Purdue, Arizona

Champions: UConn

Pat Forde, Sports Illustrated

Final Four: UConn, Houston, Baylor, Creighton

Championship: UConn over Houston

Kerry Miller, Bleacher Report

Final Four: UConn, North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky

Championship: UConn over Tennessee

Jerry Palm, CBS Sports

Final Four: UConn, Houston, Arizona, Purdue

Championship: Purdue over Arizona

How to watch NCAA Men's Basketball March Madness 2024

All games will be broadcast across CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV. Here are additional streaming options to watch all the action on your devices.

How to watch March Madness: Catch all tournament action with a subscription to fuboTV

Printable March Madness bracket

You can find a printable bracket for the men's tournament here.

A women's tournament printable bracket is available here.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: March Madness bracket predictions: Final Four picks 2024