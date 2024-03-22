March Madness Bracket Buster: How No. 14 seed Oakland took down No. 3 seed Kentucky
Kentucky has lost yet in the early round of the NCAA tournament. Mackenzie Salmon explains how the Oakland Golden Grizzlies pulled off the win.
The Wildcats were eliminated from the first round of the NCAA tournament for the second time in three seasons on Thursday.
Jack Gohlke etched his name into NCAA tournament lore with a 10 3-pointer effort that vanquished the Wildcats.
About 96% of brackets had Kentucky advancing out of the first round on Thursday night.
Gohlke added to Kentucky’s recent March misery, scoring a game-high 32 points on a barrage of catch-and-shoot 3-pointers to fuel Oakland’s stunning upset.
It’s officially time for Madness.
The tournament's first buzzer-beater arrived at halftime, but it was a doozy.
