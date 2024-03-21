March Madness bracket predictions: 7 Final Four picks for the men's 2024 NCAA Tournament
March Madness has finally arrived, and analysts and experts from around the internet want to help millions of Americans fill out their brackets.
There are seemingly infinite permutations and combinations of the 63 games to be played in each year's tournament, which only makes it that much harder to pick the winners correctly. Fortunately for everyone filling out their brackets on Thursday, there are plenty of expert Final Four picks to consult.
One common theme among these picks is an affinity for the UConn Huskies, reigning champions of men's college basketball and betting favorites to win it all again in 2024. Several other teams are common picks for this year's Final Four as well.
Here are some of the top expert picks for Final Four teams in the 2024 NCAA Division I men's tournament from around the web.
Final Four picks for the 2024 NCAA men's tournament
Eddie Timanus, USA TODAY
Final Four: UConn, North Carolina, Houston, Purdue
Championship: UConn over Purdue
Dan Wolken, USA TODAY
Final Four: UConn, Saint Mary's, Houston, Creighton
Championship: UConn over Houston
Dick Vitale, ESPN
Final Four: UConn, Kentucky, Tennessee, Baylor
Champions: UConn
Jay Bilas, ESPN
Final Four: UConn, Houston, Purdue, Arizona
Champions: UConn
Pat Forde, Sports Illustrated
Final Four: UConn, Houston, Baylor, Creighton
Championship: UConn over Houston
Kerry Miller, Bleacher Report
Final Four: UConn, North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky
Championship: UConn over Tennessee
Jerry Palm, CBS Sports
Final Four: UConn, Houston, Arizona, Purdue
Championship: Purdue over Arizona
