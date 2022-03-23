March Madness betting: Gonzaga's Drew Timme is favorite to win NCAA tournament Most Outstanding Player
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Drew TimmeAmerican basketball player
- Ochai AgbajiBasketball player
With No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga still alive in the NCAA tournament, its best player is the betting favorite to win the event’s Most Outstanding Player award.
Drew Timme, who posted a combined 57 points and 27 rebounds in Gonzaga’s wins over Georgia State and Memphis, is listed at +300 at BetMGM to win Most Outstanding Player, well ahead of the rest of the field.
The top players on the two other No. 1 seeds playing in the Sweet 16 — Benedict Mathurin of Arizona and Ochai Agbaji of Kansas — are next on the odds board. Mathurin, fresh off a 30-point outing in Arizona’s overtime second-round win over TCU, is listed at +800.
Agbaji, listed at +900, hasn’t shot it well thus far in tournament play, going a combined 10-of-28 from the field. Nonetheless, the Jayhawks are in an excellent position for a deep run in the tournament ahead of their Sweet 16 matchup with Providence.
Fourth in the odds is Chet Holmgren, Timme’s Gonzaga teammate, at +1000. Holmgren, the potential No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, posted an incredible statline of 19 points, 17 rebounds, seven blocks and five assists in the first round, but had just nine points and nine rebounds against a physical Memphis team in the Round of 32.
Another likely lottery pick, Purdue’s Jaden Ivey, is behind Holmgren at +1200. As of Tuesday morning, Ivey was the most popular bet at BetMGM, receiving 11.4% of the tickets and 16.6% of the money.
Other players to note include Villanova senior Collin Gillespie at +2200, Duke star freshman Paolo Banchero at +2800 and UCLA's Johnny Juzang at +3300.
NCAA tournament Most Outstanding Player award odds
Drew Timme (Gonzaga): +300
Bennedict Mathurin (Arizona): +800
Ochai Agbaji (Kansas): +900
Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga): +1000
Jaden Ivey (Purdue): +1200
Christian Koloko (Arizona): +1800
Collin Gillispie (Villanova): +2200
Azuolas Tubelis (Arizona): +2500
Christian Braun (Kansas): +2500
Paolo Banchero (Duke): +2800
Andrew Nembhard (Gonzaga): +3300
Jalen Wilson (Kansas): +3300
Johnny Juzang (UCLA): +3300
Kyler Edwards (Houston): +3300
Zach Edey (Purdue): +4000
Jaime Jacquez (UCLA): +4000
Bryson Williams (Texas Tech): +4000
Fabian White (Houston): +4000
David McCormack (Kansas): +5000
Trevion Williams (Purdue): +5000
Justin Moore (Villanova): +5000
Kevin Obanor (Texas Tech): +5000
Remy Martin (Kansas): +5000
Jermaine Samuels (Villanova): +5000
Brady Manek (North Carolina): +5000
Wendell Moore (Duke): +6600
Kevin McCullar (Texas Tech): +6600
Josh Carlton (Houston): +6600
Taze Moore (Houston): +6600
Jamal Shead (Houston): +6600
JD Notae (Arkansas): +6600
Hunter Dickinson (Michigan): +6600
Armando Bacot (North Carolina): +6600
Julian Strawther (Gonzaga): +8000
Rasir Bolton (Gonzaga): +8000
AJ Griffin (Duke): +8000
Mark Williams (Duke): +8000
Jules Bernard (UCLA): +8000
Tyger Campbell (UCLA): +8000
Terrence Shannon (Texas Tech): +8000