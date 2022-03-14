March Madness betting: Picking a men's NCAA tournament champion using KenPom

March Madness is here.

As we prepare for the NCAA men's tournament to begin, we're placing our bets and filling out our brackets. If you want to make some cash in your bracket pools this year, you'll almost certainly need to nail the winner of the tournament. With the way these bracket pools award points, the value of picking the correct winner trumps all.

If you're avoiding brackets and just betting on the tournament the old-fashioned way, picking a winner in the futures market at BetMGM offers a nice potential pay day. While we can't guarantee you a winner, we can follow a trend to eliminate some potentially enticing options.

What is KenPom?

If you're a college basketball bettor, you're probably well aware of KenPom. If you're new to betting college basketball or just want some extra data to help in filling out your bracket, KenPom is a tremendous resource.

For those unaware, KenPom is a model that uses data to measure teams based on their efficiency on both sides of the basketball. They adjust their rankings based on factors such as quality of competition and game situation to eliminate the noise that is often found in more traditional data. KenPom does a great job of showing how a team compares to the rest of the nation, which is hard to do when you consider there are 358 college basketball teams playing in 32 conferences across the country.

Gonzaga checks all of the boxes to leave March Madness a champion. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Not only does it tell you what has already happened, it's a great predictor of future success. In the 20 years that the model has been active, oddsmakers have admitted many times to using their data to help set lines and totals. You can use the model's adjusted efficiency metric for both teams to set lines. You can combine the teams' tempo rankings with their adjusted offensive and deficiency metrics to help set totals.

Not only is it useful for a game-by-game basis, it's also had a lot of success in separating the true contenders from the pretenders come tournament time.

The KenPom trend

KenPom first posted the model on its website in 2002. Since then, 19 national champions have been crowned. Of those 19 national champions, each one of them ranked top-40 in adjusted offensive efficiency and top-25 in adjusted defensive efficiency. The following teams currently fit that mold this year:

Gonzaga (1st adjusted offensive efficiency, 7th adjusted defensive efficiency)

Arizona (5, 20)

Houston (10, 11)

Baylor (9, 14)

Tennessee (36, 3)

UCLA (15, 12)

Auburn (24, 8)

Texas (32, 13)

Arkansas (40, 16)

Suddenly, we've narrowed a field of 68 teams down to just nine. However, we shouldn't stop there.

The 2014 UConn team was an outlier. They won the tournament as a 7-seed, the second-highest seed to ever win the championship. Since the tournament expanded to a 64-team bracket in 1985, only three times has a team seeded 6 or higher won it. The 2014 UConn team ranked 39th in adjusted offensive efficiency at KenPom. Sure, outliers happen, but if you're constantly betting on outliers, you won't have much fun over the long run.

If we eliminate the outlier UConn 2014 team, every tournament winner since 2002 has ranked top 20 in adjusted offensive efficiency and top 25 in defensive efficiency. Therefore, we can eliminate Tennessee, Auburn, Texas and Arkansas from the above list, narrowing our list of true champion contenders down to just five teams:

Gonzaga (+300 odds to win it all at BetMGM)

Arizona (+600)

Baylor (12-to-1)

UCLA (22-to-1)

Houston (33-to-1)

The takeaway

What do we take away from this? First and foremost, it certainly makes sense that a team needs to be balanced and play well both offensively and defensively to survive the tournament. Therefore, I'd look to avoid teams like Purdue and Iowa who have top-five offenses, but defenses that rank outside the top 75. Similarly, Texas Tech has the best defensive play in the country, but can the Red Raiders win with an offense that ranks 65th? Likely not.

How do you use the above? We're not breaking news by telling you that Gonzaga and Arizona are top teams and the real deal. There's a reason they're the betting favorites and the top two overall seeds. However, if you're in a big pool and need to differentiate your bracket, teams like Baylor, UCLA and Houston might be good picks with analytical backing.

Being rigid is usually a bad thing, so I'd be remiss if I didn't mention some teams that just missed making the cut-off:

Kentucky (4th in offensive efficiency, 27th in defensive efficiency)

Kansas (6th, 29th)

Villanova (8th, 28th)

Auburn (24th, 8th)

Can these teams win it all? Surely. Do they fit the overwhelming trend at play over the last 20 years? No, they do not. However they're close enough that the general theory at play still applies. It's March, and that means crazy things happen.