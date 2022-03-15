March Madness betting: One potential Cinderella from every region

One of the more intriguing parts of the NCAA tournament is the high-seeded teams that pull off upsets, go on runs and play much longer than anyone expects them to. Those Cinderellas are a huge part of the reason as to why March Madness is so captivating.

Which teams will be this year's Cinderellas? Often times, we don't see them coming, which is what makes their stories so enthralling. However, I'm looking at one team from each region that profiles as a team that can give lower seeds some fits. In order to qualify as a Cinderella, I'm selecting double-digit seeds that can make it to at least the Sweet 16.

West region

One potential dark horse in the West region isn't a part of the bracket just yet. Rutgers plays Notre Dame on Wednesday as part of the First Four. The Scarlet Knights are 1.5-point underdogs in that game.

However, if they get past the Fighting Irish, they will be dangerous. This season, Rutgers has already beaten tournament teams like Purdue, Michigan, Iowa, Michigan State, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana. They are a scrappy bunch who has already taken down some big dogs this season.

At-large teams that come out of the First Four are usually pretty dangerous. They win at a similar rate as No. 9 seeds in the first round. We've had two teams come out of the First Four and make it to the Final Four. Those teams are 2011 VCU and 2021 UCLA.

However, I'll turn my attention to a team that's guaranteed to be a part of the first round of the tournament.

Davidson enters as a No. 10 seed and it's drawn Michigan State in the first round. Despite being a higher seed, Davidson is just a 1.5-point underdog against the lower-rated, more nationally prominent Spartans. Michigan State finished the season losing five of their final seven regular season games before righting the ship a bit in the Big Ten tournament.

The Wildcats are one of the best offensive teams in the country, currently ranking 11th in offensive efficiency according to KenPom. They have four players averaging double-digit points per game, led by Hyunjung Lee and Foster Loyer. They have three players shooting over 40% from beyond the arc.

If Davidson gets past Michigan State, it'll likely get Duke. Duke looks particularly vulnerable right now, and I wouldn't be shocked if this team sends Mike Krzyzewzki off in style. The Blue Devils ended the season by losing to North Carolina in Coach K's final home game. They then barely snuck by Syracuse and Miami in the ACC tournament before getting blown out by Virginia Tech. Davidson could certainly give this team some fits.

Can Hyunjung Lee and Davidson be a Cinderella story as a part of March Madness? (G Fiume/Getty Images)

East region

We just mentioned Virginia Tech, and the Hokies are a potential Cinderella in the East region.

They might be getting hot at the exact right time. Virginia Tech is coming off an ACC tournament championship. In that tournament, they defeated Clemson, Notre Dame, North Carolina and Duke. Overall, Virginia Tech is 13-2 in their last 15 games.

According to KenPom's adjusted efficiency metric, Virginia Tech is the second-best team entering the tournament as a double-digit seed. The Hokies are a balanced team that ranks 18th in offensive efficiency and 54th in defensive efficiency.

In the first round, Virginia Tech is a 1.5-point underdog against Texas. Both teams play slow basketball, ranking in the bottom 20 in tempo. Texas has a great defense, but its weakness is defending the 3-point arc. Coincidentally, that's the Hokies strong point.

If the Hokies get past Texas, they'll likely get Purdue. Purdue is another team that plays at a slower pace. Both teams have good offenses, but Virginia Tech has the better defense. As long as Purdue doesn't dominate that game in the paint, the Hokies will have a good chance.

South region

In the South region, I'll be going with the cheat code. Sister Jean and Loyola Chicago are back in the dance as a double-digit seed, and they look potentially dangerous again.

The Ramblers made the tournament in 2018 and then again in 2021. Over those two appearances, Loyola Chicago won six games and made it to at least the second weekend of the tournament both times. In 2018, they went all the way to the Final Four.

Porter Moser has left for Oklahoma, but the program hasn't missed a beat under Drew Valentine, who is the youngest coach in Division I basketball at just 30 years old. Loyola Chicago ranks 24th in KenPom and it's particularly good on the defensive side of the ball.

The Ramblers are just a 1.5-point underdog in their first round matchup against No. 7 Ohio State. Ohio State enters the tournament limping, losing four of their final five games. The defensive edge for Loyola Chicago should give them a very good chance of pulling off the slight upset.

If that game goes well for the Ramblers, a likely meeting with No. 2 Villanova awaits. Both teams will want to play slow, defensive basketball. Loyola Chicago shoots the ball well enough to win a close, low-scoring contest. They shoot 38% from three and all three of their top scorers shoot at least 39% from downtown.

Midwest region

Let's be honest. Very few people watch the Summit League during the regular season. For that reason, most people have probably never watched South Dakota State play this season. However, the Jackrabbits' numbers are staggering.

South Dakota State went 18-0 in Summit League play during the regular season and then won the conference tournament. They did so by shooting nearly 45% from three on the season. The Jackrabbits eclipsed 80 points an eye-popping 28 times this season.

The Jackrabbits got a good draw in the first round. They got Providence, who enters as a No. 4 seed. However, according to KenPom, Providence was the luckiest team in the country by a wide margin and isn't nearly as good as its 25-5 record would suggest. Providence barely squeaked by Butler and got blown out by Creighton in the Big East tournament, suggesting that regression might be in progress already.

The Jackrabbits are just a 2.5-point underdog in the opening round, which is pretty telling when you consider the disparity in seeding. For comparison, UCLA, another No. 4 seed, is favored by 13.5 points in their first round game against Akron.

If San Diego State gets past Providence, it'll likely get Iowa in the second round. Iowa has a potent offense, just like the Jackrabbits do. However, the Hawkeyes aren't good enough defensively to slow South Dakota State down. It might just be a matter of who can score more in a shootout. I'll take my chances with a team that's shooting over 44% from three.

Beyond that, it'll obviously get difficult. However, a team shooting at such a high percentage from beyond the arc has a chance to beat anybody.