March Madness betting: Which lines have moved prior to the first round?

While a lot of people are focused on their March Madness brackets, even more people are focused on picking winners at sportsbooks like BetMGM. We've seen a huge transition over the past few years as sports betting becomes more mainstream across the country. If your bracket gets busted early, you no longer need to watch the rest of the tournament dejected. You can get right back into the action by betting the games.

If you're betting the games, being on top of the market is important. Which lines and totals are on the move since Sunday as we head into the first day of the tournament?

Top seeds are big favorites, but some are falling

To the surprise of nobody, the top seeds are big favorites in the first round of the tournament. Most of the top teams are laying at least 15 points in their opener against inferior competition from smaller conferences. However, some of the top favorite lines have come down.

Gonzaga: Gonzaga opened as a 26.5-point favorite, but currently the Zags are only a 23.5-point favorite over Georgia State. That is still the largest spread of any first-round matchup, but Georgia State is getting some support to keep the game somewhat competitive. I wouldn't consider this a fade of Gonzaga, but rather a realization that this is a huge number. Gonzaga is the top overall seed in the tournament. Georgia State enters with a 18-10 record and clinched an automatic bid after winning the Sun Belt conference tournament.

UCLA: UCLA is coming off a solid season which earned them a No. 4 seed. They had a memorable run last year, going from First Four to Final Four and they return most of the players who were a part of that run. UCLA opened as a 15.5-point favorite, but currently it's only a 13.5-point favorite over Akron. Akron plays at the slowest pace of any team in the tournament, so possessions will be at a premium between these two slow-paced teams. That makes covering a big number an even more daunting task.

Villanova: Villanova opened as a 17.5-point favorite over Delaware, but the line has moved and Villanova is currently laying just 15.5 points. Villanova plays at the second-slowest pace of any team in this tournament, behind the aforementioned Akron. This game has a relatively low total of 133.5 points, so covering a big number becomes more challenging. Delaware kept all three opponents in the CAA tournament under 60 points, so their defense seems to be peaking at a good time. Will the Blue Hens win? Probably not, but perhaps they can keep it within the big number.

Two favorites have flipped

Two teams opened as the betting favorites on Sunday, but now find themselves as underdogs in the opening round.

Murray State vs. San Francisco: When the betting market opened following Selection Sunday, San Francisco opened as a 1.5-point favorite. However, as we approach tip-off, it's now Murray State who is the betting favorite.

Murray State had a tremendous season, going 18-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference. They would have almost certainly gotten an at-large bid even if they didn't win the conference tournament. San Francisco went 24-9 this season, but three of those losses were to Gonzaga.

KenPom has San Francisco as the slightly better team. The Dons are better defensively, while the Racers are slightly more efficient on offense. It's a true toss-up and should be a great game, but the betting market gives the edge to Murray State.

Ohio State vs. Loyola Chicago: Loyola Chicago has been a tournament darling over the last few years, led by the memorable Sister Jean and her presence at their games. They opened as the betting favorite despite being the lower-seeded team.

However, Ohio State is now a 1.5-point favorite over the Ramblers.

I've heard very few people who are high on Ohio State in this tournament. They ended the season by losing four of five games, including three losses to teams who aren't in the NCAA tournament.

KenPom has Loyola Chicago as the better team. Ohio State is a bit more efficient offensively, but the Ramblers are the much better team on the defensive side of the ball. Additionally, it seems like bettors and bracket pickers prefer the Ramblers as well.

Despite that, it's Ohio State who has flipped to the betting favorite.

Totals on the move

The following totals have seen the biggest moves since their opening numbers:

Duke vs. Cal Fullerton: 143.5 —> 146.5

Colorado State vs. Michigan: 139.5 —> 136.5

LSU vs. Iowa State: 124.5 —> 127.5

Murray State vs. San Francisco: 138.5 —> 136.5

North Carolina vs. Marquette: 150.5 —> 152.5

Purdue vs. Yale: 144.5 —> 142.5

Kentucky vs. Saint Peter's: 133.5—> 131.5

The largest spreads

Below are the five largest spreads heading into the first round:

Gonzaga -23.5 vs. Georgia State

Baylor -21.5 vs. Norfolk State

Duke -18.5 vs. Cal Fullerton

Kentucky -17.5 vs. Saint Peter's

Tennessee -16.5 vs. Longwood

The shortest spreads

Here are some games that oddsmakers expect to be complete toss-ups:

Michigan -1.5 vs. Colorado State

Murray State -1.5 vs. San Francisco

Ohio State -1.5 vs. Loyola Chicago

Seton Hall -1.5 vs. TCU

Texas -1.5 vs. Virginia Tech

Michigan State -1.5 vs. Davidson

USC -1.5 vs. Miami

The highest totals

These are the games that oddsmakers expect to be back-and-forth and filled with offense:

North Carolina vs. Marquette (152.5)

Iowa vs. Richmond (150.5)

Gonzaga vs. Georgia State (149.5)

Providence vs. South Dakota State (149.5)

Duke vs. Cal Fullerton (146.5)

The lowest totals

If you like defensive battles, you might want to tune in to these contests: