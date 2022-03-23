March Madness betting: Gonzaga's Drew Timme is favorite to win NCAA tournament Most Outstanding Player

With No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga still alive in the NCAA tournament, its best player is the betting favorite to win the event’s Most Outstanding Player award.

Drew Timme, who posted a combined 57 points and 27 rebounds in Gonzaga’s wins over Georgia State and Memphis, is listed at +300 at BetMGM to win Most Outstanding Player, well ahead of the rest of the field.

The top players on the two other No. 1 seeds playing in the Sweet 16 — Benedict Mathurin of Arizona and Ochai Agbaji of Kansas — are next on the odds board. Mathurin, fresh off a 30-point outing in Arizona’s overtime second-round win over TCU, is listed at +800.

Agbaji, listed at +900, hasn’t shot it well thus far in tournament play, going a combined 10-of-28 from the field. Nonetheless, the Jayhawks are in an excellent position for a deep run in the tournament ahead of their Sweet 16 matchup with Providence.

Fourth in the odds is Chet Holmgren, Timme’s Gonzaga teammate, at +1000. Holmgren, the potential No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, posted an incredible statline of 19 points, 17 rebounds, seven blocks and five assists in the first round, but had just nine points and nine rebounds against a physical Memphis team in the Round of 32.

Another likely lottery pick, Purdue’s Jaden Ivey, is behind Holmgren at +1200. As of Tuesday morning, Ivey was the most popular bet at BetMGM, receiving 11.4% of the tickets and 16.6% of the money.

Other players to note include Villanova senior Collin Gillespie at +2200, Duke star freshman Paolo Banchero at +2800 and UCLA's Johnny Juzang at +3300.

