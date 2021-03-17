March Madness picks: Yahoo Sports' experts fill out their brackets

Final Four sleepers. First-round upsets. Potential Cinderellas. Ever since Sunday night, when CBS unveiled this year's March Madness bracket, America has been in search of those three things.

And here at Yahoo Sports, we're no different.

So, with time running out to fill out your bracket, we asked our writers to reveal their picks. We wouldn't recommend you copy them. But perhaps, after you read up on some basic bracket strategies, they can provide some guidance.

Along with a complete bracket, we asked for answers to three questions: 1. Which upset do you feel most confident in? 2. Which Final Four pick do you feel least confident in? 3. What bold pick did you consider, but couldn't quite bring yourself to make?

Brackets and answers are below.

Krysten Peek's pick: Gonzaga over Arkansas

Krysten Peek's bracket

Which upset do you feel most confident in?

Michigan State making it out of the first two rounds. Tom Izzo is the king of March.

Which Final Four pick do you feel least confident in?

Oklahoma State. They could easily lose to Liberty on Friday and be out of the tournament. But we all want to see that Cade Cunningham vs. Jalen Suggs matchup.

What bold pick did you consider, but couldn't quite bring yourself to make?

Oklahoma is a sneaky sleeper team that could knock out Gonzaga in the second round. In the end, I just couldn't sabotage my bracket like that.

— Krysten Peek

Dan Wetzel's pick: Gonzaga over West Virginia

Dan Wetzel's bracket

Which upset do you feel most confident in?

Winthrop over Villanova. Wildcats don't have their point guard.

Which Final Four pick do you feel least confident in?

West Virginia but Bob Huggins is a good dude.

What bold pick did you consider, but couldn't quite bring yourself to make?

St. Bonaventure to the Elite Eight, but they lack depth and tourney refs/foul trouble will get them.

— Dan Wetzel

Henry Bushnell's pick: Gonzaga over Illinois

Henry Bushnell's bracket

Which upset do you feel most confident in?

Syracuse over San Diego State in the first round. Oregon over Iowa and Kansas in later rounds.

Which Final Four pick do you feel least confident in?

Ohio State-Baylor is a toss-up. My tiebreaker: Ohio State's path to the Elite Eight is significantly cleaner, despite the lower seed. Baylor will have to work hard to get past the second round and Sweet 16, especially if the matchups are Wisconsin and Purdue.

What bold pick did you consider, but couldn't quite bring yourself to make?

Liberty over Oklahoma State is intriguing. The upset likelihood there is far higher than the narrative around Oklahoma State would suggest. I also think LSU or Florida State could easily make the Final Four out of the East.

(I decided to act on my two boldest thoughts: Abilene Christian over Texas, and Colgate over Arkansas.)

— Henry Bushnell

Pete Thamel's pick: Gonzaga over Arkansas

Pete Thamel's bracket

Jason Owens' pick: Gonzaga over Illinois

Jason Owens' bracket

Which upset do you feel most confident in?

Michigan State into the second round. The Spartans just beat three top-five teams. I like their chances against UCLA and BYU.

Which Final Four pick do you feel least confident in?

Has to be Florida State, since I went chalk everywhere else.

What bold pick did you consider, but couldn't quite bring yourself to make?

Ohio over Gonzaga. Jason Preston starring in a Final Four run would be amazing fun. But c'mon. It's Gonzaga's year.

— Jason Owens

Nick Bromberg's pick: Gonzaga over Illinois

Nick Bromberg's bracket

Which upset do you feel most confident in?

Winthrop over Villanova may be too obvious so I'm going to go with the winner of LSU-St. Bonaventure in the Sweet 16. With Michigan forward Isaiah Livers' tournament in doubt because of a foot injury, I think we see a major second-round upset. I'm going with the Bonnies but wouldn't be surprised if all of the NBA talent at LSU powers the Tigers to the Sweet 16.

Which Final Four pick do you feel least confident in?

I'm least confident in Illinois because I think they have the toughest road to the Final Four. The Illini sure look like the second-best team in the country at the moment but (potentially) drawing Loyola-Chicago and Oklahoma State in the second and third rounds is brutal.

What bold pick did you consider, but couldn't quite bring yourself to make?

I seriously thought about putting Texas Tech in the Elite Eight but couldn't bring myself to do it. While I trust Chris Beard's ability to muck up tournament games enough for another deep tournament run, my brain says the Red Raiders don't have enough talent to win more than two games.

— Nick Bromberg

