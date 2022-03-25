March Madness betting: Oddsmakers now rooting against Duke after upset-heavy Thursday

March Madness was on full display on Thursday night when two No. 1 seeds went down in the Sweet 16. Arizona was eliminated by Houston and Gonzaga was taken out by Arkansas. Just one singular No. 1 seed remains in the tournament, and it's in action on Friday. Kansas is a 6.5-point favorite over Providence.

A lot of brackets went up in flames on Thursday, at least for those who were lucky enough to survive the first weekend. However, not everyone was upset with how things played out on Thursday night.

Arizona, Gonzaga were big liabilities

Entering the tournament, Gonzaga was the No. 1 overall seed. Arizona was the second-best No. 1 seed. The two teams entered the tournament as the top two betting favorites to win the national championship. Unsurprisingly, they were a popular bet as well.

Heading into Thursday, Arizona had over 14% of the betting handle while nearly 12% was backing Gonzaga. These were the two highest liabilities at BetMGM.

So while bettors were lamenting their bets and their busted brackets, sportsbooks were quite happy to see the top two teams go down. Entering the tournament, Gonzaga was +300 to win it all. Arizona had the next best odds at +600. By the start of the Sweet 16, Gonzaga was down to +230 while Arizona was at +500.

Oddsmakers now rooting against Duke

With the sportsbooks no longer having to worry about Gonzaga and Arizona, they turn their attention to another big-name school.

Currently, Duke is the biggest liability at BetMGM.

Duke has already punched its ticket to the Elite Eight with a win over Texas Tech on Thursday. That was coach Mike Krzyzewski's 100th career tournament win.

Mike Krzyzewski and Duke are now the biggest liability for March Madness betting at BetMGM. (Brett Wilhelm/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

A lot of bettors are backing a fairytale ending for Krzyzewski, who is retiring at the end of the season. At the moment, 7.4% of the betting handle is on Duke which is third behind the aforementioned Arizona and Gonzaga.

Duke is currently +450 to win the national championship, the third-best odds in the country behind Houston and Kansas. Duke is a 3.5-point favorite over Arkansas in the Elite Eight.

Story continues

Saint Peter's is also a big liability

While the sportsbooks might be worried about Duke, they probably aren't as worried about their second-biggest liability.

Saint Peter's poses the second-biggest risk for oddsmakers after its Cinderella run as a No. 15 seed has pushed the team into the Sweet 16. On Friday, the Peacocks are a 13.5-point underdog against Purdue. No 15 seed has ever won a game in the Sweet 16, and Saint Peter's is only the third No. 15 seed to advance to this point.

Despite needing just four more wins, Saint Peter's remains an extreme long shot to win the national championship at 150-to-1. It seems like the books are more than willing to take any and all Saint Peter's action.

National championship odds

Below are the national championship odds for the teams remaining in the tournament: