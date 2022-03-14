March Madness betting: Gonzaga is a huge favorite to win the West region

Judging by the betting odds, the West region is Gonzaga and everyone else.

Gonzaga is an overwhelming -140 favorite to go to the Final Four at BetMGM. That ignores a pretty strong bracket the Bulldogs will have to navigate. It's possible that Gonzaga's road could include a talented Memphis team in the second round, Arkansas in the Sweet 16 and then either Duke or Texas Tech in the Elite Eight. Gonzaga could win all of those games but it won't be easy.

Drew Timme is one of the stars for Gonzaga, a No. 1 seed in March Madness. (Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Here's a breakdown of the West region from a betting perspective:

BetMGM odds to win region

No. 1 Gonzaga -140

No. 2 Duke +350

No. 3 Texas Tech +500

No. 4 Arkansas +1400

No. 5 UConn +1600

No. 6 Alabama +1600

No. 7 Michigan State +3300

No. 8 Boise State +3300

No. 9 Memphis +2500

No. 10 Davison +6600

No. 11 Rutgers +3300

No. 11 Notre Dame +10000

No. 12 New Mexico State +10000

No. 13 Vermont +10000

No. 14 Montana State +20000

No. 15 Cal State Fullerton +20000

No. 16 Georgia State +20000

Favorite

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs' title odds of +350 look like most teams' odds to make the Final Four. The Bulldogs are the clear betting favorite. The Bulldogs are an offensive machine, very good defensively, have a future top-five NBA pick in unicorn 7-footer Chet Holmgren, a blue-chip college player in Drew Timme and a history of success (albeit without a championship). The problem with Gonzaga is finding any value in betting them. They're by far the biggest title favorite and by far the biggest favorite in the first round, at -25.5 against Georgia State. But it's easy to see why they're expected to win.

Value plays

Arkansas +1400: Arkansas played very well late in the season. The Razorbacks went 15-3 with two close losses. The loss in the SEC tournament, getting blown out by Texas A&M, isn't great, but that's a reason they're 14-to-1 to make the Final Four. Their running style might throw off Gonzaga in the Sweet 16. Gonzaga does have a tough road to the Final Four, so there should be value in multiple teams.

Duke +350: I don't love what we've seen from Duke lately and won't be picking them for the Final Four. However, this is also true: If it hits for Duke, it could hit big. Championship big. Four of their starters are projected to be first-round NBA picks in most mock drafts. They already beat Gonzaga in a fantastic 84-81 game on a neutral floor in November. Taking Duke at these odds to make a Final Four, or at +1400 to win at all, could pay off.

First-round bets

Memphis -2.5 over Boise State: The only reason Memphis is a No. 9 seed and isn't high in the metrics is the Tigers were bad early in the season. They were 9-8 on Jan. 20. After that they went 12-2 as the pieces finally fit. Boise State is a good team too but Memphis has a bigger upside.

Davidson +1.5 over Michigan State: The Spartans had a 5-9 stretch right before the regular-season finale. They looked much better at the Big Ten tournament and maybe that's a sign that there's some Tom Izzo March magic coming. But they'll have to keep up with a 27-6 Davidson team that is very good on offense and one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the country. And it's not like Davidson's Bob McKillop is a bad coach.

Rutgers -1.5 over Notre Dame (First Four): Rutgers was a bubble team because it had some horrible losses early in the season. But late in the season the Scarlet Knights were a lot better and made a run to get in the NCAA tournament, albeit in the First Four on Wednesday. Notre Dame had its record propped up in a down ACC and losses to a reeling Florida State team late in the season and a decisive loss to Virginia Tech in the conference tournament are signs the Fighting Irish are fading.