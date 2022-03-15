March Madness betting: Vegas will be rooting against Gonzaga, just not in 1st round

Maybe it's because Gonzaga hasn't won a championship yet and is still a lovable March Madness underdog, so to speak. Or perhaps it's because there isn't much exposure to the Bulldogs, so we're not sick of them like Kentucky or Duke.

Whatever it is, people are still happily betting on Gonzaga to win a title.

[Join the Yahoo Fantasy Tourney Pick'Em $25K Best Bracket Contest]

Though Arizona is getting more bets to win it all lately, the biggest money liability on any team in the tournament for BetMGM is Gonzaga. The Bulldogs opened at +600 and there has been a steady stream of bets on them, going back to the offseason. Gonzaga is +300 to win the NCAA tournament as it's about to tip off.

Usually the teams that worry the sportsbooks most are the Cinderellas with long odds that could make a deep run.

"Not too often we're rooting against the favorite," BetMGM director of trading Jeff Stoneback said. "But we will be this year."

Gonzaga is big liability for futures

There are four other teams that are liabilities for BetMGM as of Tuesday afternoon: Duke, UCLA, Kentucky and Arizona. But that could change. Stoneback said 40 percent of the money that is bet on the NCAA tournament winner will come as people invade Las Vegas for March Madness.

"It's unbelievable," Stoneback said.

Duke, UCLA, Kentucky and Arizona aren't huge liabilities, so money being bet on some longer shots this week could even that out. But Gonzaga is a potential loser for the house, practically no matter how much money is bet on everyone else.

Gonzaga lost in the national title game last season and some thought this year's team could be even better with the addition of top recruit Chet Holmgren. Then Gonzaga handily beat UCLA in an early-season game in Las Vegas and that drove even more futures bets.

"They just kept steamrolling, a far as the betting on them," Stoneback said.

The funny thing is BetMGM, at the moment, would like Gonzaga to win big in the first round.

Story continues

Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren (34) and his team are favored to win the NCAA title at March Madness. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Georgia State getting bets to cover in the first round

In terms of the early bets on the first-round games, the one that stands out is Georgia State, of all teams. The No. 16 seed that got matched up with Gonzaga opened as a 26.5-point underdog. From what Stoneback described as bets on Georgia State and the points from professionals early in the week, that line moved all the way to -23.5.

That means the book wants Gonzaga to win big in the first round right now, though Stoneback also anticipates when the huge crowds arrive for March Madness in Las Vegas, there will be plenty of public money on the Bulldogs to even things out.

The same goes for Colgate and Delaware, two other big underdogs that have gotten a lot of early money and changed the lines.

"A lot of times the professionals will bet on them early," Stoneback said of small schools who are big underdogs in the first round. "But you know you'll get money on the other side when the public comes to town."

For now, sportsbooks need a Gonzaga cover in the first round. Then, they'll shift to rooting against the Bulldogs.