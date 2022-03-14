March Madness betting: Which upsets should you pick for your brackets?

Over the next few days, we'll all be filling out our March Madness brackets. Unless you're one of the more boring people on this planet, you'll be sticking your neck out and picking some upsets in those brackets. That's a good idea, as upsets do always happen in the NCAA tournament. However, there are two dangers. One, picking the correct upset is hard. Two, don't go too crazy with upsets.

There are trends to follow to help you shape your bracket and picks. History is the best teacher so let's take a look at the common trends and how betting lines could help us pick the correct upsets.

The 5-12 matchup

Anyone who puts a lick of effort into their bracket knows about the 12 over 5 upset. A 12 seed has won a game in 31 of the last 36 tournaments. Since 2010, the No. 5 seed is just 24-16 straight up in the first round. Over the last 15 years, the No. 5 is 36-24. So on average, the No. 12 seed wins 40% of the time. If we simplify that fraction, it means we can expect it to happen once or twice in each tournament. Here are the 5v12 matchups this year:

5 Connecticut (-6.5) vs. 12 New Mexico State

5 Houston (-8.5) vs. 12 UAB

5 Iowa (-10.5) vs. 12 Richmond

5 Saint Mary's vs. 12 Indiana/Wyoming

This is actually a strong year for the No. 5 seeds. According to Matt Eisenberg's brilliant tournament guide, on average over the last ten years, the 5 seed is favored by just 5.4-points in their first-round matchup. However as we see above, all three current spreads are above that number. For that reason, I'd probably avoid going too crazy with pushing 12 seeds through here.

Based on the odds, UConn appears to be the most likely No. 5 to go down. They lost in the first round last year as a lower seed and betting favorite. If Indiana wins their play-in game, they will also be a popular No. 12 seed to advance.

I'd probably lean toward picking just one of either UConn or Saint Mary's to lose. If you're feeling really risky, two is the highest I would go. Houston seems underrated as a No. 5 seed based on their analytical profile, so I'm not interested in fading them. Richmond will have a hard time keeping up offensively with Iowa.

The 4-13 matchup

Is the 13 over 4 upset the new 12 over 5 upset? Not quite, but it's certainly getting popular. A No. 13 seed has won in four of the last five tournaments and 10 of the last 13 tournaments. Last year, North Texas defeated Purdue and Ohio defeated Virginia. We can certainly recommend advancing a 13 seed into the second round based on these trends, and this year, one No. 13 seed in particular is very appealing. Here are the 4v13 matchups on tap:

4 Arkansas (-5.5) vs. 13 Vermont

4 Illinois (-7.5) vs. 13 Chattanooga

4 UCLA (-13.5) vs. 13 Akron

4 Providence (-2.5) vs. 13 South Dakota State

South Dakota State is the best 3-point shooting team in the country and they're coming off an undefeated season in Summit League play. Providence, on the other hand, was the luckiest team in the country during the regular season, according to KenPom. The short betting line tells you all you need to know.

Don't hesitate to push South Dakota State into the second round in your March Madness brackets. (Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Vermont and Chattanooga are both intriguing teams who have a chance at an upset, but if you're only advancing one No. 13 seed, the betting market is telling you that it should be South Dakota State.

Which No. 2 seed will fall early?

In 22 of the past 24 NCAA tournaments, we said goodbye to a No. 2 seed on the first weekend. Last year, No. 2 Ohio State lost to Oral Roberts in the opening round, and then in the second round, Iowa lost to Oregon.

While it's smart to put higher seeds deep in the tournament, odds are that one of these teams will bow out early. These are the odds for each of the No. 2 seeds to advance to the Final Four:

Kentucky (+200)

Auburn (+320)

Duke (+350)

Villanova (+400)

All four No. 2 seeds are favored by at least 15.5 points in the opening round, so while one might go down in the opening round, it would be a shocking result that would certainly kick off the madness in a resounding way. Rather than focus on that, I'm more interested in their potential second-round matchups. Here are the potential matchups for the No. 2 seeds if they survive the first round:

Kentucky: Murray State or San Francisco

Auburn: USC or Miami

Duke: Michigan State or Davidson

Villanova: Loyola Chicago or Ohio State

We'll go back to our old friend KenPom to try and project some potential lines for a second round matchup based on their adjusted efficiency metric:

KenPom has Kentucky as 10-11 points better than Murray State, but just 8 points better than San Francisco.

Auburn would be approximately a 10-point favorite over USC and favored by around 12 points against Miami.

Duke would be an 8- or 9-point favorite over both Michigan State and Davidson.

Villanova would be an 8-or-so-point favorite over Ohio State, but just a 6-7-point favorite over Loyola Chicago.

Looking at those numbers, Villanova seems like the most likely team to be tripped up. The odds agree that they have the lowest chance to make a deep run. Loyola Chicago and Sister Jean are tournament legends for a reason. I could also see wanting to fade Duke, as they certainly are not in good form right now.