March Madness betting: Kentucky might be the one future bet worth making now

Betting on a 2023 March Madness champion a day after last season ended seems futile.

The transfer portal has changed a lot of things. It's very hard, less than 24 hours after Kansas won this season's title, to get an idea of who is coming or going, whether it's via transfer or the NBA draft. Just about every team has roster questions as the offseason officially begins.

Yet, it's also OK to project and gamble a bit. You won't get the same odds on that team you like if they land a key transfer or a key NBA draft decision goes their way. That brings us to the Kentucky Wildcats.

Kentucky isn't favored, yet

When we look at the initial odds for the 2023 men's college basketball champion, Duke leads the way at +800 at BetMGM. Kentucky is tied for second-best odds at +1000.

It won't take too much for Kentucky to cut those odds in half. First, the Wildcats have the most important NBA draft decision in the sport looming.

Oscar Tshiebwe was a consensus national player of the year but just about every NBA mock draft has him as an early second-round pick. Maybe that's enough for Tshiebwe to go pro, and it would be fine if he wants to start his NBA career now. But he also could choose to return and try to improve his draft stock (and make plenty of money due to NIL). Tshiebwe hasn't said what his future plans are.

"It would be great to be in the blue again because I love the place, I love the fans, I love everything about Kentucky," Tshiebwe said on CBS Sports Network last weekend. "Whatever decision God has told me to do that’s what I’m going to do.”

Tshiebwe will probably end up going pro, but if he stays that means Kentucky becomes the clear betting favorite. The Wildcats wouldn't be +1000 or anything close if they get back a national player of the year. And even if Tshiebwe leaves, Kentucky is a fine bet at +1000.

Kentucky coach John Calipari will have another strong team in 2022-23. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)

Kentucky will have talent again

There's also the unusual case of Shaedon Sharpe, a shooting guard who was a top-five recruit and graduated early to join Kentucky in January. He redshirted all college season and is considered an NBA lottery pick. Still, there's a chance he plays for Kentucky in the fall. We'll see.

Without him, Kentucky will be fine. It's Kentucky, after all.

Five-star guard Cason Wallace and five-star forward Chris Livingston are coming in. Keion Brooks, Sahvir Wheeler and Jacob Toppin could leave but most reports expect them to stay. C.J. Frederick, a sharp-shooting guard who transferred in from Iowa but missed all last season due to a hamstring injury, should be available in the fall too. That's a good group to build around. Kentucky coach John Calipari has had recent success landing transfers, and it wouldn't be hard selling a top-end player in the portal on playing for the Wildcats. It's pretty easy to envision Calipari landing an impact transfer or two if Tshiebwe or Sharpe leave for the NBA, and maybe even if they both stay.

One key transfer, or Tshiebwe or Sharpe deciding to stick around, would dramatically change Kentucky's title odds. Even if nothing changes, Kentucky will be a contender again and the current 10-to-1 odds aren't too bad.

It's going to be a wild offseason in college basketball, and the transfer portal ensures that will be the case most years going forward. For most teams it might be best for bettors to wait and see what the rosters look like. With Kentucky, it might be best to grab a future now.