March Madness betting: North Carolina vs. UCLA highlight Friday's Sweet 16 picks

The NCAA tournament is officially wide open.

Three No. 1 seeds are out after Arizona and Gonzaga went down on Thursday. Baylor bowed out in the second round. That leaves Kansas as the lone top seed left in March Madness.

Kansas takes the court in Sweet 16 action on Friday night. Here are the picks for Friday's games, with the spreads from BetMGM:

Ochai Agbaji of the Kansas Jayhawks leads his team into March Madness' Sweet 16. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Purdue (-12.5) over St. Peter's

Miami is the second-lowest rated KenPom Sweet 16 team, at No. 42. St. Peter's is 60 spots lower.

To say St. Peter's is the outlier of the remaining 16 teams is an understatement. Their two tournament wins were the first two wins over anyone ranked higher than 159th in KenPom. The Peacocks are ranked 226th in offensive efficiency (though a very good 28th on defense). They are deep, shoot 3s well and are good forcing missed shots, so it's not like there's no reason for their wins. It's just hard to imagine it continuing.

The problem for St. Peter's, and most teams from one-bid leagues, is size. Purdue has menacing forwards Trevion Williams and Zach Edey, and the Peacocks will have a tough time matching up. Purdue is a great offensive team and it'll be hard for St. Peter's to keep it close.

Providence (+7.5) over Kansas

There's a skill in winning basketball games. Providence gets some derision because their metrics aren't great, the result of a fortunate record in close games, but the Friars are 27-5 coming out of the Big East. They won and covered easily in their two tournament games. They are good.

Kansas is obviously very good too, and has the ability to blow just about anyone out on the right night. But I don't see why Providence can't hang around. Creighton kept it close with Kansas in the second round. This line seems inflated due to Providence disrespect, and I don't think that's fair.

North Carolina (+2.5) over UCLA

When I discussed my best bets with Ariel Epstein earlier this week I had UCLA. The more the week has gone on, the more Jaime Jaquez Jr.'s ankle injury has me concerned. Jaquez is a fantastic player, a multi-talented 6-7 guard. I assume he'll play, but it looked really bad when he went down. Mick Cronin saying "if he can walk, he'll play" after last weekend doesn't give me a lot of confidence Jaquez will be 100 percent or even close.

UCLA will need everyone against North Carolina. The Tar Heels had their issues for most of the season, namely some blowout losses and a lack of quality wins. But starting with the win over Duke to end the regular season the Tar Heels look like a new team. The talent has always been there. When they were dominating No. 1 seed Baylor, it looked nothing like North Carolina for most of the season. And for all the rightful angst about the collapse that led to overtime, UNC showed a lot of heart turning it around and winning in OT.

If Jaquez was healthy, I'd pick the Bruins. I'm not sure he will be.

Miami (-3.5) over Iowa State

This game is why brackets never go perfect. Who predicted this matchup? These are two flawed teams that won at the right time. Miami blasted Auburn, which looked lethargic the whole game. Iowa State beat Wisconsin when the Badgers couldn't hit a shot or protect the ball.

I have a hard time buying Iowa State. The Cyclones were very good early in the season but then went on an 8-12 stretch. They struggle on offense. Wisconsin shot an unbelievable 2-of-22 from behind the 3-point line and still lost by just five points. It looks like a team that was bad from Jan. 1 to March 10, then caught a similarly fading LSU team that had just fired its coach and caught Wisconsin on its coldest night of the season.

Miami hasn't exactly been great this season, but the Hurricanes are capable. Maybe Iowa State uglies up the game, plays great defense and finds a way to win. I just won't be betting on it happening. The line has moved a lot, from Iowa State being favored to Miami all the way up to -3.5. I agree with the move.

First Four: 2-2

First round: 10-22

Second round: 11-5

Sweet 16 to date: 1-3

Tournament to date: 24-32