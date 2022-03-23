March Madness betting: Ranking Coach K and the other coaches left in the Big Dance

Autonomous navigation isn't far from becoming our new reality. Tesla produces self-driving cars, Airbus is working on self-piloted systems for aircraft and Rolls-Royce and Intel have joined forces to develop autonomous ships. Computers are the captain now. When it comes to steering college basketball teams, though, we're likely stuck with human operators for the foreseeable future. Before placing a wager on which team you think will go all the way, consider this list of the head coaches remaining in the NCAA tournament, grouped by experience and ranked by career winning percentage:

All lines from BetMGM.

Coaches with at least one Final Four appearance

1. Mike Krzyzewski, No. 2 Duke Blue Devils

NCAA tournament record: 99-30 (.767)

Final Fours: 12

Championships: 5

Can Coach K hit the century mark in his final season? The Blue Devils have three to four players on their roster who will be first round picks in the 2022 NBA draft, yet they're underdogs to Texas Tech.

Sweet 16 matchup: (+1.5) vs. No. 3 Texas Tech Red Raiders

Odds to win the championship: +1400

2. Bill Self, No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks

NCAA tournament record: 51-21 (.708)

Final Fours: 3

Championships: 1

Self's 23 tournament appearances are the second-most in this field, trailing Krzyzewski's 36. His Jayhawks have the easiest path to the Final Four, reflected by their -175 price. The only thing standing in their way is a +275 dog in the Sweet 16 and a double-digit seed in the Elite Eight.

Sweet 16 matchup: (-7.5) vs. No. 4 Providence Friars

Odds to win the championship: +450

Mike Krzyzewski has 99 wins in the NCAA tourney. Can he make it 100? (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

3. Jay Wright, No. 2 Villanova Wildcats

NCAA tournament record: 32-15 (.681)

Final Fours: 3

Championships: 2

One of the most underrated coaches in college basketball, Wright has won two of the last five national championships. Can he win a third with a less talented team?

Sweet 16 matchup: (-4.5) vs. No. 11 Michigan Wolverines

Odds to win the championship: +1400

4. Mark Few, No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs

NCAA tournament record: 38-21 (.644)

Final Fours: 2

Championships: 0

Few could have had a couple national titles by now, but his Zags lost to North Carolina in the 2017 finals and last year's undefeated squad was unable to cap off a perfect season versus Baylor. Led by Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren, the Bulldogs are favorites to win the tourney.

Sweet 16 matchup: (-9.5) vs. No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks

Odds to win the championship: +230

5. Kelvin Sampson, No. 5 Houston Cougars

NCAA tournament record: 21-17 (.553)

Final Fours: 2

Championships: 0

The longtime Oklahoma coach took the Sooners to the Final Four in 2002 and then did it again with Houston last year. Despite losing leading scorer Marcus Sasser and guard Tramon Mark for the season, the Cougars have looked impressive and are only slight underdogs to No. 1 seed Arizona.

Sweet 16 matchup: (+1.5) vs. No. 1 Arizona Wildcats

Odds to win the championship: +1000

Shirtless Kelvin Sampson was WILDIN' in the locker room 💦@UHCougarMBK #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/yVHrZlSnQE — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 20, 2022

6. Jim Larrañaga, No. 10 Miami Hurricanes

NCAA tournament record: 11-9 (.550)

Final Fours: 1

Championships: 0

Larrañaga shocked the college basketball world in 2006 when he guided No. 11 George Mason to the Final Four, but his Hurricanes haven't made it past the Sweet 16 since he arrived in 2011.

Sweet 16 matchup: (-2.5) vs. No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones

Odds to win the championship: +6600

7. Mick Cronin, No. 4 UCLA Bruins

NCAA tournament record: 13-12 (.520)

Final Fours: 1

Championships: 0

Cronin has made 11 consecutive tournaments, going 6-9 with Cincinnati and taking the Bruins from the First Four to the Final Four last year. The Bruins need do-it-all guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. to recover from his ankle injury if they're to have a chance at going all the way.

Sweet 16 matchup: (-2.5) vs. No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels

Odds to win the championship: +1400

Coaches with at least two tournaments appearances

8. Juwan Howard, No. 11 Michigan Wolverines

NCAA tournament record: 5-1 (.833)

No one expected 17-14 Michigan to bust brackets, but 7-1 center Hunter Dickinson has been a certified problem for tournament opposition, posting 48 points, 17 rebounds and five blocks through two games. Behind him and Howard, Michigan has a fighting chance.

Sweet 16 matchup: (+4.5) vs. No. 2 Villanova Wildcats

Odds to win the championship: +5000

9. Eric Musselman, No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks

NCAA tournament record: 7-4 (.636)

Musselman's coaching trajectory is fascinating, bouncing around the CBA and NBA as an assistant and head coach for decades while also sprinkling in stints as coach of the national teams for China, the United States, the Dominican Republic and Venezuela. Eventually, he joined the college coaching ranks, leading Nevada to the tourney in three of his four years there and taking Arkansas to the Elite Eight last season.

Sweet 16 matchup: (+9.5) vs. No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs

Odds to win the championship: +5000

10. Matt Painter, No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers

NCAA tournament record: 17-13 (.567)

If there are two things you can bank on regarding Purdue in any given season, it's that they'll have a center who's at least 7-2 and they're going to underperform in the Big Dance.

Sweet 16 matchup: (-12.5) vs. No. 15 St. Peter's Peacocks

Odds to win the championship: +900

11. T.J. Otzelberger, No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones

NCAA tournament record: 2-2 (.500)

It's nice that Otzelberger got his first tournament win after not being able to muster any from his time at South Dakota State and UNLV, but the Cyclones aren't long for this tournament and you'd be better off throwing your money into a literal cyclone than betting their title odds because you'd at least have a chance at getting some of your money back.

Sweet 16 matchup: (+2.5) vs. No. 10 Miami Hurricanes

Odds to win the championship: +10000

12. Ed Cooley, No. 4 Providence Friars

NCAA tournament record: 3-5 (.375)

Cooley entered the tournament with a 1-5 record, last appearing in 2018. If his Friars can upset No. 1 Kansas, they'll get to play the winner of Iowa State-Miami for a spot in the Final Four.

Sweet 16 matchup: (+7.5) vs. No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks

Odds to win the championship: +5000

Coaches with no previous March Madness experience

13. Tommy Lloyd, No. 1 Arizona Wildcats

Lloyd spent 20 years as an assistant under Few at Gonzaga, where it was in his contract that when Few retired, he would become the next head coach of the Zags. It didn't seem like that would happen any time soon, so Lloyd left for an Arizona team that opened the season with 50-to-1 odds to win the title. They're now 5-to-1.

Sweet 16 matchup: (-1.5) vs. No. 5 Houston Cougars

Odds to win the championship: +500

14. Mark Adams, No. 3 Texas Tech Red Raiders

This is the 65-year-old's first year as head coach of a major program. The fact that the Red Raiders are favored against Coach K and the Blue Devils speaks volumes about Vegas' opinion of Adams' team.

Sweet 16 matchup: (-1.5) vs. No. 2 Duke Blue Devils

Odds to win the championship: +1600

15. Hubert Davis, No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels

The Tar Heels have the talent to make a run, it just didn't show up often during the regular season, where they were 2-4 versus ranked opponents. Will we see the UNC that dismantled Baylor last Saturday, or the one that blew a 25-point lead with less than 11 minutes remaining?

Sweet 16 matchup: (+2.5) vs. No. 4 UCLA Bruins

Odds to win the championship: +2500

16. Shaheen Holloway, No. 15 St. Peter's Peacocks

Holloway went 10-22 in his first season with St. Peter's. Four years later, the Peacocks are the belle of the ball, hoping their glass slipper doesn't shatter against a physical Purdue team. At least one person believes in them.

Sweet 16 matchup: (+12.5) vs. No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers

Odds to win the championship: +20000

Stats provided by Sports Reference.