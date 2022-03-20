March Madness betting: Picks for Sunday's games, including Duke-Michigan State battle

Of course, we had to have at least one meeting of hall-of-fame coaches in Mike Krzyzewski's last March Madness.

Duke faces Michigan State in a game between two of the best programs in the sport. Tom Izzo's Michigan State team wasn't great this regular season, especially near the end, but is looking a lot better since tournament play started. Maybe it's the start of another surprise Spartans run.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski leads his team into a second-round game against Michigan State. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

Here are the picks for Sunday's games, with the spreads from BetMGM:

Houston (-3.5) over Illinois

Illinois escaped in the first round and now faces a Cougars team that is all the way up to third in KenPom. Even if you don't fully buy into the metrics, it's clear Houston is really good and really underseeded.

Villanova (-4.5) over Ohio State

Villanova won by 20 in the first round and the Wildcats' offense continues to be one of the best in the game. Ohio State was never in any real danger against Loyola Chicago, crushing the Ramblers and holding them to 41. OSU is not a great defensive team, so holding Loyola down like that is probably an outlier.

Michigan State (+6.5) over Duke

The Spartans continue to get out of their funk from February and early March. The Davidson team they beat is pretty good. Duke failed to cover another spread in the first round, the Blue Devils' fifth game in a row in which they didn't cover. Duke has been overvalued and taking the points with MSU seems like the right call.

Wisconsin (-4.5) over Iowa State

Iowa State went from 12-0 to 20-12 before the tournament started. The Cyclones got a tournament win, against a similar mess of an LSU team that fired its coach before the tournament. Wisconsin is a quality team that grinds out wins, and playing in Milwaukee gives the Badgers another edge.

Notre Dame (+7.5) over Texas Tech

Notre Dame probably shouldn't have been in the tournament based on its resume, but that doesn't matter once you're in. Notre Dame beat a game Rutgers team and then blasted Alabama to get to the second round. Texas Tech is impressive on defense, but Notre Dame is playing well enough to cover.

Auburn (-7.5) over Miami

This is a tough matchup for Miami. They don't shoot a lot of 3s but don't have a ton of size either, and Auburn does. It could make offense tough for the Hurricanes. Miami isn't a great team and I still think there could be a deep run for Auburn.

Purdue (-3.5) over Texas

Texas is hard to figure out. They've had a disappointing season based on expectations. But they haven't been bad. They never had much trouble against Virginia Tech in the first round. It might be the type of team that has a lot of talent but just doesn't get it together until the tournament. But I'll still take Purdue, because it's hard to believe a team that talented won't make it out of the first weekend.

TCU (+9.5) over Arizona

It makes sense why Arizona is nearly a double-digit favorite. The Wildcats are very good. But it's not like TCU is some scrappy mid-major that just pulled off a first-round upset. Since Feb. 26 TCU has wins over Kansas, Texas Tech and Texas. They won't be scared. Arizona wins but TCU can keep it within the spread.

Second round to date: 6-2

Tournament to date: 18-26