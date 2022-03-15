Which coaches should you trust with your money in the NCAA men's tournament?

The NCAA tournament is finally here.

If you’re in the process of filling out your bracket, you’re looking for any edge you can find to make the right picks. That goes for bettors too.

While bettors should study specific matchups and the way teams have performed during the 2021-22 season, a valuable bit of context can be a closer look at how head coaches have historically performed during March Madness.

Which coaches have done especially well against the spread in the NCAA tournament? Whose teams tend to play in games that go over or under the total? There are plenty of trends worth your attention.

Below are some of the coaches who have been especially profitable for bettors during their careers.

Jay Wright, Villanova

Any coach who has led his program to two national titles is going to make a list like this. In its last 20 NCAA tournament games under Jay Wright, Villanova is 16-4 straight-up and 15-5 against the spread. The Wildcats went a perfect 6-0 ATS during their national championship runs in both 2016 and 2018. In all, Villanova is 25-18 against the spread in the 43 tournament games it has played with Wright as head coach.

The Wildcats have been especially strong as a favorite in recent years. In their last 15 tournament games as a favorite, they are a sparkling 13-2 ATS and have covered in nine straight.

This year, Villanova is the No. 2 seed in the South region and is favored by 15.5 points in its Round 1 matchup versus Delaware at BetMGM. The total for that game is listed at 133.5. Villanova is 12-3 straight-up and 8-7 ATS in first-round matchups under Wright. A far more promising first-round Villanova trend involves the total. The under is 10-4-1 in Nova’s 15 first-round games under Wright.

The under hit in all three of Villanova’s Big East tournament games by an average of 17.5 points per game.

Villanova head coach Jay Wright in action during an NCAA college basketball game against Seton Hall, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

John Calipari, Kentucky

From UMass to Memphis to Kentucky, John Calipari is no stranger to the NCAA tournament.

With Kentucky as the No. 2 seed in the East, Calipari will make his 21st tournament appearance this week. Over the course of his storied career, Calipari has reached six Final Fours, six Elite Eights and won one national championship.

His teams have also been very kind to bettors, especially at Kentucky. UK is 31-8 straight-up in tournament play under Calipari with a 22-13-4 mark against the spread.

Kentucky’s NCAA tournament games during Calipari’s tenure have also trended toward the under. The under is 22-16-1, including 10-3 in UK’s last 13 tournament games.

Kentucky is a 17.5-point favorite over Saint Peter’s at BetMGM with the total listed at 131.5.

Andy Enfield, USC

Before arriving at USC, Andy Enfield coached the epic “Dunk City” Florida Gulf Coast team to the Sweet 16 in 2013. FGCU covered the spread in those three games.

At USC, Enfield has now reached the NCAA tournament four times, including a run to the Elite Eight last year. In Enfield’s first seven tournament games with the Trojans, they went 7-0 ATS. That means Enfield covered the spread in his first 10 tournament games as a head coach.

That streak ended when USC ran into the Gonzaga buzzsaw last year. In the Elite Eight, USC was an 8.5-point underdog and ended up losing by 19, 85-66, to the Bulldogs. That dropped Enfield to 10-1 ATS in tournament play.

This year, USC is a No. 7 seed and will meet Miami in the first round of the Midwest region. The Trojans are favored by just 1.5 points.

Chris Beard, Texas

After five seasons at Texas Tech, Chris Beard is in his first season at Texas. Beard led the Red Raiders to the Elite Eight in 2018 and then they finished as the national runner-up in 2019.

Texas Tech went 9-3 straight-up in tournament play under Beard with an 8-4 mark against the spread. Nine of those 12 games went under the total, including all four of his team’s first-round games.

Beard also coached Arkansas Little Rock to a first-round upset over Purdue back in 2016. Overall, Beard is 10-4 straight-up and 9-5 ATS in tournament play. In those 14 games, 10 went under the total.

Now at Texas, the Longhorns are the No. 6 seed in the East and are 1.5-point favorites in their first-round matchup against Virginia Tech. The total is 123.5 at BetMGM.

Matt Painter, Purdue

This year marks the 13th NCAA tournament appearance for Matt Painter in his 17 seasons at Purdue.

In all, Purdue is 16-11 against the spread in tournament play under Painter, but the first round has been especially kind to those who have backed the Boilermakers. In Round 1 play, Purdue is 9-3 straight-up and 9-3 against the spread. That includes a 6-3 ATS mark as a favorite.

Of course, one of those losses came last year. Purdue was a No. 4 seed but lost to No. 13 seed North Texas as a 7.5-point favorite. This year, Purdue is the No. 3 seed in the East region and is favored by 15.5 points over Yale at BetMGM.

And if you’re more interested in betting on the total, Purdue games have strongly trended toward the over. The over is 17-10 in Purdue’s 27 tournament games under Painter, including 10-4 when the Boilermakers are favorites.

On top of that, the over is 11-2 in Purdue’s last 13 tournament games, dating back to the 2015 season.

Mike Brey, Notre Dame

Notre Dame is back in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2017.

The Irish have not performed well against the spread under Mike Brey, but there is one trend you should be aware of. In Notre Dame’s 25 tournament games under Brey, the under is 17-7-1. And when Notre Dame is the favorite, the under is 13-2. In Notre Dame's Round 1 games, the under is 9-1.

This year, Notre Dame will meet Rutgers on Wednesday night in a First Four matchup. The Irish are favored by 1.5 points at BetMGM. The total is listed at 131.5.

Fran McCaffery, Iowa

Dating back to his time at UNC Greensboro, Fran McCaffery has coached in predominantly high-scoring NCAA tournament games.

The over is 12-3 in McCaffery’s last 15 NCAA tournament games spanning tenures at UNCG, Siena and Iowa (data from his lone NCAA tournament game as coach at Lehigh was unavailable).

Specifically during his time at Iowa, the over is 7-2 in tournament play. The total for Iowa's first-round matchup with Richmond on Thursday is currently 150.5 at BetMGM.

Greg McDermott, Creighton

The under is 11-2-1 in the 14 NCAA tournament games coached by Greg McDermott.

McDermott coached in three tournament games at Northern Iowa and all three landed under the total. At Creighton, the under is 8-2-1 in tournament games coached by McDermott, including 4-2 in the first round.

The total in Creighton’s first-round matchup versus San Diego State is just 119.5 at BetMGM.

